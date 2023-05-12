5 most affordable 5-room HDB flats in central Singapore under $780k

This week, we have narrowed down five 5-room HDB units located in central locations (like Bishan and Toa Payoh) under $780,000 that might be a practical choice for those who are in need of space and working with a tighter budget, but want to stay in a relatively central area.
114 Depot Road
PHOTO: Stackedhomes $780,000
Attribute
Info
Address
114 Depot Road 100114
Tenure
99-year Leasehold
Size
1,259 sqft
$PSF
$619.54 PSF
Developer
HDB
TOP
1976
Why I like it
PHOTO: Stackedhomes 74 Telok Blangah Heights
PHOTO: Stackedhomes $728,000
Attribute
Info
Address
74 Telok Blangah Heights 100074
Tenure
99-year Leasehold
Size
1,257 sqft
$PSF
$579.16 PSF
Developer
HDB
TOP
1977
Why I like it
PHOTO: Stackedhomes 39 Cambridge Road
PHOTO: Stackedhomes $750,000
Attribute
Info
Address
39 Cambridge Road 210039
Tenure
99-year Leasehold
Size
1,292 sqft
$PSF
$580.50 PSF
Developer
HDB
TOP
1997
Why I like it
PHOTO: Stackedhomes 141 Bishan Street 12
PHOTO: Stackedhomes $776,888
Attribute
Info
Address
141 Bishan Street 12 570141
Tenure
99-year Leasehold
Size
1,313 SQFT
$PSF
$591.69 PSF
Developer
HDB
TOP
1987
Why I like it
PHOTO: Stackedhomes 50 Lorong 5 Toa Payoh
PHOTO: Stackedhomes $760,000
Attribute
Info
Address
50 Lorong 5 Toa Payoh 310050
Tenure
99-year Leasehold
Size
1,323 sqft
$PSF
$574.45 PSF
Developer
HDB
TOP
1992
Why I like it
PHOTO: Satckedhomes
This article was first published in Stackedhomes .