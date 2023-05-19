5 most affordable 4-room HDB flats in central Singapore under $525k

PHOTO: The Straits Times

We recently showcased the most affordable 5-room HDB units in central locations in Singapore.

This week, it’s time to look at the most popular variant, the 4-Room HDB. Likewise, these units are located in central locations to find the sweet spot between an affordable price and a convenient location. 

202 Toa Payoh North

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

$465,000

Address 202 Toa Payoh North 310202 
Tenure  99-year Leasehold 
Size  936 SQFT 
$PSF $496.79 PSF 
Developer HDB
TOP 1973

Why I like it

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

168A Queensway

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

$499,000

Address 168A Queensway 140168 
Tenure  99-year Leasehold 
Size  904 SQFT 
$PSF $551.99 PSF
Developer HDB
TOP 1973 

Why I like it

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

145 Bishan Street 11

PHOTO: PropertyGuru

$508,000

Address 145 Bishan Street 11 570145 
Tenure  99-year Leasehold 
Size  904 SQFT 
$PSF $561.95 PSF 
Developer HDB
TOP 1986 

Why I like it

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

23B Queen’s Close

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

$525,000

Address 23B Queen’s Close 141023 
Tenure  99-year Leasehold 
Size  958 SQFT 
$PSF $548.02 PSF
Developer HDB
TOP 1972 

Why I like it

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

101 Henderson Crescent

PHOTO: PropertyGuru

$498,000

Address 101 Henderson Crescent 150101
Tenure  99-year Leasehold 
Size  797 SQFT 
$PSF $624.84 PSF 
Developer HDB
TOP 1970 

Why I like it

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.

