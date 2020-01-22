Best commodity asset of the decade and why Bitcoin might prosper in 2020

I came across this pretty interesting diagram from visualcapitalist aptly called The Periodic Table of Commodity Returns.

Its a really fancy table with a myriad of colours that caught my attention. The table basically depicts the annual returns of the key commodities over the past decade.

I was interested to find out which was the top-performing commodity and which was the worst over the past decade and the reasoning behind that.

I ended the article with a short write-up on an alternative asset, Bitcoin, and why the first half of this year might see strong performance from this alternative asset class. (FYI, Bitcoin is up 22 per cent YTD).

A DECADE OF COMMODITIES (2010-2019)

Visual Capital actually sourced the table from US Global Investors which compares the individual commodity returns between 2010 and 2019.

The title of best performing commodity of the decade belongs to Palladium which not only came in first overall, it managed to achieve a CAGR of 16.9 per cent over the past decade.

That performance basically blew the competition away, with the 2nd place winner coming in at a distant CAGR of 3.94 per cent over the decade. That honour surprisingly belonged to Coal, a commodity that is pretty much hated in today's context of clean renewable energy source.

Gold took the 3rd place honour, coming in at a close CAGR of 3.3 per cent over the past decade.

The notorious honour of being proclaimed the worst-performing commodity of the decade belonged to Natural Gas.

$1,000 invested in that commodity at the start of 2010 would have resulted in a final value of $396 by end-2019, a CAGR of -8.85 per cent. No wonder so many natural gas companies (Chesapeake, Encana) are now just a fraction of what they used to be.

The table below shows the final value associated with each commodity type after a decade of investment horizon, starting with $1,000.

PHOTO: New Academy of Finance

As well as their respective Compounded Annual Growth Rate over the past decade.

PHOTO: New Academy of Finance

Other interesting facts that can be sourced from US Global Investors interactive tool showed that Gold was the least volatile commodity class while Coal was the most volatile.

Interesting, but why was Palladium the best performing commodity asset class and Natural Gas the worst?

THE CASE FOR PALLADIUM

Palladium posted 4 consecutive years of annual gains, with the last 3 being the best returns across the commodity asset classes explored above.