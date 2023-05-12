5 most affordable 5-room HDB flats in central Singapore under $780k

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

This week, we have narrowed down five 5-room HDB units located in central locations (like Bishan and Toa Payoh) under $780,000 that might be a practical choice for those who are in need of space and working with a tighter budget, but want to stay in a relatively central area.

114 Depot Road

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

$780,000

Attribute Info
Address 114 Depot Road 100114
Tenure  99-year Leasehold
Size  1,259 sqft 
$PSF $619.54 PSF
Developer HDB
TOP 1976

Why I like it

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

74 Telok Blangah Heights

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

$728,000

Attribute Info
Address 74 Telok Blangah Heights 100074
Tenure  99-year Leasehold 
Size  1,257 sqft 
$PSF $579.16 PSF
Developer HDB
TOP 1977

Why I like it

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

39 Cambridge Road

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

$750,000

Attribute Info
Address 39 Cambridge Road 210039
Tenure  99-year Leasehold
Size  1,292 sqft 
$PSF $580.50 PSF
Developer HDB
TOP 1997

Why I like it

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

141 Bishan Street 12

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

$776,888

Attribute Info
Address 141 Bishan Street 12 570141
Tenure  99-year Leasehold
Size  1,313 SQFT 
$PSF $591.69 PSF
Developer HDB
TOP 1987

Why I like it

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

50 Lorong 5 Toa Payoh

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

$760,000

Attribute Info
Address 50 Lorong 5 Toa Payoh 310050
Tenure  99-year Leasehold 
Size  1,323 sqft 
$PSF $574.45 PSF
Developer HDB
TOP 1992

Why I like it

PHOTO: Satckedhomes

