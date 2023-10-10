Best 10.10 deals and promo codes: Shopee, Dyson, Zalora and more

Food, beauty, electronics, home living, toys, fashion-everything goes on sale for one special day each month. And this October, the 10.10 sales are almost upon us.

As any savvy shopper would know, the trick to these monthly sales festivals is to check out the deals and (if available) claim the vouchers beforehand. Ahead of the clock striking midnight on 10.10, get familiar with the items going on sale and load your shopping cart up. Here's your guide to the best 10.10 deals this season, plus our tips and tricks to the vouchers and promo codes you can use to maximise your savings.

Best 10.10 vouchers and promo codes in Singapore 2023

Platform Best vouchers How to use vouchers/promo codes Shopee 16 per cent Cashback (min spend $5, capped at 1,000 coins)

10 per cent Cashback (min. spend $50, capped at 5,000 coins)

$7 off with $80 spend (Cashback sellers)

$5 off with $40 spend on Shopee Mall Claim vouchers in Shopee app , then apply at checkout. Pro tip: Select "Add to card for 10.10 Brands Festival" in the link above for even more vouchers. Lazada $4 off with $40 spend

$12 off with $120 spend

$35 with $350 spend

$70 with $700 spend

$120 with $1,200 spend Claim via your Lazada app: Tpa on the "10.10 10-tastic Sale" banner on the app homepage. Shopback Up to 200 per cent cashback: ViewQwest

Up to 20 per cent cashback: Shopee, Lazada, Nike, Pelago, Dyson, Crocs

Up to 25 per cent cashback: Under Armour

Up to 15 per cent cashback: Uniqlo, Samsung, Amazon SG

Up to 12 per cent cashback: Deliveroo Get deals via your Shopback app. Nike JUSTFORYOU : Buy any two or more items and get 30 per cent off selected products.

NIKETEN : Buy any two or more items and get 25 per cent off selected products. Apply promo code at checkout. Zalora 10TEN45 : 45 per cent off plus an additional three per cent cashback on selected items

10 per cent off selected payment methods and credit cards Apply promo code at checkout. H&M 15 per cent off full-price items until Oct 9 11.59pm. App-exclusive, download the H&M app. Dyson Free refurbished ​Dyson Pure Cool™ air purifier TP04 with $1,319 spend

DYSON50: $50 off with $1,000 spend Apply promo code at checkout. Fortytwo 30OFF : $30 off with $500 spend

100OFF : $100 off with $1,010 spend

150OFF: $150 off with $1,500 spend Apply promo code at checkout. Scanteak 60 per cent off selected items at their Suntec showroom

10 per cent off Dining & Bedroom furniture

$2 furniture top-ups Head down to the physical showroom. Best Denki PERFECT10 : Up to $220 with minimum spend on eligible items

Instant discount: Up to $300 off laptops, $30 off mobiles and tablets, 10per cent off monitors Apply promo code at checkout for the first promotion. The others are an instant discount applied when you check out. Guardian TEN10 : $10 off with $100 spend

TEN25: $25 off with $180 spend Apply promo code at checkout. Watsons MWSALE19 : $19 off with $110 spend

MWSALE40 : $40 off with $225 spend

MWSALE60: $60 off with $300 spend Apply promo code at checkout.

10.10 Shopping app vouchers: Shopee, Lazada, and more

Shopee voucher: $10 durian snowskin mooncakes, $7 off with $80 spend

As usual during sale campaigns, Shopee's $7 off with $80 spend and $5 off with $70 spend vouchers are applicable for cashback sellers (those with the dark blue "Cashback" labels, if you're confused). To make the most of these vouchers, we've picked out some recommendations.

One top pick is the Four Seasons Durians: One-for-one Sultan Durian Mooncake deal. As we all know, the best time to buy mooncakes is after the Mid-Autumn Festival has ended. That's when mooncake prices get slashed-and when one-for-one deals like this one start popping up.

For a creamy and rich durian experience, get your hands on Four Seasons Durians' one-for-one Sultan Durian Mooncakes. These snowskin mooncakes are made from 100 per cent pure Sultan durian puree, and are both Halal-certified and vegetarian-friendly. A single order gets you two boxes-that's a total of eight hefty mooncakes (120g each) for $81.60, making each mooncake about $10. Add a voucher for even more savings, and your mooncakes should cost you under 10 bucks each!

Stack these vouchers:

$7 off with $80 spend (Cashback sellers) / $6 off with $60 minimum spend (Shopee Mall voucher) / $5 off with $70 minimum spend (Cashback sellers)

Free Shipping voucher

Our second pick is BRAND'S® Berry Essence (three boxes, each 12x42ml). BRAND'S® is perhaps best known for their chicken essence-it's almost a rite of passage for school children to down a bottle before major exams. But they also have a Halal-certified Berry Essence that targets the health of your skin and vision, using a blend of seven berries and extra Vitamins A, C, E, and Zinc.

This 10.10, BRAND'S® is offering 36 bottles of 42 ml at a special price. The usual price is $77.90, or $73.56 if you join Shopee's free Beautyholics club. They'll only release the sale price at midnight on 10.10 itself, but don't forget to check out with extra vouchers to bring the price down even lower.

Stack these vouchers:

Shopee Platform voucher: $5 off with $70 minimum spend (Cashback sellers) / $6 off with $60 minimum spend (Shopee Mall voucher)

BRANDS Shop voucher: $18 off with $160 spend, if you're stocking up and buying a few sets.

Free Shipping voucher

Shopee voucher: 16 per cent cashback voucher

High cashback rate vouchers that also have a pretty high cashback cap are the best kinds of cashback vouchers. This 10.10, Shopee is dropping a 16 per cent cashback voucher with a generous 1,000 Shopee Coin cap (equivalent to $10 max rebate). That means this voucher maxes out at $62.50.

To maximise this voucher, our top pick is the Milo UHT Packet Drink (three cartons of 24x200ml) deal. Everyone's favourite chocolatey, malty drink is always the cheapest on sale dates like 9.9 and 10.10. If it's time for you to stock up, or if it's been so long since you had Milo that just reading this has you salivating, check out on 10.10 with a bundle of three cartons of Milo. That's three cartons each comprising 24 tetra packs of 200ml each…so 14.4 litres of Milo goodness for under $40!

Stack these vouchers:

Shopee Platform voucher: 16 per cent cashback voucher (min spend $5, capped at 1,000 coins)

Free Shipping vouchers (with $45 spend, so applicable if you get two sets)

Shopee voucher: 10 per cent cashback voucher, capped at 5,000 coins

For big purchases, you wanna use a cashback voucher with a lower cashback rate, but higher cashback cap. For example, the Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100 per cent Whey Protein (5 lbs) costs $115 on Shopee. If you used the 16 per cent cashback voucher, you'd bust the cap of 1,000 coins and actually end up earning fewer Shopee Coins.

Each serving of this best-selling whey protein powder packs 24g of high-quality whey protein, and comes in an assortment of flavours that sound like they belong in a gelato shop-French Vanilla Creme or Mocha Cappuccino, anyone?

Stack these vouchers:

Shopee Platform voucher: 10 per cent Cashback capped at 5,000 coins / $35 off with $350 spend (for the gym rats out there who intend to stock up on three tubs or more)

Optimum Nutrition Shop voucher: $4 off with $60 spend (if you're only buying one tub) / $17 off with $200 spend (for two tubs or more)

This item comes with free shipping!

Lazada: $4 off with $40 spend, $12 off with $120 spend

This 10.10, Lazada's vouchers include $4 off with $40 spend and $12 off with $120 spend. To claim these vouchers, tap the "10.10 10-tastic Sale" banner on the homepage of your Lazada app.

We recommend you look out for the Xiaomi Air Purifier 4 Compact and Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones, which are going to have their prices dropped on 10.10. If you're staying to catch 10.10 when the clock strikes midnight, look out for flash deals like the Airbot Supersonics 3.0 Vacuum Cleaner.

Shopback: Up to 200 per cent cashback on ViewQwest

The best way to view the Shopback deals available this 10.10 is to look at their Shopback 10.10 Cheatsheet. Discounts include:

Up to 200 per cent cashback: ViewQwest

Up to 20 per cent cashback: Shopee, Lazada, Nike, Pelago, Dyson, Crocs

Up to 25 per cent cashback: Under Armour

Up to 15 per cent cashback: Uniqlo, Samsung, Amazon SG

Up to 12 per cent cashback: Deliveroo

Keep your eyes peeled on 10.10 for these Shopback deals.

10.10 Promo codes: Fashion and activewear

Nike promo codes: Up to 30 per cent off activewear, shoes, and more

There are actually two promotions that Nike is running until 23:59 on 10.10. One gets you 25 per cent off, and the other gets you 30 per cent off. Both require you to buy at least two items. Here's a summary of the promo codes and the discounts they get you:

JUSTFORYOU: Buy any two or more items and get 30 per cent off products on this page.

NIKETEN: Buy any two or more items and get 25 per cent off products on this page.

To apply the promo codes, click "Have a promo code?" when you're about to check out and enter the promo codes above before entering your payment information.

Zalora promo codes: Up to 45 per cent off + three per cent Cashback

Use the promo code 10TEN45 on selected items on Zalora to enjoy 45 per cent off plus an additional three per cent cashback until Oct 11, 2023. It's a pretty good deal if you find items you like among those applicable for the promo.

Zalora is also offering 10 per cent off selected items based on your payment method:

GRABZ1010: 10 per cent off (min. spend $120, capped at $12) if you pay using GrabPay or Paylater by Grab.

HSBCZ10: 10 per cent off (min. spend $150, capped at $18) if you pay using an HSBC credit card.

CITIZ1010: 10 per cent off (min. spend $120, capped at $12) if you pay using a Citi credit or debit card.

DBSZ1010: 10 per cent off (min. spend $120, capped at $12) if you pay using a DBS or POSB card.

ATOME10: 10 per cent off (min. spend $100, capped at $12) if you pay using Atome.

H&M: 15 per cent off everything, 10.10 pre-access

The 10.10 sales at H&M start before 10.10 with the pre-access exclusive discount of 15 per cent sitewide on all full-price items. All you need to do is download the H&M app to enjoy this discount until Oct 9, 11.59pm.

10.10 Promo codes: Home and living

Dyson promo code: $50 off and free mystery gift worth $459

Dyson is advertising a free mystery gift worth $459 if you spend at least $1,319. But if you take a quick look at their T&Cs, you'll know that they actually specify the "mystery gift" to be a refurbished ​Dyson Pure Cool™ air purifier TP04. Does the word "refurbished" raises your eyebrows? Dyson assures that these machines have been "hygienically deep cleaned, tested, and inspected to meet the Dyson quality standard".

"Mystery" gift aside, you can also take $50 off your Dyson purchase with the promo code DYSON50 when you spend a minimum of $1,000.

Fortytwo promo code: Up to $150 off

Furniture and home decor shop Fortytwo is offering up to $150 off this 10.10. Here's a summary of their promo codes you can use:

30OFF: $30 off with $500 spend

100OFF: $100 off with $1,010 spend

150OFF: $150 off with $1,500 spend

You can also pay with PayLayer by Grab for an additional $20 off. There's no promo code for this, but redemptions are limited. So don't wait!

Scanteak 10.10 promotions: Up to 60per cent off, $2 top-up side table

Scanteak's 10.10 sale includes some furniture pieces going for up to 60 per cent off at their Suntec showroom. There's also 10 per cent of Dining & Bedroom furniture, and an option to top up $2 for a stool or side table with minimum $900-$3,500 spend.

These hefty discounts don't come with promo codes-you'll have to go down to selected outlets to enjoy the deal. Visit their website linked above for more information before you make the trip.

Best Denki: Up to $300 off computers, 60 per cent off selected items

The biggest discounts at Best Denki this 10.10 are on laptops-you can take $300 off with a minimum spend of $2,000. There are no promo codes; you get an instant discount when you check out with laptops from Acer, Asus, Lenovo, LG, Fujitsu, MSI, Microsoft, and Razer:

$300 off with $2,000 spend

$200 off with $1,500-$1,999 spend

$150 off with $1,499-$1,000 spend

$50 off with $600-$999 spend

Pair your new computer with a new monitor-monitors from Acer, Lenovo, LG and Razer are going at 10 per cent off (capped at $250) with 200 spend and above. This is also another instant discount that'll be applied at checkout, with no associated promo code to apply.

Best Denki does have a promo code for an extra discount of up to $220 with $189 spend on eligible items: Use the code PERFECT10 to save.

10.10 Promo codes: Beauty, health, and wellness

Shopee Mall voucher: $5 off with $40 spend

Shopee Mall is the best place to get authentic products from the original retailer, which is especially a concern to me when it comes to beauty and skincare. This 10.10, get $5 off Shopee Mall purchases with $40 spend. Our top pick is Sulwhasoo's Gentle Cleansing Foam, their signature facial cleansing foam that's suitable for all skin types. It's going for under $52 after discount-you can double up and apply both a shop voucher and a Shopee platform voucher to this item. If you're really dedicated, stay up till 2am to snag their flash deal too.

Stack these vouchers:

Shopee Platform voucher: $5 off with $40 spend (Shopee Mall) / 16 per cent cashback voucher (min spend $5, capped at 1,000 coins)

Sulwhasoo Shop voucher: $10 with $130 spend, if you're stocking up and buying a few.

Free Shipping voucher

Guardian promo codes: Up to $25 off, one-for-one vitamins, and more

Guardian's 10.10 sale is pretty extensive. Even without any promo codes, we're looking at $10 health essentials, 40per cent off eye care products, and one-for-one vitamins. On top of these slashed prices, check out with the following promo codes for even greater savings:

TEN10: $10 off with $100 spend

TEN25: $25 off with $180 spend

Watsons promo codes: Up to $60 off, 50 per cent selected products

Calling it their "Most Wanted" sale, Watsons has also slashed their prices on a range of items this 10.10, including up to 50 per cent off hair, skin, and makeup products. On top of that, you can apply the following promo codes to selected items for up to $60 off:

MWSALE19: $19 off with $110 spend

MWSALE40: $40 off with $225 spend

MWSALE60: $60 off with $300 spend

Best credit cards for shopping and online spend

Maximise your savings by checking out with a credit card that earns you cashback on your purchases. Here are our top picks!

This article was first published in MoneySmart.