February 2023 HDB BTO overview: Jurong West, Kallang/Whampoa, Queenstown and Tengah

In the upcoming February 2023 HDB BTO sales exercise, we have around 4,410 flats available for balloting. This time round, units are spread across four HDB towns: Jurong West, Kallang/ Whampoa, Queenstown and Tengah.

Here’s a TL;DR of the February 2023 HDB BTO overview

Jurong West Kallang/ Whampoa Queenstown Tengah Classification Non-mature estate Mature estate Mature estate Non-mature estate Number of units 270 1,770 Jalan Rajah: 500 Farrer Park Road: 1,270 730 1,640 Flat types 3-room, 4-room Jalan Rajah: 3-room, 4-room Farrer Park Road: 2-room Flexi, 3-room, 4-room 3-room, 4-room 2-room Flexi, 3-room, 4-room, 5-room Estimated waiting time TBC TBC TBC TBC Estimated completion date TBC TBC TBC TBC

Which February 2023 BTO are PLH projects?

HDB will only reveal this info during the launch. But given the location of the Prime Location Public Housing (PLH) projects launched so far, we predict that the Queenstown BTO and one of the projects at Kallang/ Whampoa will be under this model. This is because both are located in the city fringe and close to the MRT station.

Which February 2023 BTO are offering 5-room flats?

In this launch, 5-room flats will only be available in the Tengah BTO.

As with recent launches in the past few years, projects in the city fringe, such as Queenstown and Kallang/ Whampoa won’t be offering 5-room flats.

If you want to buy a 5-room flat, you can try balloting for the May 2023 BTO. It’s when we’ll also have Bedok and Serangoon BTO projects offering 5-room flats, on top of Tengah.

Alternatively, consider going for resale for a shorter waiting time.

Summary of each February 2023 HDB BTO project

(We’ll do an in-depth analysis for each location, so look out for those in the next few weeks. Be sure to bookmark this page too, as we will update it with more information when the February 2023 BTO sales exercise starts.)

**Disclaimer: Walking, public transport ride and driving durations are based on Google Maps estimates. Actual times may vary.

Jurong West February 2023 BTO

Location: Along Jurong West Street 93

Classification: Non-mature estate

Number of units: 270

Flat types: 3-room, 4-room

Estimated waiting time: TBC

Estimated completion date: TBC

PHOTO: HDB

The first thing about this Jurong West BTO that caught our eye is that it’s a six-minute walk to Pioneer MRT. It’s a good option if you want an affordable home near the MRT.

At the same time, the BTO plot is along the elevated MRT track of the East-West Line. So it can get a little noisy here, especially if you go for stacks facing the track.

The BTO is also located at the edge of the residential area in the western part of Singapore. So it’s more for those who don’t mind the long travelling time.

Nevertheless, you can find amenities within walking distance of the BTO, with the closest one being Jurong West Sports Centre (a three-minute walk). Meanwhile, Pioneer Mall, Pioneer Polyclinic and the neighbourhood centre at Jurong West Street 91 are around a 10-minute walk away.

Kallang/ Whampoa February 2023 BTO

Location:

Along Jalan Rajah

Along Race Course Road, Hampshire Road, Farrer Park Road

Classification: Mature estate

Number of units:

Jalan Rajah: 500

Farrer Park Road: 1,270

Flat types:

Jalan Rajah: 3-room, 4-room

Farrer Park Road: 2-room Flexi, 3-room, 4-room

Estimated waiting time: TBC

Estimated completion date: TBC

Kallang/ Whampoa will have two BTO projects launching in February 2023. One will be at Jalan Rajah, while the other project will be at Farrer Park.

Jalan Rajah BTO

PHOTO: HDB

We notice this is one of the sites the government announced in March 2021 that would be cleared for housing. The site was first home to Moulmein Primary School, and last occupied by Global Indian International School before they moved to Punggol.

Another thing about this Jalan Rajah BTO is that while it faces the Kallang River, it also faces the Pan-Island Expressway. Not ideal for those looking for a quiet home.

Its nearest MRT is Toa Payoh MRT at around a 15-minute walk. So despite its city-fringe location, we don’t think it will be a PLH project.

Farrer Park BTO

PHOTO: HDB

This is the Farrer Park BTO that the government first announced in April, with plans to integrate the public housing area with sports facilities. Some facilities we can expect include a jogging track, a 1.2-hectare central green space and a multi-purpose sports hall that will be converted from the boxing gym.

PHOTO: HDB

We also believe this Farrer Park BTO will be a PLH project. Located right smack between Little India MRT and Farrer Park MRT, it’s around a five-minute walk to both stations.

Another thing to note is that this plot is located right next to Piccadilly Grand, an integrated development launched earlier this year. As of writing, the average price of the condo over the last six months is S$2,109.81 psf.

If you want to buy a home close to the MRT and city centre at an affordable price, this is the BTO to go for.

Queenstown February 2023 BTO

Location: Along Commonwealth Avenue West and Ghim Moh Link

Classification: Mature estate

Number of units: 730

Flat types: 3-room and 4-room

Estimated waiting time: TBC

Estimated completion date: TBC

PHOTO: HDB

This Queenstown BTO is the second project located in Dover Forest after Ulu Pandan Banks that’s just launched in the November 2022 BTO sales exercise. It’s located at the east of Ulu Pandan Banks.

PHOTO: URA

If you want those unblocked views of the landed housing estate across Ulu Pandan Canal, here’s another BTO option to ballot.

Similarly, it’s within walking distance of the Dover MRT, at around an eight-minute walk.

And like the Ulu Pandan Banks BTO, this BTO is ideal for small families with school-going kids. It’s near various schools such as Fairfield Methodist Primary and Secondary, New Town Secondary, School of Science and Technology, Anglo-Chinese JC, Singapore Polytechnic and NUS.

At the same time, we’re 99per cent certain (pun intended) that this will be a PLH project. So it may not be a suitable home if you’re looking to upgrade in 10 years, given the 10-year Minimum Occupation Period (MOP).

Tengah February 2023 BTO

Location: Along Tengah Boulevard, Brickland Crescent

Classification: Non-mature estate

Number of units: 1,640

Flat types: 2-room Flexi, 3-room, 4-room and 5-room

Estimated waiting time: TBC

Estimated completion date: TBC

PHOTO: HDB

This Tengah BTO will be the only project in this launch to offer 5-room flats. So here’s where to ballot if you want a bigger home with the most affordable price tag.

Another thing we notice is that this BTO is located at the north-eastern edge of Tengah, so it’s pretty close to Keat Hong. More importantly, what this means is that besides the neighbourhood centres in Tengah, you’ll get to enjoy more amenity options nearby. Getting to Keat Hong by bus will also be more convenient through the Transit Priority Corridor.

On the other hand, the BTO is quite far from the MRT, at around a 15-minute walk to Choa Chu Kang West MRT on the upcoming Jurong Region Line and Keat Hong LRT. So you’ll have to rely on the bus to get there.

How about the May 2023 HDB BTO?

HDB will only release more information about the May 2023 BTO projects, such as the exact locations and number of units during the February 2023 BTO launch.

For now, we know that 3,800 to 4,800 units will be available in the following estates:

Bedok: 2-room Flexi, 3-room, 4-room, 5-room, 3Gen

Kallang/ Whampoa: 3-room, 4-room

Queenstown: 3-room, 4-room

Serangoon: 4-room, 5-room

Tengah: 2-room Flexi, 3-room, 4-room, 5-room

