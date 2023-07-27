Best credit card promotions in Singapore (July to August 2023): Citibank, DBS, HSBC, UOB and more

When it comes to credit card promotions these days, we're spoilt for choice. Banks offering credit cards in Singapore are competing so hard for new customers that they are practically raining Apple products, Nintendo Switches, ergonomic chairs, cold hard cash and other freebies on us.

But which are the best credit card promotions in Singapore? Here are our picks from Citibank, Standard Chartered, UOB, DBS, and more.

An overview: Best credit card promotions in Singapore (July-Aug 2023)

Credit card provider Credit card promotion Minimum spend Promotion valid until Citibank Choose one of the following: $300 + $50 cash

Nintendo Switch OLED (worth $549)

ErgoTune Supreme V3 Ergonomic Chair (worth $599)

Apple iPad 10.2’ 64GB 9th Gen (worth $503.65)

Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen (worth $362.35)

$400 eCapita Vouchers $500 (within 30 days) July 31, 2023 Standard Chartered Choose one of the following: $350 cash

Everdesk+ Lite (worth $619)

Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (worth $575)

Apple Watch SE, 40mm GPS (worth $382.50) $500 (within 30 days) July 31, 2023 $250 cash; or

Apple AirPods 3rd Generation (worth $271.50) $250 (within 30 days) July 31, 2023 45,000 miles $10,000 spend and annual fee payment July 31, 2023 CIMB $280 cash $988 (within 60 days) July 31, 2023 AMEX 21,500 SIA KrisFlyer miles $1,000 and annual fee payment (within 30 days) July 31, 2023 Up to 33,750 worth of Membership Rewards points from Amex $3,000 and annual fee payment (within 90 days) Up to 113,750 worth of Membership Rewards points from Amex $15,000 and annual fee payment (within 30 days) July 27, 2023 Up to 60,000 HighFlyer Points S$4,000 for two consecutive three-month periods. July 26, 2023 UOB Up to 15 per cent cashback and $350 worth of Grab vouchers $1,000 spend (for two months) July 13, 2023 Up to 10 per cent cashback and $350 worth of Grab vouchers Up to $350 cash credit for first 200 new cardmembers 50,000 Welcome Miles $1,000 spend (for two months) and annual fee payment 31,000 miles and first year annual fee waived $2,000 spend (within 60 days) 80,000 air miles and $200 Grab vouchers $4,000 spend (within 30 days) Aug 31, 2023 HSBC Samsonite Prestige 69cm Spinner Exp with built-in scale or $150 cashback $1,000 Qualifying Spend Aug 31, 2023 Up to 20,000 miles $800 (within 30 days) and annual fee payment DBS $250 cashback $500 spend (within 30 days) July 31, 2023 $150 cashback $800 spend (within 60 days) Up to 60,000 miles $4,000 minimum spend and payment of annual fee (within 30 days) POSB $150 cashback $800 spend (within 60 days) July 31, 2023

1. Citibank credit card promotion

Looking to sign up for a new Citibank credit card? Well, you're in luck! Here's the spread of what Citibank has to offer this month:

$300 + $50 Cash via PayNow

Nintendo Switch OLED (worth $549)

ErgoTune Supreme V3 Ergonomic Chair (worth $599)

Apple iPad 10.2' 64GB 9th Gen (worth $503.65)

Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen (worth $362.35)

$400 eCapita Vouchers

All you need to do is sign up for one of the following Citibank credit cards via MoneySmart and spend $500 within 30 days.

There are three Citibank credit cards this promotion applies to. Our top pick is the Citi Cash Back+ Mastercard, an unlimited cashback card with no monthly minimum spend.

If you'd prefer a miles card, the Citi PremierMiles Card lets you earn Citi Miles that never expire.

Here's a summary of all the Citibank credit cards with ongoing promotions:

Citibank credit card Key features Promotion Valid until Citi Cash Back+ Mastercard 1.6 per cent cashback that never expires. No minimum spend required and no cap on cash back. $300 + $50 Cash via PayNow or a Nintendo Switch OLED (worth $549) or an ErgoTune Supreme V3 Ergonomic Chair (worth $599) or $400 eCapita Vouchers with $500 minimum spend within 30 days. July 31, 2023 Citi Cash Back Card Six per cent cashback on dining, eight per cent cashback on groceries and petrol. Citi Rewards Card 10X Rewards on online purchases, ride-hailing and shopping. Citi PremierMiles Card $1 = 1.2 Citi Miles on Local spend and two Citi Miles on Foreign currency spend. Citi Miles never expire. $300 + $50 Cash via PayNow or an Apple iPad 10.2’ 64GB 9th Gen (worth $503.65) or an ErgoTune Supreme V3 Ergonomic Chair (worth $599) or an Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen (worth $362.35) with $500 minimum spend within 30 days.

Other Citibank credit cards, such as the Citibank SMRT Card and Citibank Lazada Card, do not have any ongoing promotions.

2. Standard Chartered credit card promotions

There are a few Standard Chartered credit card promotions ongoing this month that are all very enticing.

It's hard to pick the best, but the Standard Chartered Simply Cash Credit Card promotion comes up top in terms of cash value. This card is an unlimited cashback card with no cashback cap and no minimum spend.

This month, sign up for any Standard Chartered credit card for your chance to win NOTHING. We haven't gone crazy, we're talking about winning a NOTHING Phone and NOTHING Ear Earbuds, the whole bundle worth $1,078!

Here's a summary of all Standard Chartered credit card promotions this month:

Citibank credit card Key features Promotion Valid until Standard Chartered Simply Cash Credit Card 1.5 per cent cashback rate with unlimited cashback and no minimum spend Up to $350 Cash via PayNow or an Everdesk+ Lite (worth $619) or a Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (worth $575) or an Apple Watch SE, 40mm GPS (worth $382.50) with $500 minimum spend within 30 days. July 31, 2023 Standard Chartered Smart Credit Card Six per cent cashback on digital subscriptions, at fast food outlets and daily commutes $250 Cash via PayNow or an Apple AirPods 3rd Generation (worth $271.50) with $250 minimum spend within 30 days. Standard Chartered Rewards+ Credit Card 10X Rewards Points per $1 spent in foreign currency, 5X Rewards Points per $1 local dining spend Standard Chartered Journey Credit Card Three miles per $1 spent on online Transportation, Food Delivery & Online Grocery transactions Up to 45,000 miles with payment of annual fee, $5,000 local spend and $5,000 foreign spend.

The other Standard Chartered credit cards don't have ongoing sign-up promotions this month.

Wondering what happened to the Standard Chartered X Card, with its infamous 100,00 miles sign-up promotion? The X card got X-ed, and has been replaced by the Standard Chartered Journey Credit Card.

3. CIMB credit card Promotion

There are three ongoing credit card promotions for those new to CIMB credit cards.

The most accessible CIMB credit card is the CIMB World Mastercard, which has a low $0 minimum spend per month. (Note, however, that you'll need to hit $1,000 a month to enjoy the card's two per cent cashback rate.)

Here are all the CIMB credit card promotions:

CIMB credit card Key feature(s) Promotion Valid until CIMB World Mastercard Two per cent unlimited cashback on Wine & Dine, Online Food Delivery, Movies & Digital Entertainment, Taxi & Automobile, Luxury Goods. No annual fees for life. $280 cash when you apply via MoneySmart and spend $988 within 60 days. July 31, 2023 CIMB Visa Signature Ten per cent cashback on Beauty & Wellness, Online Shopping, Groceries and more, capped at S$100 per month and up to S$20 per category. Minimum spend S$800. CIMB Visa Infinite Two per cent unlimited cashback on Travel, Overseas, Online Spend in Foreign Currencies with $2,000 minimum monthly spend.

4. AMEX credit card promotions

Are you a Singapore Airlines (SIA) loyalist? Or a staunch Apple fan? This month, AMEX credit cards are offering up to 21,500 KrisFlyer miles if you sign up for the American Express Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Ascend Credit Card via MoneySmart.

If you aren't a frequent SQ flyer, the American Express Platinum Credit Card might pique your interest instead:

Here are all the American Express credit card promotions this month:

American Express credit card Key feature(s) Promotion Valid until American Express Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Ascend Credit Card $1 local spend = 1.2 KrisFlyer miles 21,500 SIA KrisFlyer miles with $1,000 spend and annual fee payment within 30 days. July 31, 2023 American Express Platinum Credit Card $1.60 spend = 10 Points at participating Platinum EXTRA Partners / 2X Points on all other spend Up to 33,750 worth of Membership Rewards points from Amex with $3,000 minimum spend and annual fee payment within three months. American Express The Platinum Card $1.60 spend = 2 Membership Rewards Up to 113,750 worth of Membership Rewards points from Amex with $15,000 minimum spend and annual fee payment within three months. July 27, 2023 The American Express Singapore Airlines Business Credit Card Up to 8.5 HighFlyer Points per $1 spent on eligible Singapore Airlines Group flights Up to 60,000 HighFlyer Points when you spend $4,000 for two consecutive three-month periods. July 26, 2023

This month, the American Express True Cashback Card and American Express CapitaCard do not have any ongoing promotions.

5. UOB credit card promotions

This month, UOB is full of credit card promotions. Currently, there are two main types of UOB credit card promotions — cashback and/or Grab vouchers,and miles.

One of the most accessible UOB credit cards is the $0 minimum spend UOB Absolute Cashback Card, which will get you cashback and Grab vouchers this month.

With a 50,000 miles bonus, the UOB PRVI Miles Card offers one of the biggest miles promotion this month:

Here’s a summary of all ongoing UOB credit card promotions this month:

UOB credit card Key features Promotion Valid until UOB One Card Up to 15 per cent rebate on Shopee, Dairy Farm Group, Grab, SP. Minimum spend of $2,000 per month. Up to 15 per cent cashback and $350 worth of Grab vouchers with $1,000 spend for two months July 31, 2023 UOB Absolute Cashback Card 1.7 per cent limitless cashback with no minimum spend Up to 10 per cent cashback and $350 worth of Grab vouchers with $1,000 spend for two months July 31, 2023 UOB EVOL Credit Card Eight per cent cashback on Online and Mobile Contactless spend with Up to $350 Cash Credit for first 200 new UOB customers, with $1,000 spend for two consecutive months from card approval date. July 31, 2023 UOB Preferred Platinum Visa Card Up to UNI$10 per $5 spend on online shopping and entertainment, and mobile contactless payment UOB Lady’s Card Up to 30 miles per $5 spent on your preferred category with no min. spend required. UOB PRVI Miles Credit Card (Mastercard / Visa / American Express) $1 local spend = 1.4 miles; $1 overseas spend = 2.4 miles. No minimum spend and no cap on earned miles. Up to 50,000 Welcome Miles with $1,000 spend for two months, annual fee payment, and SMS registration. Get an additional 4,800 miles with min. overseas spend of $1,000 per month for two consecutive months. July 31, 2023 KrisFlyer UOB Card $1 = three KrisFlyer Miles (with $800 annual spend on Singapore Airlines Group) $1 = three KrisFlyer Miles on Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Scoot and KrisShop purchases Up to 31,000 miles and first year annual fee of $194.40 (inc GST) waived with $2,000 spend within 60 days. July 31, 2023 UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card 1.4 miles per $1 local spend, 2.4 Miles per $1 foreign spend Up to 80,000 air miles and $200 Grab Vouchers with $4,000 spend within 30 days. Aug 31, 2023

6. HSBC credit card promotions

If wanderlust has gotten a hold of you, you'll be pleased with this next promotion. From now till Aug 31, 2023, charge at least $500 to a new HSBC credit card to get a Samsonite Prestige 69cm Spinner Exp with built-in scale (worth $670) or $150 cashback.

There are three HSBC credit cards this promotion applies to, but our top pick is the HSBC Revolution Credit Card. The most accessible card with $0 minimum spend, this card is great for earning points through everyday spending.

Here are all the ongoing HSBC credit card promotions for the month:

HSBC credit card Key feature(s) Promotion Valid until HSBC Revolution Credit Card 10X Reward points on online purchases and contactless payments. No minimum. spend and no annual fee. Samsonite Prestige 69cm Spinner Exp with built-in scale (worth $670) or $150 cashback with $1,000 qualifying spend. Aug 31, 2023 HSBC Visa Platinum Card Five per cent cash rebate on local dining and groceries with minimum spend of $600 monthly in a calendar quarter HSBC Advance Credit Card 1.5 per cent cashback on local and overseas purchases with no min. spend HSBC TravelOne Card $1 local spend = 1.2 miles; $1 on foreign spend = 2.4 miles Up to 20,000 miles with annual fee payment and minimum spend of $800 within one month.

There’s no current promotion for the HSBC Visa Infinite Credit Card.

7. DBS credit card promotions

The juiciest DBS credit card sign-up promotions this month are a $250 cashback promotion and a 60,000 miles promotion. The former applies to the DBS yuu Card-yes, the namesake of that annoying jingle that's been blaring in our supermarkets!

The DBS Vantage Visa Infinite Card comes with a fat miles welcome gift this month, but do note that this is not an entry-level miles card:

Here’s the full list of ongoing DBS credit card promotions:

DBS credit card Key feature(s) Promotion Expiry DBS yuu Card (Visa / American Express) Five per cent Cash Rebate / 10x yuu Points with no minimum spend and no cap. $250 cashback with $500 minimum spend within 30 days. July 31, 2023 DBS Live Fresh Card Five per cent cashback on Online & Visa contactless spend with $600 minimum monthly spend $150 cashback with $800 minimum spend within 60 days July 31, 2023 DBS Altitude Card (​​Visa Signature / American Express) $1 spend = 10 miles that never expire. Get 10,000 miles upon paying annual fee of $194.40. DBS Woman's Card 5X DBS Points per $5 online spend. 1X DBS Points per $5 / 0.4 miles per $1 on other spend. DBS Woman's World Card 10X DBS Points per $5 / Four miles per $1 on online spend DBS Vantage Visa Infinite Card 1.5 miles or 1.5 per cent cashback per $1 local spend; 2.2 miles or 2.2 per cent cashback per $1 overseas spend Up to 60,000 miles with $4,000 minimum spend and payment of annual fee within 30 days July 31, 2023

A word on the DBS Woman’s and Woman’s World Card: Don't be fooled by the name. You can apply for these cards no matter your gender.

These other DBS credit cards do not have ongoing sign-up promotions:

DBS Esso Card

Safra DBS Card

DBS Live Fresh Student Card

DBS Takashimaya AMEX Card

8. POSB credit card promotion

The POSB Everyday card is a straightforward cash rebates card with no minimum spend. If you plan on applying for it to make the most out of your day-to-day spending, do so online with promo code 150CASH to get $150 cashback.

Credit card promotions - is there a catch?

With free AirPods Pro, ergonomic standing desks and thousands of miles raining down on us, you might be wondering: Is there a catch to all these freebies?

Truth is, there is one drawback to signing up for credit card promotions: You won't be eligible for more freebies in the future. Well, at least for a year. Here's how it works:

Banks and comparison sites usually offer the best giveaways for new sign ups. Usually this is defined as people who either:

Have never ever owned a credit card from that bank, or

Cancelled their card at least 12 months ago

If you're thinking of gaming the system by cancelling your card and re-applying, tough luck!

Another thing to note is that you must hit the minimum spend to get your reward. If you're really lucky, you'll get your shiny new iPad or cashback immediately upon card approval.

However, most banks require you to spend a minimum sum (say, $1,000 in the first month) and sometimes even fork out the first year's annual credit card fee (goodbye, fee waiver!). After all that, banks will make you wait a few months before you can even smell the freebie.

So what's the lesson here? Read the T&Cs carefully, and only sign up when you're confident you can hit the minimum spend.

ALSO READ: How to maximise credit card rewards and beat inflation

