Best credit card promotions in Singapore (September 2025): Citibank, DBS, HSBC, UOB, and more

Clearly, we're spoilt for choice-banks in Singapore are competing so hard for new credit card customers that they are practically raining Apple products, Nintendo Switches, ergonomic chairs, and other freebies on us. Even if you don't see any item you want, some welcome gifts are just straight up cold, hard cash!

But which are the best credit card promotions in Singapore? Here are our top picks from Citibank, Standard Chartered, UOB, DBS, and more.

Best credit card promotions in Singapore (September 2025)

An overview: Best credit card promotions in Singapore (September 2025)

Credit card Credit card promotion Minimum spend Promotion valid until Citi Rewards Card, Citi Cash Back+ Mastercard Your choice of gift:

– $350 cash via PayNow $500 (within 30 days) Sept 4, 2025 Citi SMRT Card, Citi Cash Back Card, Citi M1 Credit Card Your choice of gift:

– $350 cash via PayNow $500 (within 30 days) Sept 4, 2025 Citi PremierMiles Card Your choice of gift:

– Up to $370 cash via PayNow

Plus, a chance to win a $10,000 grand prize. $500 (within 30 days) Sept 4, 2025 Citi PremierMiles Card + Citi Wealth First Account Your choice of gift:

– $500 cash – $500 spend within 30 days

– Start a Citigold relationship, join as an AI, make a $300,000 deposit within three months Sept 15, 2025 Standard Chartered Simply Cash Credit Card Your choice of gift:

– $350 cash via PayNow $800 (within 30 days) Sept 15, 2025 Standard Chartered Smart Credit Card Your choice of gift:

– $230 cash via PayNow $800 (within 30 days) Sept 15, 2025 Standard Chartered Journey Credit Card – $180 cash via PayNow

– Up to 30,000 miles (with payment of annual fee) or 20,000 miles (annual fee waived) $800 (within 60 days) Sept 15, 2025 CIMB World Mastercard – $50 cash

– Up to $188 cashback – $188 spend within 60 days

– $988 spend within 30 days Sept 30, 2025 CIMB Visa Signature CIMB Visa Infinite UOB One Card – Apple 11-inch iPad 128GB (worth $499) or up to $70 cash

– $350 cash credit from UOB – $500/month within 30 days

– $1,000/month for two consecutive months (first 200 new-to-UOB credit card customers) Sept 15, 2025 UOB Absolute Cashback Card –Apple 11-inch iPad 128GB (worth $499) or up to $70 cash

– 10 per cent cashback (capped at $250) during card approval calendar month and the following calendar month – $500/month within 30 days Sept 15, 2025 UOB EVOL Credit Card –Apple 11-inch iPad 128GB (worth $499) or up to $70 cash

– The Paper Bunny Multi-Way Tote Bag in an exclusive colourway –$500/month within 30 days

–$500/month for two months (first 250 new customers) Sept 15, 2025 UOB PRVI Miles Card (Mastercard / Visa / Amex) Apple 11-inch iPad 128GB (worth $499) or up to $70 cash $500/month within 30 days Sept 15, 2025 UOB Lady’s Card Apple 11-inch iPad 128GB (worth $499) or up to $70 cash $500/month within 30 days Sept 15, 2025 Lazada-UOB Card – Apple AirPods 4

– $30 Lazada vouchers – Spend $100/month at Lazada for three consecutive months

– Add the Lazada-UOB card as a payment card within the Lazada App before Dec 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2025 HSBC Advance Credit Card Your choice of gift:

– $390 cash via PayNow $500 spend from Card Account Opening Date to end of the following month + provide marketing consent Sept 7, 2025 HSBC Live+ Card HSBC TravelOne Card HSBC Revolution Credit Card Your choice of gift:

– $450 cash via PayNow $500 spend from Card Account Opening Date to end of the following month + provide marketing consent Sept 2, 2025 American Express True Cashback Card $160 eCapitaVouchers $500 spend within 30 days Aug 28, 2025 American Express Platinum Credit Card 25,000 Membership Rewards points $1,000 spend and annual fee payment within two months Sept 30, 2025 American Express The Platinum Card 90,000 Membership Rewards points $8,000 minimum spend and annual fee payment within two months Sept 30, 2025 American Express Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Ascend Credit Card Up to 17,000 KrisFlyer miles $2,000 spend and annual fee payment within three months Sept 30, 2025 American Express Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Credit Card Up to 11,000 KrisFlyer miles $1,000 spend within two months Sept 30, 2025 The American Express Singapore Airlines Business Credit Card Up to 54,000 HighFlyer points $3,000 spend and annual fee payment within two months Sept 30, 2025 DBS yuu Visa Card / DBS yuu American Express Card $300 cashback + $80 Esso fuel discount voucher $800 spend within 60 days Oct 31, 2025 DBS Live Fresh Card $300 cashback $800 spend within 60 days Oct 31, 2025 DBS Takashimaya American Express Card $180 cashback $300 spend within Takashimaya within first month from card approval date. Sept 30, 2025 OCBC Infinity Cashback Card $140 Cash via PayNow. Plus, stand a chance to win a Cooven Food Engine + Grill Pot Bundle (worth $950). Apply and charge at least $500 worth of qualifying transactions within 30 days. Sept 7, 2025 OCBC Rewards Credit Card OCBC 365 Credit Card 90°N Card / 90°N Visa Card

1. Citibank credit card promotion

Looking to sign up for a new Citibank credit card? You're in luck. Citibank credit card welcome gifts are looking very attractive right now.

Among the Citi credit cards on promotion, my top pick this month is the Citi SMRT Card. Don't judge it by its name.

This card is one of Singapore's underrated cashback cards with five per cent cashback on groceries, transport and online spend.

The kicker? This month, apply for the Citi SMRT Card and get up to $350 cash!

That's enough to redeem an Apple 11-inch iPad Wi-Fi (A16, 2025, 128GB), worth $499.

If you are a miles chaser, another top pick is the Citi PremierMiles Card. This card lets you earn Citi Miles that never expire.

Here's a summary of all the Citibank credit cards with ongoing promotions:

Citibank credit card Key features Promotion Valid until Citi PremierMiles Card $1 = 1.2 Citi miles on local spend and two Citi miles on foreign currency spend. Citi miles never expire Your choice of gift:

– $370 cash via PayNow

Spend criteria:

Spend a minimum of $500 within 30 days from card approval date Sept 4, 2025 Citi Cash Back+ Mastercard 1.6 per cent cashback that never expires. No minimum spend required and no cap on cashback Your choice of gift:

– $350 cash via PayNow

Spend criteria:

Spend a minimum of $500 within 30 days from card approval date. Sept 4, 2025 Citi Rewards Card 10 times Rewards on online purchases, ride-hailing and shopping

Citi Cash Back Card Six per cent cashback on dining, eight per cent cashback on groceries and petrol Your choice of gift:

– $350 cash via PayNow

Spend criteria:

Spend a minimum of $500 within 30 days from card approval date.

Plus, one lucky winner will walk away with a $10,000 grand prize in our lucky draw! Sept 4, 2025 Citi SMRT Card Five per cent savings on online purchases, groceries, taxi, ride-hailing and public transport

Citi M1 Credit Card Up to 10 per cent rebate on recurring M1 bills, 10 per cent off device accessories at M1 shops

Citi PremierMiles Card + Citi Wealth First Account – $1 = 1.2 Citi miles on local spend and two Citi miles on foreign currency spend.

Your choice of gift:

– $500 cash

Criteria:

– Spend a minimum of $500 within 30 days from card approval date.

– Start a Citigold relationship and join as an AI, make a $300,000 deposit within three months of account opening and maintain the funds until gift fulfilment. Sept 15, 2025

2. Standard Chartered credit card promotions

This month, it's tough to pick the best Standard Chartered credit card promotion.

However, the unlimited cashback Standard Chartered Simply Cash Credit Card promotion comes up top in terms of cash value with $350 cash.

Plus, get two per cent unlimited cashback on it from now till Oct 31, 2025 when you spend $800 a month.

This month, you can also get $230 cash via PayNow when you apply for the Standard Chartered Smart Credit Card or Standard Chartered Rewards+ Credit Card.

Here's a summary of all Standard Chartered credit card promotions this month:

Standard Chartered credit card Key features Promotion Valid until Standard Chartered Simply Cash Credit Card – [MoneySmart exclusive] Two per cent unlimited cashback for transactions charged after the first $800 spend

– 1.5 per cent unlimited cashback with no minimum spend on spends below $800 Your choice of gift:

– $350 Cash via PayNow



Spend criteria:

Spend a minimum of $800 in eligible transactions within 30 days of credit card approval. Sept 15, 2025 Standard Chartered Smart Credit Card Up to 10 per cent cashback on digital subscriptions, at fast food outlets and daily commutes (minimum $1,500 monthly spend) Your choice of gift:

– $230 cash via PayNow



Spend criteria:

Spend a minimum of $800 in eligible transactions within 30 days of credit card approval. – $180 cash via PayNow and

– 30,000 miles with payment of annual fee / 20,000 miles with annual fee waived when you spend $800 within 60 days. Sept 15, 2025 Standard Chartered Rewards+ Credit Card 10 times rewards points per $1 spent in foreign currency, five times rewards points per $1 local dining spend

Standard Chartered Journey Credit Card Three miles per $1 spent on online transportation, food delivery & online grocery transactions Sept 15, 2025

There's no ongoing promotion for the Standard Chartered Visa Infinite Credit Card, but it's a card to check out all the same.

Earning rewards for paying income tax? Yes, with the SC Visa Infinite. Read more in our review.

3. CIMB credit card promotion

There are three credit cards with an ongoing promotion to get $188 cashback for those new to CIMB credit cards.

The most accessible CIMB credit card is the CIMB World Mastercard, which has a $0 minimum spend per month. Note, however, that you'll need to hit $1,000 spend a month to enjoy the card's higher two per cent unlimited cashback rate.

Here are all the CIMB credit card promotions:

CIMB credit card Key feature(s) Promotion Valid until

CIMB World Mastercard Two per cent unlimited cashback on wine & dine, online food delivery, movies & digital entertainment, taxi & automobile, luxury goods. No annual fees for life. $50 cash with $108 spend within 30 days

+

$188 cashback with $988 spend within 60 days or $88 cashback with $108 spend within 30 days Sept 30, 2025 CIMB Visa Signature 10 per cent cashback on beauty & wellness, online shopping, groceries and more, capped at $100 per month and up to $20 per category. Minimum spend $800. CIMB Visa Infinite Two per cent unlimited cashback on travel, overseas, online spend in foreign currencies with $2,000 minimum monthly spend.

4. UOB credit card promotions

Right now, several UOB credit cards have a special SG60 promotion: Get $60 cash guaranteed when you spend $500 within 30 days!

Plus, one lucky winner will clinch $6,000 cash in our grand draw, and 60 consolation winners get $100 cash.

The applicable credit cards are:

UOB One Credit Card

UOB Absolute Cashback Card

UOB Lady's Card

UOB PRVI American Express Miles Card

UOB PRVI MASTERCARD Miles Card

UOB PRVI VISA Miles Card

On top of this SG60 promotion, these UOB credit cards come with the following welcome rewards this July:

UOB credit card Key features Promotion Valid until UOB One Card Up to 10 per cent rebate on McDonald’s, Grab, Shopee, SP and more; up to eight per cent cashback on grocery spend – Apple 11-inch iPad 128GB (worth $499) or up to $70 cash with $500 minimum spend within 30 days

– $350 cash credit from UOB (with $1,000 spend per month for two consecutive months for first 200 new-to-UOB credit card customers) Sept 15, 2025 UOB Absolute Cashback Card 1.7 per cent limitless cashback with no minimum spend – Apple 11-inch iPad 128GB (worth $499) or up to $70 cash with $500 minimum spend within 30 days

– Enjoy 10 per cent cashback (capped at $250) during your card approval calendar month and the following calendar month Sept 15, 2025 UOB EVOL Credit Card 10 per cent cashback on local online, mobile contactless, telco, gym, streaming spend with $800/month spend – Apple 11-inch iPad 128GB (worth $499) or up to $70 cash with $500 minimum spend within 30 days

– The Paper Bunny Multi-Way Tote Bag in an exclusive colourway for the first 250 new-to-UOB credit card customers who register and are the fastest to spend at least $500/month for the first two months Sept 15, 2025 UOB PRVI Miles Card (Mastercard / Visa / Amex) Up to eight mpd on Agoda and Expedia; up to three mpd on overseas spend Apple 11-inch iPad 128GB (worth $499) or up to $70 cash with $500 minimum spend within 30 days Sept 15, 2025 UOB Lady’s Card Up to 10 mpd on a category of your choice with $0 minimum spend Apple 11-inch iPad 128GB (worth $499) or up to $70 cash with $500 minimum spend within 30 days Sept 15, 2025 Lazada-UOB Card 20 per cent rebates on Lazada spend, six per cent rebates on Redmart spend, five per cent rebates on dine, entertainment & transport spend – Apple AirPods 4 with a minimum spend of $100 per month at Lazada for three consecutive months

– $30 Lazada Vouchers when you successfully add the Lazada-UOB card as a payment card within the Lazada App before Dec 31, 2025. Dec 31, 2025

5. HSBC credit card promotions

The HSBC credit card line-up gained an exciting new lifestyle card last year-the HSBC Live+ Credit Card, which was crowned the Winner of the Best Credit Card Product for Cash Back in Asia Pacific 2025.

Although the card's generous eight per cent cashback on dining, shopping and entertainment was supposed to end on Dec 31, 2024, it's since been (sort of) extended.

If you sign up for the card from now till Sept 30, 2025, you get to enjoy a total of eight per cent cashback at selected dining, shopping and/or entertainment merchants for the first two calendar quarters from your card issue date.

Coupled with the welcome gifts it comes with, the HSBC Live+ is one attractive card.

HSBC credit card Key feature(s) Promotion Valid until HSBC Advance Credit Card 1.5 per cent cashback on local and overseas purchases with no minimum spend Gift: $390 cash via PayNow

Qualifying criteria: Spend $500 from card account opening date to the end of the following month and provide marketing consent in the application form. Sept 7, 2025 HSBC Live+ Card Up to eight per cent cashback on dining, shopping and entertainment; five per cent cashback on petrol Gift: $390 cash via PayNow

Qualifying criteria: Spend $500 from card account opening date to the end of the following month and provide marketing consent in the application form. Sept 7, 2025 HSBC Revolution Credit Card $1 = 10 times points on online spend on travel, shopping and dining Gift: $450 cash via PayNow. Plus, stand a chance to get the latest Nintendo Switch 2 (worth $799).

Qualifying criteria: Spend $500 from card account opening date to the end of the following month and provide marketing consent in the application form. Sept 2, 2025 HSBC TravelOne Card $1 local spend = 1.2 miles; $1 on foreign spend = 2.4 miles Gift: $390 cash via PayNow

Qualifying criteria: Spend $500 from card account opening date to the end of the following month and provide marketing consent in the application form. Sept 7, 2025

If you apply and meet the spend requirements for the cards above, you'll also stand to walk away with prizes like Apple iPhone 16 Pro, 128GB (worth $1,599), Nintendo Switch 2 (worth $719), Sony WH-1000XM6 Headphones (worth $649) and more.

There's no current promotion for the HSBC Visa Infinite Credit Card.

6. Amex credit card promotions

This month, the juiciest Amex welcome promotion is the 90,000 membership rewards points (equivalent to 100,000 air miles) you'll earn with the American Express The Platinum Card.

You'll need to spend $8,000 within the first six months from card approval, which will also earn you 10,000 membership rewards points.

Here are all the American Express credit card promotions this month:

American Express credit card Key feature(s) Promotion Valid until American Express True Cashback Card Three per cent cashback on up to $5,000 spend in the first six months $160 eCapitaVouchers

Spend criteria: Spend $500 within 30 days Sept 30, 2025 American Express Platinum Credit Card $1.60 spend = 10 points at participating Platinum 10Xcelerator partners / two times points on all other spend 25,000 membership rewards points with $1,000 spend and annual fee payment within two months of card approval. Sept 30, 2025 American Express The Platinum Card $1.60 spend = Two membership rewards / 20 membership rewards points on 10Xcelerator spending Up to 90,000 membership rewards points

Spend criteria: $8,000 minimum spend and annual fee payment within three months of card approval Sept 30, 2025 American Express Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Ascend Credit Card $1 local spend = 1.2 KrisFlyer miles; $1 spend on Grab = 3.2 KrisFlyer miles Up to 17,000 KrisFlyer miles with $2,000 spend and annual fee payment within three months of card approval. Sept 30, 2025 American Express Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Credit Card $1 local spend = 1.1 KrisFlyer miles; $1 spend on Grab = 3.1 KrisFlyer miles Up to 11,000 KrisFlyer miles (new card members) with a minimum spend of $1,000 within first two months of card approval. Sept 30, 2025 The American Express Singapore Airlines Business Credit Card Up to eight HighFlyer points per $1 spent on eligible Singapore Airlines and Scoot flights Up to 54,000 HighFlyer points with $3,000 spend and annual fee payment within two months of card approval. Sept 30, 2025

7. DBS credit card promotions

The juiciest DBS credit card sign-up promotion this month belongs to the DBS yuu Card-get up to $380 cash rewards, comprising $300 cashback and $80 Esso fuel discount Voucher:

Here's the full list of ongoing DBS credit card promotions:

DBS credit card Key feature(s) Promotion Expiry DBS yuu Visa Card Five per cent cash rebate / 2.8 mpd with no minimum spend, or up to 18 per cent cash rebates or 10 mpd with $600 monthly spend $300 cashback (new cardmembers) + $80 Esso Fuel Discount Voucher (apply with code YUU380) with $800 minimum spend within 60 days. Oct 31, 2025 DBS yuu American Express Card $300 cashback (new cardmembers) + $80 Esso Fuel Discount Voucher (apply with code YUU380) with $800 minimum spend within 60 days. Oct 31, 2025 DBS Live Fresh Card Card Up to six per cent cashback on shopping and transport with $800 monthly spend $300 cashback with a a valid PayLah! account and $800 minimum spend within 60 days Oct 31, 2025 DBS Takashimaya American Express Card Two Taka bonus points for every $10 spend at Takashimaya, 10 per cent additional discount during Takashimaya sales events $180 cashback with $300 minimum spend within Takashimaya within 30 days from card approval date. Sept 30, 2025

These other DBS credit cards do not have ongoing sign-up promotions:

​​DBS Altitude Visa Signature Card

​​DBS Altitude American Express Card

DBS Vantage Visa Infinite Card

SAFRA DBS Card

DBS Live Fresh Student Card

DBS Woman's Card

DBS Woman's World Card

DBS Esso Card

A word on the DBS Woman's and Woman's World Card: Don't be fooled by the name. You can apply for these cards no matter your gender.

8. POSB credit card promotion

The POSB Everyday Card is a straightforward cash rebates card with (strictly speaking) no minimum spend; certain bonus reward categories require you to spend above $800/month.

Currently there isn't any ongoing POSB Everyday Card promotion, but this card is still great for (as the name suggests) making the most out of your everyday spending.

9. Maybank credit card promotions

While Maybank credit cards aren't currently offering welcome gifts, they're still worth checking out.

My top pick is the Maybank Family & Friends Card, a cashback card that offers up to eight per cent cashback on five cashback categories of your choice, plus up to eight per cent cashback on on Malaysian Ringgit and Indonesia Rupiah spend.

10. OCBC credit card promotions

This month, OCBC credit cards come with goodies such as $140 cash.

Don't know which card to choose? We got you.

For the foodies, the OCBC 365 Credit Card earns you five per cent cashback on everyday dining with a minimum monthly spend of $800.

OCBC credit card Key feature(s) Promotion Expiry OCBC INFINITY Cashback Card 1.6 per cent in unlimited cashback with no minimum spend $140 Cash when you apply and charge at least $400 worth of qualifying transactions within 30 days.

Plus, stand a chance to win a Cooven Food Engine + Grill Pot Bundle (worth $950). Sept 7, 2025 OCBC Rewards Credit Card $1 = 10 OCBC$ (equivalent to four miles per $1) on eligible local and overseas spend OCBC 365 Credit Card Five per cent cashback on everyday dining, six per cent cashback on fuel, three per cent cashback on groceries, land transport, online travel, recurring telco and electricity bills 90°N Card / 90°N Visa Card $1 = Up to seven miles on Agoda accommodation

$1 foreign spend = 2.1 miles

$1 local spend = 1.3 miles

Credit card promotions — is there a catch?

With free AirPods Pro, ergonomic standing desks and thousands of miles raining down on us, you might be wondering: Is there a catch to all these freebies?

Truth is, there is one drawback to signing up for credit card promotions: You won't be eligible for more freebies in the future. Well, at least for a year. Here's how it works:

Banks and comparison sites like MoneySmart usually offer the best giveaways for new sign ups. Usually this is defined as people who either:

Have never ever owned a credit card from that bank, or

Cancelled their card at least 12 months ago

If you're thinking of gaming the system by cancelling your card and re-applying, tough luck!

Another thing to note is that you must hit the minimum spend to get your reward. If you're really lucky, you'll get your shiny new iPad or cashback immediately upon card approval.

However, most banks require you to spend a minimum sum (say, $1,000 in the first month) and sometimes even fork out the first year's annual credit card fee (goodbye, fee waiver!).

After all that, banks will make you wait a few months before you can even smell the freebie.

So what's the lesson here? Read the terms and conditions carefully, and only sign up when you're confident you can hit the minimum spend.

