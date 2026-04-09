Shell drops petrol by 4 cents, holds diesel unchanged as oil prices fall back below US$100

Amidst a Pakistan-brokered two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran, Brent oil prices fell back below US$100 per barrel on Wednesday (April 8), continuing into Thursday, with Shell becoming the first fuel company here to calibrate petrol prices downwards — by 4 cents.

But it has kept its diesel price unchanged, at $4.68.

Shell's adjustment also moves its posted price for the popular 95-octane petrol back to the $3.42 per litre mark, last set in 2022, when Russia invaded Ukraine.

As at 6pm, no other fuel company has adjusted pump prices.

Company / Fuel 92-octane 95-octane 98-octane Premium Diesel Caltex $3.43 $3.47 Not available $4.16 $4.68 Esso $3.43 $3.46 $3.98 Not available $4.68 Shell* Not available $3.42* $3.94* $4.16* $4.68 Sinopec Not available $3.47 $3.97 $4.10 $4.68 SPC $3.43 $3.46 $3.97 Not available $4.62 Prices are correct as at 6pm on April 9. All prices are before discounts. *Indicates change to posted price(s) on April 9.

The last round of price adjustments were made on April 7, as Parliament discussed measures rolled out to cushion businesses and households from the impact of the Middle East conflict.

Six weeks into the Middle East conflict, the price of 95-octane petrol has risen from between $2.91 and $2.92 on March 4, to between $3.42 and $3.47 on April 9.

Meanwhile, the price of diesel has soared the most — from between $2.61 and $2.70, to the present high of between $4.62 and $4.68 on April 9.

At the current prices, local businesses which operate diesel vehicles could see an estimated monthly increase of about $189 in operating cost, per vehicle.

To help the domestic transport sector cope with the rising price of fuel, certain essential bus services, such as those for school students, seniors, and persons with disabilities will receive temporary aid from the Government in co-funding cost increases so that these services can continue without disruption.

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