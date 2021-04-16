How much does wedding photography cost in Singapore

Including location shoots, videography, live-streaming, make-up and bridal gown rental, wedding photography in Singapore can set you back tens of thousands of dollars.

There are few things in life more significant than getting married, which, for those lucky enough to do so, usually happens only once in a lifetime.

And there’s no better way to commemorate such an occasion than with a wedding album or video.

Singapore wedding photographers have carved out a niche in the thriving wedding services sector, offering creative, dreamy, stunning photo shoots that bring out the significance of affirming your love with a lifelong commitment.

At a price, of course.

What are the typical costs involved in wedding photography?

Item Typical cost Pre-wedding photoshoot (local, half-day) $350 to $800 Pre-wedding photoshoot (overseas) $5,000 to $8,000 (depends on destination) Actual day wedding photography (10 hours) $2,000 to $4,000 Actual day wedding videography (10 hours) $2,000 to $4,000 Wedding live-streaming (1 hour) $1,000 to $1,500 Instagram takeover (wedding day) $500 to $600 Photo booth (for wedding guests) $600 to $900 Freelance photographer (10 hours) $500 to $1,500 Hair and make-up (2 to 3 looks, full-day) $500 to $3,000 Rental of bridal gown $700 to $2,000 Rental of groom suit $100 to $500 Grand total (without overseas shoot): $8,250 to $18,800

Pre-wedding photoshoot (local, half-day) – $350 to $800

Typically done before the actual wedding itself, the pre-wedding photoshoot is when you and your beloved dress up in all your wedding finery and do a photoshoot, typically at IG-favourite spots like Gardens by the Bay, Changi Jewel, Marina Bay Sands, the Arts District, and of course, that one railroad that everyone claims to love.

You can expect to foot between $350 to $800 for a typical half-day shoot at one location; additional hours and locations will cost more, due to the logistics and time needed.

Lower-priced packages will usually only net you the services of the photographer, who will also direct you and your spouse-to-be for the necessary poses and facial expressions.

If you want an additional staff or two on hand to help you with lifting the gown’s train, touching up your makeup between shoots, running to get drinks, etc., you’ll have to spring for the more expensive studios.

Pre-wedding photoshoot (overseas) – $5,000 to $8,000

PHOTO: Unsplash

Admittedly, Singapore can be rather lacking in locations for wedding shoots. So if you want a wedding portrait that is truly one-of-a-kind, you might want to look elsewhere.

Overseas pre-wedding photoshoots seem pretty popular, judging by the number of studios who provide this service.

As you’d expect, a typical package will cost several thousand dollars at least, but it also depends on the location you choose. (For example, the cost of a wedding shoot in Taiwan can be half the cost of one in New York.)

Actual day wedding photography (10 hours) – $2,000 to $4,000

PHOTO: Unsplash

A wedding photographer will shadow you throughout your wedding day, capturing and committing to film all the important moments of your big day.

This typically includes behind-the-scenes moments, such as the bride getting ready, to key highlights like picking up the bride, serving tea to the in-laws, the solemnisation ceremony, and of course, the wedding banquet.

It is customary for photos taken of the morning’s events to be quickly selected, edited and cut into a video montage that accompanies the march-in.

For a 10-hour session, expect to pay between $2,000 to $4,000. You’ll typically get only one photographer, although some studios may assign a team that includes assistants.

Actual day wedding videography (10 hours) – $2,000 to $4,000

PHOTO: Unsplash

Basically the same as above, only on video.

While it may seem redundant to have both photography and videography, a video can capture your wedding day in a way still photos cannot.

Think of the moment the father gives the bride away, or when the couple gives their wedding speech.

Candid moments are also better captured and expressed.

Some studios offer packages that include both photography and videography, which may seem like a good deal.

While you may save money, you also run the risk of having both your photos and video ruined if your vendor messes up.

Hiring separate studios for both photography and videography may be the more prudent choice here.

Wedding live-streaming (one hour) – $1,000 to $1,500

With wedding receptions and solemnisations restricted to groups of 50 guests at a time (although up to 250 guests may be invited in all), some guests will inevitably miss key moments.

The answer to our Covid-19 dilemma? Live-streaming!

Yep, studios are now offering live-streaming of your wedding, which is a great way for more of your friends, colleagues and associates to share in your big day – whether they are waiting their turn to enter the banquet hall, or dialling in via their mobiles and laptops at home.

Average rates are around $1,000 to $1,500 for one hour, but you can top-up for additional streaming hours.

Instagram takeover (one day) – $500 to $600

PHOTO: Unsplash

Weddings were made for Instagram, yet as a bride or groom you’ll likely be too busy or preoccupied to document the momentous day on Instagram.

Don’t fret – for just $500 or $600 (on average), you can get a wedding studio to take over your account for the day.

Their job is to faithfully curate significant moments from your wedding, putting up beautifully composed posts to keep your followers in the loop.

Because the line between heartfelt and corny is exceedingly thin, you might want to discuss the proposed posts and captions, lest your feed takes a turn into the cringeworthy on the day.

Photo booth and props (for wedding guests) – $600 to $900

PHOTO: Unsplash

Consisting of a backdrop, an instant camera and more corny props than you can find at a clown retrospective, photo booths have become a must-have at weddings (and basically any function where large numbers of people are forced to mingle).

They are, thankfully, quite affordable, costing an average of $600 to $900, depending on theme, number of cameras and hours.

Photo booths can instantly create keepsakes from your photos, turning them into magnets, postcards and such, allowing you to save on wedding favours, while adding some fun and quirky shots into your wedding collection.

Freelance photographers (10 hours) – $500 to $1,500

As an added safety bumper, you may want to consider hiring a freelance photographer to help cover your wedding.

This can provide two advantages.

One, because equipment can malfunction, having a backup photographer around can ensure that all your important moments are well and duly captured.

Two, as the secondary photographer, the freelance photographer can focus on unusual angles or unconventional shots, adding extra flair and creativity to your album.

A third, implicit advantage is that you may find a freelancer that is just as talented as the professionals, but charges a lower fee.

Hair and make-up (two to three looks, full-day) – $500 to $3,000

PHOTO: Unsplash

Make-up and hairstyling for the bride is not only recommended, it may be necessary if you’re trying to achieve a unique or professionally styled look.

Fees for this service can vary wildly from a few hundred bucks to a couple of thousands – it all depends on the skill and reputation of the make-up artists, and the brand of cosmetics they use.

Rental of bridal gown (three days) – $700 to $2,000

PHOTO: Unsplash

Obviously, you’ll need to rent your bridal gown (because why pay several thousand dollars buying an impractical dress that you’ll only wear once) so you can take your wedding photos.

Depending on the style, make and cut of the gown, you can expect to spend anywhere from $700 to $2,000 to rent one.

Bridal gowns are usually rented out in 72-hour periods, but some boutiques may charge daily rates.

Before you commit to a rental, be sure to check the terms carefully for unfair charges, such as an unreasonably high penalty for minor stains.

Rental of groom suit (three days) – $100 to $500

PHOTO: Unsplash

Since the tuxedo remains the peak of men’s formal wear, groom suits are a good bit more affordable to rent.

You can rent a suit for as low as $100, although you may feel more inclined to pamper yourself with a more expensive tuxedo made with finer craftsmanship.

As with gowns, groom suits are usually rented out for 72-hour periods, although some tailors may charge daily rates instead.

Likewise, do check for predatory pricing policies before forking out the rental fee.

How much does wedding photography in Singapore cost?

Assuming we go the whole hog for a local wedding shoot, wedding photography can cost between $8,250 to $18,800 on average.

Now, bear in mind that these rates are compiled across several pricelists we found on the Internet – depending on your needs, preferences and choices, your final bill may fall outside of this range.

Remember, ultimately, the best wedding for you and your partner is one that makes financial sense to you both.

How to save on wedding photography costs in Singapore?

Get a package

Some wedding providers offer packages that combine several useful services. Purchasing one can be a good way to meet several needs at once, while shaving off a portion of your budget.

On the flipside, some providers may be reluctant to fulfil additional requests because packages provide thinner margins. Be ready to renegotiate if you really need that extra wiggle room.

Hire freelancers

As mentioned, freelancers can do just as good a job as professionals, and may be willing to accept lower rates.

Try going through your wedding plan to see where you can replace professional vendors for well-reputed freelancers to reduce your wedding photography costs.

Call in favours

Or better yet, call in favours from your friends and acquaintances to help fulfil some of your wedding photography needs. Hair, make-up, photography, direction and Instagram takeover are just some of the tasks that can be performed by friends with the relevant skills and backgrounds.

Use the right credit cards

Clearly, wedding photography will cost you several thousand dollars at least, so make sure to optimise your spending with your favourite credit card rewards. Simply put, using a cashback credit card is always good to defray the relatively high cost of wedding photography.

This article was first published in SingSaver.com.sg.