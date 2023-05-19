5 most affordable 4-room HDB flats in central Singapore under $525k

We recently showcased the most affordable 5-room HDB units in central locations in Singapore.
This week, it’s time to look at the most popular variant, the 4-Room HDB. Likewise, these units are located in central locations to find the sweet spot between an affordable price and a convenient location.
202 Toa Payoh North
PHOTO: Stackedhomes $465,000
Attribute
Info
Address
202 Toa Payoh North 310202
Tenure
99-year Leasehold
Size
936 SQFT
$PSF
$496.79 PSF
Developer
HDB
TOP
1973
Why I like it
PHOTO: Stackedhomes 168A Queensway
PHOTO: Stackedhomes $499,000
Attribute
Info
Address
168A Queensway 140168
Tenure
99-year Leasehold
Size
904 SQFT
$PSF
$551.99 PSF
Developer
HDB
TOP
1973
Why I like it
PHOTO: Stackedhomes 145 Bishan Street 11
PHOTO: PropertyGuru $508,000
Attribute
Info
Address
145 Bishan Street 11 570145
Tenure
99-year Leasehold
Size
904 SQFT
$PSF
$561.95 PSF
Developer
HDB
TOP
1986
Why I like it
PHOTO: Stackedhomes 23B Queen’s Close
PHOTO: Stackedhomes $525,000
Attribute
Info
Address
23B Queen’s Close 141023
Tenure
99-year Leasehold
Size
958 SQFT
$PSF
$548.02 PSF
Developer
HDB
TOP
1972
Why I like it
PHOTO: Stackedhomes 101 Henderson Crescent
PHOTO: PropertyGuru $498,000
Attribute
Info
Address
101 Henderson Crescent 150101
Tenure
99-year Leasehold
Size
797 SQFT
$PSF
$624.84 PSF
Developer
HDB
TOP
1970
Why I like it
PHOTO: Stackedhomes
ALSO READ: 5 most affordable 5-room HDB flats in central Singapore under $780k
This article was first published in Stackedhomes.