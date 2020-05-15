The definitive Singapore neighbourhood guide: Is the Bukit Batok neighbourhood more than just a quarry?

​To help you find the best place to live in, we decided to create this Definitive Singapore Neighbourhood Guide series.

Where we lay out the facts of the neighbourhood and evaluate it as objectively as possible.

This guide will be particularly useful to you if you're:

A prospective homeowner

A homeowner looking for a change of environment

An expatriate looking to settle down in Singapore

This week, we'll head to Bukit Batok to see if west side is REALLY the better side.

Note: this will be particularly useful to prospective homeowners looking at the assisted living Bukit Batok BTO flats for the May 2020 BTO launch.

(Update: May 2020 BTO launch has been deferred until further notice due to the Covid-19 outbreak).

TL;DR: The definitive guide to the Bukit Batok neighbourhood

Personality: 4/5

Affordability: 5/5

Accessibility: 2/5

Schools in the area: 3/5

Shopping: 4/5

Recreational: 4/5

Food: 4/5

Final Score for the Bukit Batok neighbourhood: 26 | A-rank

Our comparision methodology

Each neighbourhood will be evaluated based on a list of 7 criteria with equal weightage.

Each criterion will be given a score from 1 - 5.

Personality and Charm We will look at the distinct charm and character of the neighbourhood.



A score of 5 means that the neighbourhood is charming and full of character, while a score of 1 indicates the reverse. Affordability

(Median Resale Flats Price) We will look at the median price of HDB flats in the neighbourhood.



A score of 5 means that the flats are the most affordable, while a score of 1 indicates that prices are the most expensive. Accessibility We will evaluate transport links such as MRT stations, bus interchanges and accessibility by private transport.



A score of 5 means that the neighbourhood is very accessible, while a score of 1 indicates the reverse. Schools We will look at all the Primary Schools, Secondary Schools and Tertiary Institutions in the neighbourhood.



A score of 1 indicates that the school landscape is rather lacking, while a score of 5 indicates that this is where you will see all the parents queueing up to volunteer at schools. Shopping and Lifestyle Amenities We will evaluate the malls and shopping available in the area.



A score of 1 means that the neighbourhood is lacking in amenities and would be rather inconvenient, while a score of 5 indicates otherwise Recreational Amenities We will evaluate the access to recreational facilities like nature parks or reserves.



A score of 1 indicates that you will probably have to go outside the neighbourhood to have fun, while a score of 5 indicates you won’t have to leave. Food We will look at the hawker centres, fast food joints and restaurants available in this neighbourhood.



A score of 1 indicates much improvement needed with food options, while a score of 5 indicates a foodie paradise.

The total score will then determine the neighbourhood's rank, which ranges from S Rank to D Rank:

Disclaimer: As objective as I strive to be, there'll inevitably be some bias present in my evaluation. So… All opinions expressed here are solely my own.

Is Bukit Batok a good place to live?

For this guide, we will be focusing on the Bukit Batok neighbourhood/planning area as demarcated by the boundaries in red.

The 1,104-hectare neighbourhood is a mature residential town located in the West Region of Singapore.

From Bukit Batok, you will find Choa Chu Kang to the north, Cashew to the northeast and northwest, Clementi to the South, Bukit Timah to the southeast, Jurong to the east and southwest and Tengah to the West.

The planning area consists of nine subzones:

Brickworks Bukit Batok Central Bukit Batok East Bukit Batok South Bukit Batok West Gombak Guilin Hillview Hong Kah North

What does Bukit Batok mean?

The name Bukit Batok means "coughing hill" in Malay. There are a few interpretations that explain the origin of its name

One version says that the area was called coughing hill due to the cool air which causes coughs and colds.

Another version has the area named after the many coconut trees in the area, as batok in Javanese means coconut.

The most popular interpretation is this.

Back in the 1950s, Bukit Batok was home to the quarrying industry in Singapore, as there was an abundance of Igneous rock (crystalline or glassy rocks) there.

As a result, many believe that the area's name was due to the sounds of dynamite going off at the quarry sounds like someone is coughing.

1) Personality and Charm of Bukit Batok (4/5)

Speaking of quarrying, the industry died in 1983 when all quarry operations were ceased on mainland Singapore.

Nature has grown around the old quarries, growing alongside the many transformative developments in the area.

The Bukit Batok you see today is a self-sufficient residential town that is home to some of the most unique geological formations in Singapore.

You would have seen the distinctive silhouettes of Little Guilin and Bukit Batok nature park in many a local drama or Instagram account.

The neighbourhood is restful and serene; a stark contrast to the busyness of the central areas. If you live there, you'll be treated to amazing views of nature.

That's not all, Bukit Batok is a well-connected space with linked shopping centres, nature parks, clubhouses, a driving centre and an industrial park.

Due to its natural charms and its status as a self-sufficient town, I would give the Bukit Batok neighbourhood a 4/5 score for charm and personality.

2) Affordability: Bukit Batok Flats Price (5/5)

A) How much do BTO flats in Bukit Batok cost?

We'll be using the median price of HDB resale flats during the first quarter of 2020 as a benchmark.

We have chosen this statistic as a measure of affordability, as it provides a good indicator of the average price of housing in the area.

Town 3-Room 4-Room 5-Room Executive Woodlands $263,000 $340,000 $405,000 $578,000 Bukit Merah $325,000 $640,000 $817,500 - Tampines $320,000 $422,500 $535,000 $680,000 Bukit Batok $253,000 $350,000 $518,500 $592,500

(-) indicates no resale transactions in the quarter

(" * ") refer to cases where there are less than 20 resale transactions in the quarter for the particular town and flat type.

Housing in Bukit Batok is one of the most affordable areas in Singapore as it is comparable to Woodlands one of the cheapest neighbourhoods in Singapore.

These prices are before subsidies, so this is a great budget choice for those who have long term plans (like saving up to upgrade later).

I would rate the neighbourhood affordability a 5/5 score for this.

3) Accessibility: How accessible is Bukit Batok by public transport and private transport (2/5)

In terms of accessibility, Bukit Batok's far west location and distance from the city centre makes it one of the less convenient places in Singapore (read: ulu).

This is one of the major downsides of living in Bukit Batok

A) MRT Stations in Bukit Batok

Currently, there are two MRT stations in Bukit Batok, Bukit Batok MRT station (NS2) and Bukit Gombak MRT station (NS3).

These stations provide direct access to the North via the North South line.

The stations are very close to Jurong East MRT station (NS1/EW24) which provides quick access to the East West line.

Getting to the Central Business District will take you 40 to 45 minutes on the train.

Future connectivity

Furthermore, the 24km Jurong Region Line (JRL) will add another MRT route to the Bukit Batok area.

Bukit Batok will soon be connected to the rest of the island via the spanking new Jurong Region Line (JRL).

There will be 24 stations on the JRL to serve the Jurong housing districts.

Bukit Batok residents will the Bukit Batok West (JE3) MRT station in their neighbourhood. This station is set to be completed by 2027.

Phase 1 (2026): JRL (West) which will have 10 stations connecting Choa Chu Kang to Boon Lay and Tawas

Phase 2 (2027): JRL (East) which will have seven stations including Bukit Batok West.

Phase 3 (2028): The final phase will have extensions into NTU in the west and Jurong Pier in the south, finishing up the JRL (West) route.

B) Bus Services in Bukit Batok

As for buses, there is Bukit Batok Interchange which is located right smack in the centre at the Bukit Batok Town Centre.

The buses make their way around residential areas like Bukit Batok, Bukit Gombak, Hillview and industrial areas around Bukit Batok East to serve residents in the area.

Currently, the bus interchange is run by Tower Transit, one of the four bus operators in Singapore.

Bukit Batok Bus Interchange

Service Destination Remarks 61 Eunos 77 Marina Centre 106 Shenton Way 106A Commonwealth Avenue West (Clementi Stn Exit B) Short Trip Service 173 ↺ Clementi 173A Bukit Batok East Avenue 4 (Blk 254) Short Trip Service 177 ↺ Jelebu Road 189 ↺ Clementi Avenue 1 189A Bukit Batok Street 23 (Opp Midview Bldg) Short Trip Service 852 Yishun 941 ↺ Bukit Batok West Avenue 9 944 ↺ Bukit Batok Road 945 ↺ Bukit Batok Street 34 947 ↺ Bukit Batok Road 990 ↺ Jurong Gateway Road 991 Choa Chu Kang 991A Bukit Batok West Avenue 3 (Princess E Pr Sch) Short Trip Service

Source: Land Transport Guru

C) Bukit Batok Public Transport Commute to Work Areas

Here is an estimation of how long it will take to get to the main work areas in Singapore from Bukit Batok by public transport:

CBD:

40 - 45 minutes

Changi Business Park:

90 - 95 minutes

One North Buona Vista:

35 - 40 minutes

Jurong International Business Park:

25 - 30 minutes

Tuas:

75 minutes

Unfortunately, getting around Singapore from Bukit Batok will take awhile on public transport.

Even Jurong International Business Park, which is relatively near, will still take about 25 minutes.

D) Bukit Batok accessibility by private transport

Motorists in Bukit Batok are still relatively well connected to the rest of Singapore.

Other parts of Singapore are easily accessible via major expressways such as the KJE, BKe, PIE and AYE.

They can use the Kranji Expressway (KJE) which passes through Jurong, Bukit Panjang and Choa Chu Kang.

They can also head on the KJE to reach the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) which can take them all the way to Woodlands.

Bukit Batok is also near the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) which connects it to Changi in the east.

In addition, the nearby Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) connects you to the west region and the Downtown core.

Here is an estimation of how long it will take to get to the main work areas in Singapore from Bukit Batok by car accounting for traffic:

CBD:

20 - 30 minutes

Changi Business Park:

30 - 45 minutes

One North Buona Vista:

15 minutes

Jurong International Business Park:

10 - 15 minutes

Tuas:

25 - 30 minutes

E) Overall accessibility in Bukit Batok

In terms of convenience by public transport or private transport, Bukit Batok's connectivity is not too good for Singapore. Public transport will take time but it is a lot more convenient if you take private transport,

Comparatively, connectivity is better than Bukit Batok because of this.

But when the Jurong Region Line is open, connectivity will be improved.

This is one of the downsides of its nature estate charm.

I would give Bukit Batok an accessibility score of 2/5 because of this.

4) Schools near Bukit Batok (3/5)

Despite being a bit ulu, the Bukit Batok neighbourhood is still rather popular because of the many schools there

There are a few notable schools and educational institutes within the area.

A) Primary Schools in Bukit Batok

Bukit View Primary School

Dazhong Primary School

Keming Primary School

Lianhua Primary School

Princess Elizabeth Primary School

B) Secondary Schools in Bukit Batok

Bukit Batok Secondary School

Bukit View Secondary School

Dunearn Secondary School

Hillgrove Secondary School

Swiss Cottage Secondary School

C) Special Schools in Bukit Batok

APSN Delta Senior School - offers vocational training for students aged 17 - 21 with mild intellectual disabilities

Eden School - for young children diagnosed with autism

D) Tertiary Institutions in Bukit Batok

Millenia Institute

Singapore Hotel and Tourism Education Centre (SHATEC)

E) International Schools in Bukit Batok

Dulwich College

I am rating the school situation in Bukit Batok a score of 3/5.

This is due to the notable Primary schools, Secondary schools, special schools, tertiary institutions and even International schools around the area.

5) Shopping and lifestyle amenities in Bukit Batok (4/5)

The residents of Bukit Batok HDB Estate get to enjoy a full range of shopping and lifestyle facilities and amenities.

A) Shopping malls in Bukit Batok

There are four main malls in Bukit Batok.

Bukit Batok Town Centre

Bukit Batok Town Centre is a small heartland mall conveniently located near Bukit Batok Bus Interchange and Bukit Batok MRT Station.

You can find a wide variety of goods and services here, from beauty and spa services, renovation contractors, and banking branches here

The Bukit Batok HDB Branch and Bukit Batok Post Office are also located within the town centre.

Bukit Batok West Shopping Centre

Bukit Batok West Shopping Centre is another shopping centre near in the neighbourhood. You will be able to find many Chinese medicinal halls as well as clinics here.

There are also quite a few beauty salons, neighbourhood boutiques with a wet market selling fresh fish, meat and vegetables here.

HillV2

HillV2 has two levels of food and beverage outlets, retail and services amenities,

This includes the contemporary supermarket, Hillview Market Place, for your everyday grocery shopping and Wine Connection Bistro for the wine connoisseurs.

Stay healthy and fit at their 24-hour Anytime Fitness gym, and treat yourself to pampering sessions with Beaute Hub and X'pect Gallery (Hair & Beauty).

West Mall

Within the Bukit Batok housing district is West Mall, a shopping centre with something for all your shopping needs.

With a Cold Storage for groceries, Cathay Cineplex for movies, Japan Home and Thirty Three for your household needs, and the Bukit Batok Public Library for some reading fun.

Residents in the area favour the neighbourly vibe of the mall, without having to endure the crowds at suburban malls.

If you would like to get stuff from high street brands or department stores, you can head over to the 'second Orchard road of Singapore' with JEM. Jcube, IMM and Westgate just a train stop away at Jurong East.

B) Bukit Batok Markets

Bukit Batok Supermarkets

There are quite a handful of supermarkets and wet markets in Bukit Batok

AMS Supermarket (Bukit Batok Street 34)

Cold Storage (Hillview Market Place)

Cold Storage (West Mall)

FairPrice (Bukit Batok Central)

FairPrice (HomeTeam NS Bukit Batok Clubhouse)

Fair Price (Bukit Batok West Ave 8)

Giant Supermarket (Bukit Batok Neighbourhood Centre)

Giant Express (Bukit Batok East Avenue 3)

Hillview Market Place (HillV2

Prime Supermarket (Bukit Batok Street)

Prime Supermarket (Bukit Gombak Neighbourhood Centre)

Sheng Siong (Bukit Batok East)

Sheng Shiong (Bukit Batok West)

Bukit Batok Wet Markets

Bukit Gombak Wet Market

Qin Shui Wet Market & Fresh Food

Wet Market (Bukit Batok Street 11)

C) Hospitals And Clinics in Bukit Batok With CHAS

For healthcare, you will have a multitude of options in Bukit Batok.

There is Bukit Batok Polyclinic.

For more serious ailments, there is the nearby St Luke's Hospital and Ng Teng Fong Hospital (pictured below).

Do remember to check your Integrated Shield Plans to see what kind of coverage you are entitled to.

There are also quite a few private clinics in Bukit Batok.

Family Medicine

Amity Medical Clinic and Dental Surgery

Bukit Batok Medical Clinic

C H Tan Medical Clinic & Dental Surgery

DA Clinic @ Bukit Batok

Excelsior Clinic & Surgery

Family Medical Clinic Pte Ltd

First Light Family Clinic & Surgery

Dental

Bukit Batok Dental Surgery Pte Ltd

Eastern Dental Surgery (Bukit Batok)

Epismile (Bt Batok) Dental Group Pte Ltd

Excelsior Dental Surgery

Healthway Dental Clinic (Bukit Batok)

Lee & Lee (Dental Surgeons) Pte Ltd

Lee Dentalcare Pte Ltd

In addition, you can head to Bukit Batok Polyclinic for your dental appointment too.

Do note that this list is not exhaustive. You can check out the CHAS clinic locator to find one nearest to you.

You'll be glad to know that these clinics support the new and improved CHAS card which provides subsidies for ALL Singaporeans for chronic conditions, regardless of income.

D) Post office in Bukit Batok

You'll be glad to know that there is a SingPost branch and POPStation in Bukit Batok for all your mailing needs.

Singapore Post Bukit Batok Central

POPStation@Bukit Gombak SRC

In terms of shopping and lifestyle amenities, Bukit Batok is a self-sufficient town.

I am giving Bukit Batok a 4/5 score as it is just lacking those high street brands and departmental stores.

6) Recreational Amenities near Bukit Batok (4/5)

In terms of recreational amenities, the Bukit Batok neighbourhood is no slouch.

A) Sports & fitness

There are actually quite a few spots to stay active in Bukit Batok with gyms, MMA gyms and swimming pools aplenty.

Bukit Batok Gyms:

Anytime Fitness HillV2

Anytime Fitness CSC Bukit Batok

BearyFun Gym @ Bukit Batok Swimming Complex

Bukit Gombak ActivesSG Gym

FighterFitness MMA Singapore (Hillview)

Gombak Recreation Centre

Fitness Workz Gym (Bukit Batok West)

Bukit Batok Swimming Pools:

Bukit Batok Swimming Complex (Olympic sized swimming pool)

CSC @ Bukit Batok Pool

HomeTeam NS Bukit Batok pool

In addition, there is the Bukit Gombak Sports Centre.

PHOTO: ActiveSG

The centre is home to a gym, a multipurpose sports hall, a stadium with a running track, a dance studio, a futsal court and basketball court.

B) Parks and nature

Nature lovers would really appreciate Bukit Batok.

You can really soak in the scenery at Bukit Batok nature park with a leisurely hike or run along its gentle terrain.

The many trails in the park bring you to 10 story high look-out points, where you can enjoy a breathtaking view of the Little Guilin and the nature park.

For a hike that literally takes your breath away, make your way up a flight of more than 100 steps to visit the Bukit Batok World War II memorial site,

There you can also find a piece of history as this is where the first TV transmission tower was built in Singapore.

Residents can look forward to the new 4.8ha Bukit Gombak Park which is set to be completed in early 2020.

The completed park will connect Little Guilin and Bukit Batok Nature Park to the Choa Chu Kang Park Connector, effectively creating a continuous green belt, turning the west region even more green.

C) Cultural and entertainment

Bukit Batok has you covered for your cultural and entertainment needs.

First off, there is a Cathay Cineplex at West Mall to get your movie fix.

In addition, HomeTeamNS Bukit Batok and Civil Service Club have a myriad of fun activities to really let your hair down.

At HomeTeam NS Bukit Batok, you can play laser tag, golf, take on rock climbing, a challenge rope course and even book villas for a nice staycation.

At the Civil Service Club at Bukit Batok, you will find the 8 Degree KTV lounge bar, an old school arcade, bowling, tennis courts, a swimming pool and even Art Zone a spot for art workshops.

I would give the recreational amenities around Bukit Batok a score of 4/5 due to the wide range of amenities and amazing parks.

7) Bukit Batok Food 4/5

In terms of food, Bukit Batok residents are spoilt for choice with a good mix of hawker food, restaurants and cafes.

A) Food at Bukit Batok Malls

At three of its malls, you can find a good variety of dining options.

Bukit Batok West Shopping Centre

Near Bukit West Shopping Centre you can find Indian food from Anadam Chettinad Restaurant, Thai food from Lime Leaves, vegetarian food from Green Vegetarian and Lv Zhi Lin Vegetarian 绿芝林斋, Yik Seng Eating House and more.

Nearby, you can find Domino's Bukit Batok and McDonald's Bukit Batok West for your fast food fix. (Do note that McDonald's has extended their closure to beyond 4 May islandwide.

HillV2

You can find a bit more upmarket (read atas) stuff at HillV2:

iO Italian Osteria with its traditional Italian cuisine and open kitchen concept

Joyden Canton Kitchen with its traditional and contemporary Cantonese (Yue) style

Moonglight Rice Vermicelli with egg white and scallop

Tandori Culture with food from India that is healthier

Jiak Modern Tzechar serving up Zi Char with a modern twist

West Mall Food

The nearby West Mall in Bukit Batok lets you enjoy food in air-conditioned comfort.

You can find food like Malaysia Chiak a Malaysian food court, a Koufu with more local fare and an Encik Tan branch selling Halal-certified Chinese food.

You can also find food like Delifrance, Hanssik Korean BBQ, ICG Chicken and Burger Singapore, Ichiban Sushi, Pepper Lunch Express, KFC, Subway and more.

Bukit Batok Hawker Centres, Food Courts and Kopitiams

At Bukit Batok Town Centre, you will be able to find the S-11 Bukit Batok Central Kopitiam. The Kopitiam features favourites like Xiang Mei Roasted Meats, Sedap Corner and the Halal Nasi Ayam Hainan by Jew Kit. For dessert, there is Emicakes (Bukit Batok) nearby.

Nearby you can find Happy Hawkers Bukit Batok Central with its Ban Main, vegetarian food, Malay food, Chicken Rice as well as tasty Ma La Xiang Guo stalls.

If you venture further West to Bukit Batok West, you will find two food centres Bukit Batok Broadway Coffeeshop and Yong Xing Mian Jia Coffeeshop.

Broadway Coffeeshop is located at 155 Bukit Batok Street 11 is known for the famous 777 Fried Hokkien Mee or Soon Kee Fried Hokkien Noodle (pictured below).

Next to the Hokkien Mee, you will find Mian Zi Yuan with its delicious Mini-wok Noodles. Over at Fatty Weng you can get a taste of their addictive fish bee hoon soup. There is also the delicious Xiang Xiang Ban Mian with their dry ban main and its special sweet sauce.

Next door you will find Yong Xing Ming Jia Coffeeshop known for its Fried Baby Squid Prawn Mee which they serve with roast pork, Crystal Wok Noodle House for its wanton mee, Famous Taiwan Street food for its Taiwanese street food and tasty Mala Xiang Guo.

Near Bukit Gombak you can find Qiu Ji at Meng Soon Huat Food Centre for its fried carrot cake, Sunny Point BBQ for its satay, Jin Ji Hong Kong Roasted Chicken and Meng Kee Seafood for tasty Zi Char.

Special mention to Bao Fa Claypot Rice at Bukit Batok East!

C) Bukit Batok Restaurants

On top of all this affordable and tasty hawker food, you can find quite a few nice Bukit Batok Restaurants around the area.

Cacio e Pepe Italian Restaurant at 3 Chulin Road serves up home Italian fare. The restaurant feels like a neighbourhood trattoria in Italy, where you can walk in without needing to dress up.

Michelin Bib Gourmand recipient New Ubin Seafood has now made its home in the West in an industrial building on Hillview Road

Here you can find high-quality feast at affordable prices. one thing you must try is their signature USDA Black Angus Ribeye Steak.

At Bukit Gombak Neighbourhood Centre, you can find Habib Family Restaurant, a Hala joint that serves up bak kut teh, beef hor fun & fried butter sotong.

If you would like to get a vegetarian meal you can check out the established Time's Vege Hwa Jin at Bukit Batok Central and Vegetarian Family Restaurant at Bukit Gombak.

Last but not least there is Famous JB 101 Firewokz at Bukit Batok Crescent which sells JB-style food. You have to try their JB-style Beef Hor Fun which is drenched in a delicious special stock.

D) Bukit Batok Cafes

Ah Huat Cafe @ HomeTeam NS Bukit Batok - Local halal cafe

Cuppafield @ Bukit Batok West - Coffee and affordable western food

Hidden Rock Coffee @ Hillview - Coffee, along with artisan cakes and desserts

My Grandfather Cafe - Lavazza coffee from Italy

Milk & Honey Gelato @ Home Team NS Bukit Batok - All-natural Italian ice cream

The Co-op @ HomeTeam NS Bukit Batok - Halal-certified cafe French cuisine

E) Bukit Batok Bars

In Bukit Batok, there are quite a few nice and chill bars.

The Jolly Roger is an authentic English style pub and restaurant situated on 15 Chu Lin Road.

Stärker Bistro (HillV2) serves fresh beer up fresh brews with signature roasts to compliment the fresh brew experience.

OnTap Craft Bistro serves up a good range of freshly brewed craft beer and scrumptious food in a cosy setting.

Frankly, the Bukit Batok food scene is pretty great with many famous hawkers, restaurants, nice cafes and chill bars. This grants it a yummy 4/5 score in my books.

Final score and evaluation for Bukit Batok

The scores are in:

Personality: 4/5

Affordability: 5/5

Accessibility: 2/5

Schools in the area: 3/5

Shopping: 4/5

Recreational: 4/5

Food: 4/5

The final score for the Bukit Batok neighbourhood: 26 | A-rank.

Tengah scores an excellent 26 points which land it in the A-Rank category.

If you can live with its ulu (inaccessible location). Bukit Batok is a great place to live as it is a self-sufficient town that is clean, green and serene.

