5 most affordable 4-room HDB flats in central Singapore under $525k

We recently showcased the most affordable 5-room HDB units in central locations in Singapore.

This week, it’s time to look at the most popular variant, the 4-Room HDB. Likewise, these units are located in central locations to find the sweet spot between an affordable price and a convenient location.

202 Toa Payoh North

$465,000

Attribute Info Address 202 Toa Payoh North 310202 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 936 SQFT $PSF $496.79 PSF Developer HDB TOP 1973

Why I like it

168A Queensway

$499,000

Attribute Info Address 168A Queensway 140168 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 904 SQFT $PSF $551.99 PSF Developer HDB TOP 1973

Why I like it

145 Bishan Street 11

$508,000

Attribute Info Address 145 Bishan Street 11 570145 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 904 SQFT $PSF $561.95 PSF Developer HDB TOP 1986

Why I like it

23B Queen’s Close

$525,000

Attribute Info Address 23B Queen’s Close 141023 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 958 SQFT $PSF $548.02 PSF Developer HDB TOP 1972

Why I like it

101 Henderson Crescent

$498,000

Attribute Info Address 101 Henderson Crescent 150101 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 797 SQFT $PSF $624.84 PSF Developer HDB TOP 1970

Why I like it

