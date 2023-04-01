Best credit card promotions in Singapore: Citibank, UOB, DBS (March 2023)

When it comes to credit card promotions these days, we’re spoilt for choice. Banks offering credit cards in Singapore are competing so hard for new customers that they are practically raining Apple products, staycations, cold hard cash and other freebies on us.

But which are the best credit card promotions in Singapore? Here are our picks from Citibank, Standard Chartered, UOB, DBS, and more.

An overview: Best credit card promotions in Singapore (Mar 2023)

Credit card provider Credit card promotion Minimum spend Promotion valid until Citibank S$300 cash, Nintendo Switch OLED, or 15,000 KrisFlyer miles $500 (within 30 days) March 31, 2023 Standard Chartered $330 cash, Apple Watch SE, or ErgoTune Classic Ergonomic Chair $500 (within 30 days) March 26, 2023 Apple AirPods Gen 3 or S$250 Cash $250 (within 30 days) March 31, 2023 CIMB Apple Watch SE, 40mm GPS (2022), $280 cash or $300 eCapitaVouchers $988 (within 60 days) March 31, 2023 AMEX 21,500 SIA KrisFlyer miles $1,000 and annual fee payment (within 30 days) April 3, 2023 Up to 61,250 worth of Membership Rewards points from Amex $3,000 and annual fee payment (within 30 days) Apple AirPods (3rd Generation), $250 eCapitaVouchers or $200 Cash $500 and annual fee payment (within 30 days) March 31, 2023 UOB Up to 15% cashback and $350 worth of Grab vouchers $1,000 (for 2 months) March 31, 2023 Up to 10% cashback and $350 worth of Grab vouchers $1,000 spend (for 2 months) April 30, 2023 $350 worth of Grab vouchers for first 200 new UOB customers $1,000 spend (for 2 months) March 31, 2023 25,200 Welcome Miles $1,000 spend (for 2 months) March 31, 2023 31,000 miles and first year annual fee waived $2,000 spend within 60 days April 30, 2023 HSBC Samsonite Prestige 69cm Spinner Exp with built-in scale or $200 cashback $500 Qualifying Spend April 7, 2023 DBS $150 cashback $800 spend (within 60 days) 30 Jun 2023 Up to 60,000 miles $4,000 minimum spend and payment of annual fee (within 30 days) POSB $150 cashback $800 spend (within 60 days) 31 Jun 2023

1. Citibank credit card promotion

Looking to sign up for a new Citibank credit card? Well, you’re in luck! Sign up for a Citibank credit card via MoneySmart and spend $500 within 30 days to get $300 cash, a Nintendo Switch OLED, or 15,000 KrisFlyer miles.

There are 4 Citibank credit cards this promotion applies to. Our top pick is the Citi Cash Back+ Mastercard, an unlimited cashback card with no monthly minimum spend.

If you’d prefer a miles card, the Citi PremierMiles Card lets you earn Citi Miles that never expire.

Here’s a summary of all the Citibank credit cards with this ongoing promotion:

Additionally, the following 3 lucky draw prizes will be given to 3 lucky winners who apply for one of the Citibank credit cards above via MoneySmart:

Rolex Explorer 1, 36mm 124270 (worth S$11,000)

Sony Playstation 5 Console, with Disc Drive and Controller (worth S$899)

Sony Playstation 5 Console, Digital and Controller (worth S$769)

Other Citibank credit cards, such as the Citibank SMRT Card and Citibank Lazada Card, do not have any ongoing promotions.

Citibank credit card Key features Promotion Valid until Citi Cash Back+ Mastercard 1.6% cashback that never expires. No minimum spend required and no cap on cash back. S$300 cash , a Nintendo Switch OLED (worth S$549), or 15,000 KrisFlyer miles (worth one-way ticket to Bali) with $500 minimum spend within 30 days. 31 Mar 2023 Citi PremierMiles Card $1 = 1.2 Citi Miles on Local spend and 2 Citi Miles on Foreign currency spend. Citi Miles never expire. Citi Cash Back Card 6% cashback on dining, 8% cashback on groceries and petrol. Citi Rewards Card 10X Rewards on online purchases, ride-hailing and shopping.

Other Citibank credit cards, such as the Citibank SMRT Card and Citibank Lazada Card, do not have any ongoing promotions.

2. Standard Chartered credit card promotions

There are a few Standard Chartered credit card promotions ongoing this month that are all very enticing. It’s hard to pick the best, but the Standard Chartered Smart Credit Card promotion comes up top in terms of cash value.

For an unlimited cashback card with no cashback cap and no minimum spend, check out the Standard Chartered Simply Cash Credit Card.

Here’s a summary of all Standard Chartered credit card promotions this month:



The other Standard Chartered credit cards don’t have ongoing sign-up promotions this month. While the 100,000 miles sign-up promotion for the Standard Chartered X Card has ended, you’ll still get 30,000 miles as long as you activate your card and pay the annual fee.

3. CIMB credit card Promotion

There are 3 ongoing credit card promotions for those new to CIMB credit cards.

The most accessible CIMB credit card is the CIMB World Mastercard, which has a low $0 minimum spend per month. (Note, however, that you’ll need to hit $1,000 a month to enjoy the card’s 2% cashback rate.)

Here are all the CIMB credit card promotions:

CIMB credit card Key feature(s) Promotion Valid until CIMB World Mastercard 2% unlimited cashback on Wine & Dine, Online Food Delivery, Movies & Digital Entertainment, Taxi & Automobile, Luxury Goods. No annual fees for life. Apple Watch SE, 40mm GPS (2022), $280 cash or $300 eCapitaVouchers when you apply via MoneySmart and spend $988 within 60 days. 31 Mar 2023 CIMB Visa Signature 10% cashback on Beauty & Wellness, Online Shopping, Groceries and more, capped at S$100 per month and up to S$20 per category. Minimum spend S$800. CIMB Visa Infinite 2% unlimited cashback on Travel, Overseas, Online Spend in Foreign Currencies with $2,000 minimum monthly spend.

4. AMEX credit card promotions

Are you a Singapore Airlines (SIA) loyalist? Or a staunch Apple fan? This month, AMEX credit cards are offering up to 21,500 KrisFlyer miles or Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) if you sign up via MoneySmart.

If you’re a frequent SIA flyer, the American Express Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Ascend Credit Card might pique your interest.

Here are all the American Express credit card promotions this month:

American Express credit card Key feature(s) Promotion Valid until American Express Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Ascend Credit Card $1 local spend = 1.2 KrisFlyer miles 21,500 SIA KrisFlyer miles with $1,000 spend and annual fee payment within 30 days. April 3, 2023 American Express The Platinum Card® $1.60 spend = 2 Membership Rewards® Up to 61,250 worth of Membership Rewards points from Amex with $3,000 minimum spend and annual fee payment within 30 days. American Express Platinum Credit Card $1.60 spend = 10 Points at participating Platinum EXTRA Partners / 2X Points on all other spend Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) , $250 eCapitaVouchers or $200 Cash with $500 minimum spend and annual fee payment within 30 days. March 31, 2023

This month, the American Express True Cashback Card and American Express CapitaCard do not have any ongoing promotions.

5. UOB credit card promotions

This month, UOB is full of credit card promotions. Currently, there are two main types of UOB credit card promotions—cashback and/or Grab vouchers,and miles.

One of the most accessible UOB credit cards is the $0 minimum spend UOB Absolute Cashback Card, which will get you cashback and Grab vouchers this month.

With a 31,000 miles bonus, the KrisFlyer UOB Card offers the biggest miles promotion this month:

Here’s a summary of all ongoing UOB credit card promotions this month:

UOB credit card Key features Promotion Valid until UOB One Card Up to 15% rebate on Shopee, Dairy Farm Group, Grab, SP. Minimum spend of $2,000 per month. Up to 15% cashback and $350 worth of Grab vouchers with $1,000 spend for 2 months March 31, 2023 UOB Absolute Cashback Card 1.7% limitless cashback with no minimum spend Up to 10% cashback and $350 worth of Grab vouchers with $1,000 spend for 2 months April 30, 2023 UOB EVOL Credit Card 8% cashback on Online and Mobile Contactless spend with $350 worth of Grab vouchers for first 200 new UOB customers, with $1,000 spend for 2 months March 31, 2023 UOB Preferred Platinum Visa Card Up to UNI$10 per S$5 spend on online shopping and mobile contactless payment, no minimum spend UOB Lady Card S$5 = 1X UNI$ (base rate) or 15X UNI$ (for up to 2 rewards categories) $350 worth of Grab vouchers for first 200 new UOB customers, with $1,000 spend for 2 months. Limited Edition Silk Twilly designed by Tiffany Lovage for first 50 eligible customers. March 31, 2023 UOB PRVI Miles Credit Card ( MASTERCARD / VISA / American Express ) $1 local spend = 1.4 miles; $1 overseas spend = 2.4 miles. No minimum spend and no cap on earned miles. 25,200 Welcome Miles with $1,000 spend for 2 months . New cardholders can get 20,000 Bonus Miles with annual fee payment via SMS March 31, 2023 KrisFlyer UOB Card $1 = 3 KrisFlyer Miles (with $800 annual spend on Singapore Airlines Group) $1 = 3 KrisFlyer Miles on Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Scoot and KrisShop purchases 31,000 miles and get up to first year annual fee of S$194.40 (inc GST) waived with $2,000 spend within 60 days April 30, 2023

6. HSBC credit card promotions

If wanderlust has gotten a hold of you, you’ll be pleased with this next promotion. From now till April 30, 2023, charge at least $500 to a new HSBC credit card to get a Samsonite Prestige 69cm Spinner Exp with built-in scale (worth $670) or $200 cashback.

There are 3 HSBC credit cards this promotion applies to, but our top pick is the HSBC Revolution Credit Card. The most accessible card with $0 minimum spend, this card is great for earning points through everyday spending.

Here are all the ongoing HSBC credit card promotions for the month:

HSBC credit card Key feature(s) Promotion Valid until HSBC Revolution Credit Card 10X Reward points on online purchases and contactless payments. No minimum. spend and no annual fee. Samsonite Prestige 69cm Spinner Exp with built-in scale (worth $670) or $200 cashback with $500 Qualifying Spend 5 Feb 2023 HSBC Visa Platinum Card 5% cash rebate on local dining and groceries with minimum spend of S$600 monthly in a calendar quarter HSBC Advance Credit Card 1.5% cashback on local and overseas purchases with no min. spend

There’s no current promotion for the HSBC Visa Infinite Credit Card.

7. DBS credit card promotions

There are currently several DBS credit cards with a $150 cashback promotion. If you’re big on online shopping, the DBS Live Fresh Card is a good choice for a no-fuss cashback card.

For miles that never expire, consider applying for the DBS Altitude Card. You can get this card as the Visa Signature or American Express variant.

Here’s the full list of ongoing DBS credit card promotions:

PHOTO: DBS

A word on the DBS Woman’s and Woman’s World Card: Don’t be fooled by the name. You can apply for these cards no matter your gender.

These other DBS credit cards do not have ongoing sign-up promotions:

DBS Black Visa Card

DBS Esso Card

SAFRA DBS Card

DBS Live Fresh Student Card

DBS Takashimaya AMEX Card

DBS yuu Visa Card

DBS yuu American Express Card

8. POSB Credit Card Promotion

The POSB Everyday card is a straightforward cash rebates card with no minimum spend. If you plan on applying for it to make the most out of your day-to-day spending, do so online with promo code 150CASH to get $150 cashback.

Credit card promotions — is there a catch?

With free AirPods Pro, ergonomic standing desks and thousands of miles raining down on us, you might be wondering: Is there a catch to all these freebies?

Truth is, there is one drawback to signing up for credit card promotions: You won’t be eligible for more freebies in the future. Well, at least for a year. Here’s how it works:

Banks and comparison sites like MoneySmart usually offer the best giveaways for new sign ups. Usually this is defined as people who either:

Have never ever owned a credit card from that bank, OR

Cancelled their card at least 12 months ago

If you’re thinking of gaming the system by cancelling your card and re-applying, tough luck!

Another thing to note is that you must hit the minimum spend to get your reward. If you’re really lucky, you’ll get your shiny new iPad or cashback immediately upon card approval. However, most banks require you to spend a minimum sum (say, $1,000 in the first month) and will make you wait a few months before you can even smell the freebie.

So what’s the lesson here? Read the T&Cs carefully, and only sign up when you’re confident you can hit the minimum spend.

This article was first published in MoneySmart.