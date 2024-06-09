Best credit card promotions in Singapore (June to July 2024): Citibank, DBS, HSBC, UOB, and more

This June, we're giving away Category 1 Tickets for ASMeiR Max 2024 World Tour - Singapore (worth $656 per pair), a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 512GB (worth $2,458), an exquisite dining experience for two at Michelin-starred restaurants (worth over $900), Apple iPads (10th Gen) 64GB (worth $529), up to 85,000 miles…and the list goes on.

Clearly, we're spoilt for choice when it comes to credit card promotions these days. Banks offering credit cards in Singapore are competing so hard for new customers that they are practically raining Apple products, Nintendo Switches, ergonomic chairs, and other freebies on us. Even if you don't see any item you want, some welcome gifts are just straight up cold, hard cash!

But which are the best credit card promotions in Singapore? Here are our top picks from Citibank, Standard Chartered, UOB, DBS, and more.

An overview: Best credit card promotions in Singapore (June 2024)

Credit card Credit card promotion Minimum spend Promotion valid until Citi Cash Back+ Mastercard, Citi Cash Back Card, Citi Rewards Card Your choice of gift: Apple iPad (10th Gen), 64GB (worth $529)

(10th Gen), 64GB (worth $529) SecretLab TITAN Evo Lite Chair (worth $519)

(worth $519) Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (worth S$589)

(worth S$589) $300 Cash via PayNow

via PayNow Receive your gift in as fast as six weeks! $500 (within 30 days) June 15 2024 Citi PremierMiles Card + Citi Wealth First Account Your choice of gift: Apple iPad 9th Gen, Wi-Fi 64GB + Apple Pencil 1st Gen (worth $660)

Wi-Fi 64GB + Apple Pencil 1st Gen (worth $660) Sony HT-AX7 Portable Theatre System (worth $769)

(worth $769) $300 Cash via PayNow + $100 eCapita Vouchers

via PayNow + Receive your gift in as fast as 6 weeks!

Plus, stand a chance to win a Robinsons Luggage (worth up to S$300). $500 (within 30 days) on credit card + open Citi Wealth First account June 7 2024 Standard Chartered Simply Cash Credit Card (1) Tier 1 gifts:

– $280 Cash via PayNow

– 3,700 SmartPoints

(2) Tier 2 gifts:

– $330 Cash via PayNow + Extra $20 Cash Bonus

– 4,775 SmartPoints

* Redeem SmartPoints for ANY gift in our Rewards Store! (1) $500 (within one month)

(2) Spend an additional $800 in the next month. June 15 2024 Standard Chartered Smart Credit Card (1) $100 Cash via PayNow or 1,600 SmartPoints

(2) $230 Cash via PayNow or a 1,890 SmartPoints

* Redeem SmartPoints for ANY gift in our Rewards Store! (1) $200 (within one month)

(2) Spend an extra 8000 in the next month. June 15 2024 Standard Chartered Rewards+ Credit Card Standard Chartered Journey Credit Card Up to 45,000 miles (with payment of annual fee) or 25,000 miles (annual fee waived) $3,000 spend within 60 days. June 30 2024 CIMB World Mastercard $188 cashback $988 spend within 60 days July 31 2024 CIMB Visa Signature CIMB Visa Infinite UOB One Card ★ $350 cash credit (first 200 new-to-UOB customers) $1,000 spend/month for two consecutive months June 8 2024 UOB EVOL Credit Card ★ UOB Lady’s Card ★ Exquisite dining experience for two at Michelin-starred restaurants (worth over $900) $1,500 spend/month for two consecutive months June 8 2024 UOB Absolute Cashback Card ★ 10% cashback (capped at $100) for first two months and $350 Cash Credit $1,000 spend/month for two consecutive months June 8 2024 UOB PRVI Miles Credit Card (MASTERCARD/ VISA /American Express) ★ Up to 50,000 Welcome Miles $1,000 spend/month for two months, annual fee payment, and SMS registration June 8 2024 KrisFlyer UOB Card ★ Up to 31,000 miles and first year annual fee waived $2,000 spend within 60 days June 8 2024 HSBC Revolution Credit Card New cardholders: Samsonite ZELTUS 69cm Spinner Luggage (worth $680) or $200 Cashback

(worth $680) or Existing cardholders: $50 Cashback $500 spend from Card Account Opening Date to end of the following month + provide marketing consent. June 30 2024 HSBC Visa Platinum Card 3,950 SmartPoints* or S$150 Cash via PayNow

* Redeem SmartPoints for ANY gift in our Rewards Store! $500 spend from Card Account Opening Date to end of the following month. June 5 2024 HSBC Advance Credit Card HSBC TravelOne Card American Express True Cashback Card $130 Cash via PayNow $500 spend within first month June 30 2024 American Express Platinum Credit Card $300 cashback from AMEX in the form of Statement Credits ($200 cashback for existing cardholders) + 1,250 Membership Rewards points $1,000 spend and annual fee payment within first month June 13 2024 American Express The Platinum Card 135,000 Membership Rewards points (enough for a return trip to USA West Coast) (87,500 Membership Rewardspoints for existing cardholders) $6,000 minimum spend and annual fee payment within first two months June 13 2024 American Express Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Ascend Credit Card $300 eCapitaVouchersand up to 17,000 KrisFlyer miles $1,000 spend and annual fee payment within first month June 13 2024 American Express Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Credit Card Up to 17,000 KrisFlyer miles $1,000 spend within first month June 13 2024 The American Express Singapore Airlines Business Credit Card Up to 30,000 HighFlyer points (worth $285) $3,000 spend and annual fee payment within three months July 31 2024 DBS yuu Visa Card $388 cashback (new cardmembers) $800 spend within 60 days July 15 2024 DBS yuu American Express Card $388 cashback (new cardmembers) $800 spend within 60 days July 15 2024 $60 cashback (existing cardmembers) $300 spend within 30 days. DBS Live Fresh Card $388 cashback (new cardmembers) $800 spend within 60 days July 31 2024 ​​DBS Altitude Visa Signature Card Up to 53,000 miles $3,000 spend and payment of annual fee within 60 days July 15 2024 ​​DBS Altitude American Express Card Up to 60,000 miles DBS Vantage Visa Infinite Card Up to 85,000 miles (new cardmembers) / 40,000 miles (existing cardmembers) $4,000 spend and payment of annual fee within 30 days July 15 2024 POSB Everyday Card $388 cashback $800 spend within 60 days July 15 2024

★ LUCKY DRAW!

Apply for selected UOB credit cards and stand a chance to win up to two Grand Prizes-no minimum spend required!

A pair of Day 1 Category 1 Ticket for ASMeiR Max 2024 World Tour - Singapore (worth S$656)! [10 winners per week]

A Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 512GB (worth S$2,458) or 68,000 Air Miles (worth a Business Class Round Trip to Taiwan for 1) or a Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones (worth S$589)! [Three Winners]

1. Citibank credit card promotion

Looking to sign up for a new Citibank credit card? Well, you're in luck! This month, Citibank credit card welcome gifts include:

Apple iPad (10th Gen), 64GB (worth S$529)

SecretLab TITAN Evo Lite Chair (worth S$519)

Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (worth S$589)

Prefer cold, hard cash? You can also simply opt to receive $300 cash.

All you need to do is sign up for one of the following Citibank credit cards via MoneySmart and spend $500 within 30 days. Once you fulfil the minimum spend criteria, these gifts will be coming to you on the express train-receive your sign-up gift in as fast as six weeks!

There are four Citibank credit cards on promotion. Our top pick is the Citi Cash Back+ Mastercard, an unlimited cashback card with no monthly minimum spend.

If you'd prefer a miles card, the Citi PremierMiles Card lets you earn Citi Miles that never expire.

Here's a summary of all the Citibank credit cards with ongoing promotions:

Citibank credit card Key features Promotion Valid until Citi Cash Back+ Mastercard 1.6% cashback that never expires. No minimum spend required and no cap on cashback. Your choice of gift: Apple iPad (10th Gen), 64GB (worth $529)

(worth $529) SecretLab TITAN Evo Lite Chair (worth $519)

(worth $519) Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (worth S$589)

(worth S$589) $300 Cash via PayNow Receive your gift in as fast as six weeks! Spend criteria:

Spend a minimum of $500 in "Qualifying Spends" within 30 days from card approval date.

June 15 2024 Citi Cash Back Card 6% cashback on dining, 8% cashback on groceries and petrol. Citi Rewards Card 10X Rewards on online purchases, ride-hailing and shopping. Citi PremierMiles Card + Citi Wealth First Account $1 = 1.2 Citi Miles on Local spend and 2 Citi Miles on Foreign currency spend. Citi Miles never expire.

Up to 7.51% interest on your Citi Wealth First Account Your choice of gift: Apple iPad 9th Gen, Wi-Fi 64GB + Apple Pencil 1st Gen (worth $660)

(worth $660) Sony HT-AX7 Portable Theatre System (worth $769)

(worth $769) $300 Cash via PayNow + $100 eCapita Vouchers Receive your gift in as fast as six weeks!

Plus, stand a chance to win a Robinsons Luggage (worth up to S$300).

Spend criteria:

Spend a minimum of $500within 30 days on your credit card and open your Citi Wealth First account—no funding into the Citi Wealth First account is required for gift qualification.

June 7 2024

The Citibank SMRT Card does not have any ongoing promotions, but it's a great choice for cashback on groceries, online shopping, and SimplyGo transactions.

2. Standard Chartered credit card promotions

There are a few Standard Chartered credit card promotions ongoing this month that are all very enticing. It's hard to pick the best, but the Standard Chartered Simply Cash Credit Card promotion comes up top in terms of cash value. This card is an unlimited cashback card with no cashback cap and no minimum spend.

This month, you can also get up to 1,890 SmartPoints or up to $230 Cash via PayNow when you apply for the Standard Chartered Smart Credit Card or Standard Chartered Rewards+ Credit Card.

Here's a summary of all Standard Chartered credit card promotions this month:

Standard Chartered credit card Key features Promotion Valid until Standard Chartered Simply Cash Credit Card 1.5% unlimited cashback with no minimum spend TIER 1: Spend $500 within one month of card approval to get a Tier 1 gift: $280 Cash via PayNow

3,700 SmartPoints TIER 2: Spend another $800within the next month to qualify for a Tier 2 gift: $330 Cash via PayNow + Extra $20 Cash Bonus

4,775 SmartPoints Redeem your SmartPoints for gifts such as a Nintendo Switch OLED (4,775 SmartPoints) and Hinomi Q1 Ergonomic Chair (2,375 SmartPoints) on our Rewards Store. June 15 2024 Standard Chartered Smart Credit Card 6% cashback on digital subscriptions, at fast food outlets and daily commutes TIER 1: Spend $200 within one month of card approval to get a Tier 1 gift: $100 Cash via PayNow

1,600 SmartPoints TIER 2: Spend another $800within the next month to qualify for a Tier 2 gift: $230 Cash via PayNow

1,890 SmartPoints Redeem your SmartPoints for gifts such as Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) (4,030 SmartPoints), and Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 (1,700 SmartPoints) on our Rewards Store. June 15 2024 Standard Chartered Rewards+ Credit Card 10X Rewards Points per S$1 spent in foreign currency, 5X Rewards Points per S$1 local dining spend Standard Chartered Journey Credit Card Three miles per S$1 spent on online Transportation, Food Delivery & Online Grocery transactions Up to 45,000 miles with payment of annual fee and $3,000 spend within 60 days.

OR up to 25,000 miles with annual fee waived and $3,000 spend within 60 days. June 30 2024

The other Standard Chartered credit cards don't have ongoing sign-up promotions this month. Wondering what happened to the Standard Chartered X Card, with its infamous 100,00 miles sign-up promotion? The X card got X-ed, and has been replaced by the Standard Chartered Journey Credit Card.

3. CIMB credit card promotion

There are three credit cards with an ongoing promotion to get $188 cashback for those new to CIMB credit cards.

The most accessible CIMB credit card is the CIMB World Mastercard, which has a $0 minimum spend per month. Note, however, that you'll need to hit $1,00 a month to enjoy the card's higher two per cent unlimited cashback rate.

Here are all the CIMB credit card promotions:

CIMB credit card Key feature(s) Promotion Valid until CIMB World Mastercard 2% unlimited cashback on Wine & Dine, Online Food Delivery, Movies & Digital Entertainment, Taxi & Automobile, Luxury Goods. No annual fees for life. Up to $188 cashback with $988 spend within 60 days. July 31 2024 CIMB Visa Signature 10% cashback on Beauty & Wellness, Online Shopping, Groceries and more, capped at S$100 per month and up to S$20 per category. Minimum spend S$800. CIMB Visa Infinite 2% unlimited cashback on Travel, Overseas, Online Spend in Foreign Currencies with $2,000 minimum monthly spend.

4. UOB credit card promotions

This month, UOB credit cards have a very special promotion. Apply for selected UOB credit cards and stand a chance to win up to Two Grand Prizes-no minimum spend required!

A pair of Day 1 Category 1 Ticket for ASMeiR Max 2024 World Tour - Singapore (worth S$656)! [10 winners per week]

A Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 512GB (worth S$2,458) or 68,000 Air Miles (worth a Business Class Round Trip to Taiwan for one) or a Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones (worth S$589)! [Three Winners]

The eligible UOB credit cards are:

UOB One Credit Card

UOB Absolute Cashback Card

UOB PRVI MASTERCARD Miles Card

UOB PRVI VISA Miles Card

UOB PRVI American Express Miles Card

UOB EVOL Credit Card

UOB Lady's Card

KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card

So, which of the UOB cards above should you go for? The card that excites me the most is the recently revamped UOB Lady's Card. Available to both lady's and gentlemen, the card lets you earn up to 25X UNI$ (equivalent to 10 miles per S$1) on a category of your choice-Travel, Dining, Beauty & Wellness, Family, Fashion, Transport, Entertainment-with no minimum spend. You can change your preferred category every quarter.

With a 50,000 miles bonus, the UOB PRVI Miles Card offers one of the biggest miles promotion this month:

Here's a summary of all ongoing UOB credit card promotions this month:

UOB credit card Key features Promotion Valid until UOB One Card Up to 10% rebate on McDonald’s, DFI Retail Group, Grab, Shopee, SP and more Get $350 Cash Credit from UOB with S$1,000 spend per month for two consecutive months (first 200 new-to-UOB credit card customers in Jun 2024) 8 Jun 2024 UOB EVOL Credit Card 8% cashback on Online and Mobile Contactless spend with UOB Lady’s Card S$5 = 25X UNI$ (10 miles per S$1 spend) in your preferred category with no min. spend required. Enjoy an exquisite dining experience for two at Michelin-starred restaurants (worth over S$900) with $1,500 spend per month for two consecutive months (first 150 new-to-UOB credit card customers each month) June 8 2024 UOB Absolute Cashback Card 1.7% limitless cashback with no minimum spend 10% cashback (capped at $100) for the first two calendar months and $350 Cash Credit from UOB with $1,000 spend per month for two consecutive months (first 200 new-to-UOB customers) June 8 2024 UOB PRVI Miles Credit Card (MASTERCARD/ VISA /American Express) $1 local spend = 1.4 miles; $1 overseas spend = 2.4 miles. No minimum spend and no cap on earned miles. Up to 50,000 miles with $1,000 spend/month for two months, annual fee payment, and SMS registration. June 8 2024 KrisFlyer UOB Card $1 = 3 KrisFlyer Miles (with $800 annual spend on Singapore Airlines Group) $1 = 3 KrisFlyer Miles on Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Scoot and KrisShop purchases Up to 31,000 miles and first year annual fee waived with $2,000 spend within 60 days. June 8 2024

At the time of writing, the UOB Preferred Platinum Visa Card and UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card have no ongoing promotions.

5. HSBC credit card promotions

Check out all the HSBC credit cards for the latest credit card promotions.

Among their cards, our top pick is the HSBC Revolution Credit Card. The most accessible card with $0 minimum spend, this card is great for earning points through everyday spending.

HSBC credit card Key feature(s) Promotion Valid until HSBC Revolution Credit Card 10X Reward points on online purchases and contactless payments. No minimum. spend and no annual fee. New cardholders : Samsonite ZELTUS 69cm Spinner Luggage (worth $680) or $200 Cashback from HSBC

: (worth $680) or from HSBC Existing cardholders: $50 Cashback Qualifying criteria: Spend $500 from Card Account Opening Date to the end of the following month and provide marketing consent in the application form. June 30 2024 HSBC Visa Platinum Card 5% cash rebate on local dining and groceries with minimum spend of S$600 monthly in a calendar quarter Earn 3,950 SmartPoints or $150 Cash via PayNow with $500 spend from Card Account Opening Date to end of the following calendar month.

Redeem your SmartPoints for gifts such as Samsung 27-inch Smart Monitor M5 (worth $432) (3,500 SmartPoints) and Apple Airpods (3rd Gen) (worth $272) (2,990 SmartPoints) on our Rewards Store. June 5 2024 HSBC Advance Credit Card 1.5% cashback on local and overseas purchases with no min. spend HSBC TravelOne Card S$1 local spend = 1.2 miles; S$1 on foreign spend = 2.4 miles

There's no current promotion for the HSBC Visa Infinite Credit Card.

6. AMEX credit card promotions

This month, AMEX credit cards are offering up to 135,000 Membership Rewards points with the American Express The Platinum Card-that's enough for a return trip to Europe, the USA (West Coast), or Canada!

Here are all the American Express credit card promotions this month:

American Express credit card Key feature(s) Promotion Valid until American Express True Cashback Card Unlimited 1.5% cashback (3% for first six months on up to $5,000 spend) Get $130 Cash via PayNow with $500 spend within first month of card approval. June 30 2024 American Express Platinum Credit Card $1.60 spend = 10 Points at participating Platinum 10Xcelerartor Partners / 2X Points on all other spend $300 cashback from AMEX in the form of Statement Credits ($200 cashback for existing cardholders) with $1,000 spend and annual fee payment within first month of card approval.

Additionally, earn 1,250 Membership Rewards points based on the $1,000 spent above. June 13 2024 American Express The Platinum Card $1.60 spend = Two Membership Rewards 135,000 Membership Rewards points (enough for a return trip to USA West Coast) (87,500 Membership Rewards points for existing cardholders) with $6,000 minimum spend and annual fee payment within first two months of card approval. June 13 2024 American Express Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Ascend Credit Card $1 local spend = 1.2 KrisFlyer miles; S$1 spend on Grab = 3.2 KrisFlyer miles $300 eCapitaVouchers and up to 17,000 KrisFlyer miles (enough for a return trip to Bali) with $1,000 spend and annual fee payment within first month of card approval. June 13 2024 American Express Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Credit Card $1 local spend = 1.1 KrisFlyer miles; S$1 spend on Grab = 3.1 KrisFlyer miles Up to 17,000 KrisFlyer miles (enough to redeem a return trip to Bali) with a minimum spend of $1,000 within first month of card approval. June 13 2024 The American Express Singapore Airlines Business Credit Card Up to 8.5 HighFlyer Points per S$1 spent on eligible Singapore Airlines Group flights Up to 30,000 HighFlyer points (worth $285) with annual fee payment and $3,000 spend within three months of card approval.

Plus, enjoy up to $8,850 in Business Savings. July 31 2024

This month, the American Express CapitaCard does not have any ongoing promotions.

7. DBS credit card promotions

The juiciest DBS credit card sign-up promotions this month are a $388 cashback promotion and a 85,000 miles promotion. The former applies to the DBS yuu Card:

The DBS Vantage Visa Infinite Card comes with a fat miles welcome gift this month, but do note that this is not an entry-level miles card:

Here's the full list of ongoing DBS credit card promotions:

DBS credit card Key feature(s) Promotion Expiry DBS yuu Visa Card 5% Cash Rebate / 10x yuu Points with no minimum spend and no cap. $388 cashback (new cardmembers) with $800 minimum spend within 60 days. July 15 2024 DBS yuu American Express Card $388 cashback (new cardmembers) with $800 minimum spend within 60 days / $60 cashback (existing cardmembers) with $300 minimum spend within 30 days. July 15 2024 DBS Live Fresh Card Up to 6% cashback on shopping and transport spend with $800 minimum monthly spend $388 cashback (new cardmembers) with $800 minimum spend within 60 days. July 31 2024 ​​DBS Altitude Visa Signature Card $1 spend on Agoda = Up to 4.3 miles in the form of DBS Points that never expire Up to 53,000 miles with $3,000 spend and payment of annual fee within 60 days July 15 2024 ​​DBS Altitude American Express Card Up to 60,000 miles with $3,000 spend and payment of annual fee within 60 days July 15 2024 DBS Vantage Visa Infinite Card 1.5 miles or 1.5% cashback per S$1 local spend; 2.2 miles or 2.2% cashback per S$1 overseas spend Up to 85,000 miles (new cardmembers) / 40,000 miles(existing cardmembers) with $4,000 minimum spend and payment of annual fee within 30 days July 15 2024

These other DBS credit cards do not have ongoing sign-up promotions:

SAFRA DBS Card

DBS Live Fresh Student Card

DBS Takashimaya American Express Card

DBS Esso Card

DBS Woman's Card

DBS Woman's World Card

A word on the DBS Woman's and Woman's World Card: Don't be fooled by the name. You can apply for these cards no matter your gender.

8. POSB Credit Card Promotion

The POSB Everyday Card is a straightforward cash rebates card with (strictly speaking) no minimum spend; certain bonus reward categories require you to spend above $800/month.

As the name suggests, you can apply for the POSB Everyday Card to make the most out of your day-to-day spending. The latest POSB Everyday Card promotion is as fuss-free as the card-$388 cashback when you apply and spend $800 within 60 days.

9. OCBC credit card promotions

At the time of writing, there are no ongoing OCBC credit card sign-up promotions. Watch this space for future promotions!

Credit card promotions-is there a catch?

With free AirPods Pro, ergonomic standing desks and thousands of miles raining down on us, you might be wondering: Is there a catch to all these freebies?

Truth is, there is one drawback to signing up for credit card promotions: You won't be eligible for more freebies in the future. Well, at least for a year. Here's how it works:

Banks and comparison sites like MoneySmart usually offer the best giveaways for new sign ups. Usually this is defined as people who either:

Have never ever owned a credit card from that bank, OR

Cancelled their card at least 12 months ago

If you're thinking of gaming the system by cancelling your card and re-applying, tough luck!

Another thing to note is that you must hit the minimum spend to get your reward. If you're really lucky, you'll get your shiny new iPad or cashback immediately upon card approval. However, most banks require you to spend a minimum sum (say, $1,000 in the first month) and sometimes even fork out the first year's annual credit card fee (goodbye, fee waiver!). After all that, banks will make you wait a few months before you can even smell the freebie.

So what's the lesson here? Read the T&Cs carefully, and only sign up when you're confident you can hit the minimum spend.

ALSO READ: Best credit card promotions in Singapore (May to July 2024): Citibank, DBS, HSBC, UOB, and more