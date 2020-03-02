How to avoid falling victim to credit card fraud when shopping online or travelling overseas

According to data from ride-hailing service provider Grab, Singaporeans are the most well-travelled in the Southeast Asian region. Another survey conducted in 2018 revealed that Singaporeans are among the most likely in Asia to make overseas purchases, only trailing behind Hong Kong.

However, our penchant for online shopping and frequent travels would mean that we are also more vulnerable to card fraud.

Though safeguards such as One-Time Passwords for online transactions are already implemented by card issuers, there's more that we can (and should) do to lower the chance of becoming yet another victim of fraudulent transactions.

#1 DISABLE OVERSEAS CARD USAGE WHEN IN SINGAPORE

The disabling of card usage for overseas was introduced Singapore-wide in 2013 by the Association of Banks in Singapore (ABS), following a major ATM card-skimming fraud that occurred in Jan 2012, in which around $1 million was stolen from the accounts of 700 local bank customers.

By disabling overseas credit card usage, your credit and debit cards cannot be used for overseas retail purchases outside of Singapore. This ensures that credit card details on your magstripe cannot be used fraudulently overseas, even if they were to be skimmed.

To enjoy this safety feature, you'll just have to deal with the minor inconvenience of activating the magstripe function whenever you want to use your card for overseas trips.

#2 ALWAYS KEEP YOUR CARDS WITHIN SIGHT

When you are out going shopping or dining - especially overseas - always be sure to keep your card within sight when making payments.

While cards with EMV chips can difficult to be replicated due to encryption, skimmers are still able to make use of your card information on the magnetic stripe.