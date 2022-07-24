The best Singapore summer staycation and hotel credit card promotions to beat the heat

We have crossed the mid-year mark and are halfway into July. Whilst enduring this summer heat, start planning for a nice staycation to treat yourself and your friends or family. With the hotels and staycation deals listed below, you will be able to beat the heat and enjoy a cool summer!

Unwind and dine Sentosa staycation package

PHOTO: Resorts World Sentosa

Citi is offering a 2D1N Unwind and Dine Staycation Package from $286 nett (UP $386). This package includes a stay in the Deluxe Room at Hotel Michael or Equarius Hotel, $78 dining credits per stay and daily breakfast for 2.

For 2D1N, enjoy the sunny beaches at Sentosa while not forgetting the exquisite 5-star hotel at Hotel Michael or Equarius Hotel. Enjoy a delectable breakfast spread at either hotel and spend the $78 dining credit to feast on some amazing food at Resort World Sentosa.

Click here for the terms and conditions and click here to book now.

Promotion info Enjoy $100 off when you pay with Citi Mastercard Location Resorts World Sentosa Requirements Citi Mastercard Promotion end date July 30, 2022 Price $286 nett

Four Points by Sheraton Singapore

PHOTO: Marriott

Situated at Robertson Quay, Four Points by Sheraton is at the heart of nightlife spots like Clark Quay and Boat Quay. Enjoy a change in your staycation itinerary as you enjoy the nightlife without worrying about how to get home.

Standard Chartered Visa Infinite cardholders get to have a complimentary room upgrade, 1-for-1 draught beer & house pour wine. The hotel is known to be a clean and comfortable stay with a delicious breakfast buffet.

If you do not have a Standard Chartered Visa Infinite, don’t fret. All Standard Chartered Cards will get to enjoy up to 20per cent off at Four Points by Sheraton Singapore. Read more about the hotel promotion here.

Click here to book your stay!

Promotion info Enjoy complimentary room upgrade and 1-for-1 draught beer & house pour Wine Location 382 Havelock Road, Singapore 169629 Singapore Requirements For Standard Chartered Visa Infinite cardholders, use promo code: T4441 Promotion end date Dec 30, 2022 Price From $282/night

Parkroyal Collection hotels

PHOTO: Parkroyal Collection

Parkroyal Collection hotels have discounts for both HSBC and Citi banks. Cardholders get to enjoy a 15per cent discount on the best available room rates and an additional 10 per cent off for Pan Pacific Discovery members.

The discounts are for Parkroyal Collection hotels at Beach Road, Pickering, Marina Bay, and Kitchener Road. Click here to find out more about HSBC promotion and here for Citi promotion.

Click here to book your stay!

Promotion info 15 per cent discount on the best available room rates and an additional 10 per cent off for Pan Pacific Discovery members. Location 3 Upper Pickering St, Singapore 058289

181 Kitchener Rd, Singapore 208533

7500 Beach Rd, Singapore 199591

6 Raffles Blvd, Singapore 039594 Requirements Citi or HSBC cardholder Promotion end date Dec 30, 2022 Price $200++ and up

Capella Hotel

PHOTO: Capella Hotel

Capella Hotel is an iconic hotel where the Trump-Kim Summit was held back in 2018. Nestled in the forested area of Sentosa Island, this hotel leaves guests feeling detached from the concrete jungles and allowing themselves to be recharged by nature.

Capella Hotel currently has 2 bank promotions with Citi and Standard Chartered. Standard Chartered cardholders get 10 per cent off accommodation and up to 15 per cent off dining at Capella Hotel Singapore. For more information, click here to find out more.

Citi offers a 10per cent discount on the best available rates, click here to find out more. Besides the bank promotions, Capella also has some packages on offer on their website.

Click here to book your staycation at Capella!

For a limited time only, get 20 per cent off when you book the Sentosa Staycation package for stays between July 28 and Aug 31, 2022.

Promotion info 10 per cent discounts and other promotions. Location 1 The Knolls, Sentosa Island, 098297 Requirements Citi or Standard Chartered cardholder Promotion end date Dec 31, 2022 Price $840++

The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore

PHOTO: Ritz-Carlton Millenia

One of the best 5-star hotels in Singapore, Ritz Carlton will provide you with a classy and exquisite experience during your stay.

With your Citi card, you will get to enjoy complimentary breakfast for 2 people, upgrade from Deluxe Kallang to Deluxe Marina room or Marina room to Deluxe Suite and $100 hotel credit with minimum 2 nights stay. Read more about the terms and conditions here.

Book your stay at Ritz Carlton here.

Promotion info 10 per cent discounts and other promotions. Location Marina Bay 7, Raffles Ave, 039799 Requirements Citi cardholder Promotion end date Sept 25, 2022 Price From $600 per night

The Warehouse Hotel

PHOTO: The Warehouse Hotel

The Warehouse Hotel is a very interestingly designed hotel with a dark and mysterious atmosphere. It marries vintage styling with modern comforts and allows guests to explore Singapore’s history during their stay.

OCBC cardholders get to enjoy 15 per cent off the best available rate which comes with breakfast for 2 and a welcome drink per guest. Click here to read the terms and conditions.

Book your stay here.

Promotion info 15 per cent discounts Location 320 Havelock Road, Robertson Quay Requirements OCBC cardholder, use promo code: OCBCSTAYCAY Promotion end date Dec 30, 2022 Price From $375 per night

Bank credit cards and booking sites partnerships

Klook

Read more to find the best credit card to use when you book with Klook!

Bank Promotion Expiry date CIMB Visa Card: Enjoy 15 per cent off with a minimum spend of $50 sitewide on Klook, capped at $10 off, every weekend (Friday-Sunday). April 6, 2023 OCBC 10 per cent off Dec 31, 2022

Expedia

Read more to find the best credit card to use when you book with Expedia!

Bank Promotion Expiry date SC 9 per cent off bookings at eligible hotels Use coupon code SCBSG9

$15 off flight and hotel package booking (min spend of $500); Use coupon code SCBSG15 Dec 31, 2022 OCBC 9 per cent off hotel bookings, Coupon code: OCBC9

$15 off with a min. spend $500 on flight and hotel package bookings, coupon code: OCBCP15 Dec 31, 2022

Agoda

Read more to find the best credit card to use when you book with Agoda!

Bank Promotion Expiry date HSBC Up to 15 per cent off hotel bookings worldwide Dec 31, 2022 SC 7 per cent off accommodation worldwide Dec 31, 2022 OCBC 7 per cent off accommodation worldwide Dec 31, 2022

Booking.com

Read more to find the best credit card to use when you book with Booking.com!

Bank Promotion Expiry date HSBC Enjoy up to 10 per cent cash rebate on your hotel bookings. Dec 31, 2022 Citi Get up to 10 per cent cashback on accommodation bookings with Visa Dec 31, 2024 OCBC Up to 10 per cent cashback on accommodation bookings Dec 31, 2022

Hotel.com

Bank Promotion Expiry date HSBC To enjoy the offer, visit the designated link, key in the promo code "8HSBC" and pay with your HSBC card. Dec 31, 2022

Conclusion

With so many options and deals around, it will be hard not to find the perfect staycation for you. Remember to always check whether there are discounts on booking sites and use bank cards that offer the best discounts. Last but not least, go out and enjoy your staycation!

ALSO READ: 11 new hotels that are open for staycations in 2022