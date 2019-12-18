How you can control your debt in 2020

Before 2019 draws to a close, it's time for you to evaluate how much debt you still have. If your debt burden is higher than 40 per cent of your income, it can be quite overwhelming.

However, with 2020 bringing a fresh chance for you to emerge debt-free, there are a number of surefire ways you can adopt in order to pay off your debt. If you are interested in finding out, keep reading!

To be honest, certain kinds of debt are fine. For instance, a Home Loan for moving into your dream home or even a Student Loan for earning a degree are healthy debts as they are connected to some sort of a goal. The real question is, how much debt is fine?

As 2019 is about to end, this is your time to evaluate your debt-to-income (DTI) ratio. For those who are new to this term, it is the ratio of your debt against your income. Calculating your DTI ratio is the first step to adopting debt-control strategies.

Simply divide the total of your monthly debt by your monthly income (remember to take away your CPF contributions!), yielding a percentage. A DTI greater than 40 per cent of your annual income can be concerning. In addition, one of the surest signs of trouble is if your debt is constantly piling up and giving you sleepless nights!

HERE'S HOW TO TAKE STOCK OF YOUR DEBT SITUATION BASED ON YOUR DTI

If your DTI is below 15 per cent, the debt burden is in the affordable debt range in comparison to your earnings. With timely payments, you are likely to clear off your debt soon!

If your DTI is in the range of 15 per cent-39 per cent, it's time to take action and lower your debt load. No need to panic as things can still be handled if you take measures. Seeking advice from a credit counsellor may prove beneficial!