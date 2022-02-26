Latest petrol prices in Singapore and all the petrol credit card discounts

Getting a car in Singapore is really complicated because of the 101 things to consider (mostly costs) that help you decide if you really need and can afford a car.

Let’s be honest, you’ll first need to understand the various factors that go into your car’s crazily expensive price tag, then you’ll need to assess if you’re earning enough to afford a car comfortably.

That’s not the end, my friends! There are so many other expenses you’ll need to consider, and luckily for you, you can save on parking fees if you plan ahead and go to these places with free parking spots!

What’s next? Fill up your tank compare petrol prices while looking for credit card discounts and promotions. Here, we bring you a full breakdown of Singapore’s fuel prices, which are notoriously higher than in most other countries.

Makes total sense why we travel across the border for Malaysia’s petrol price (which we sadly can’t do so for now). The recent Budget has announced a price hike of up to 23 per cent for petrol prices, reducing the reliance on petrol-powered cars and towards greener options.

If you’re still driving a car, this price comparison and credit card discounts might come in handy in saving some dollars!

PHOTO: Seedly

Petrol Service Station Caltex Esso Shell Sinopec SPC Diesel/Litre $2‬‬‬‬.‬‬‬‬3‬‬‬‬6 $2‬‬‬.‬‬‬3‬‬‬5 $2‬‬‬.‬‬‬40 $2‬.‬3‬5 $2.31 92-Octane/Litre $2‬‬‬‬.‬‬‬‬7‬‬‬‬5 $2‬.‬7‬6 NA NA $2.72 95-Octane/Litre $2‬.‬81 $2‬‬‬‬‬‬.‬‬‬‬‬80 $2‬‬‬‬.‬‬‬82 $2‬‬‬‬‬‬.‬‬‬‬‬80 $2.75 98-Octane/Litre NA $3‬‬‬‬.‬‬‬‬2‬‬‬‬7 $3‬‬‬‬.‬‬‬‬3‬‬‬‬1 $3‬‬‬‬.‬‬‬‬2‬‬‬‬7 $3.23 Top grade/litre $3‬.‬4‬7

(Platinum 98) NA $3‬‬‬‬‬‬.‬‬‬‬‬‬5‬‬‬‬‬‬3

(V-Power) $3.40

(SINO X Power) NA Price as of F‬‬‬‬e‬‬‬‬b 15, ‬‬‬‬2‬‬‬‬0‬‬‬‬2‬‬‬‬2‬‬‬‬ F‬‬‬‬e‬‬‬‬b 15, ‬‬‬‬2‬‬‬‬0‬‬‬‬2‬‬‬‬2‬‬‬‬ F‬‬‬‬e‬‬‬‬b 15, ‬‬‬‬2‬‬‬‬0‬‬‬‬2‬‬‬‬2‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬ F‬‬‬‬e‬‬‬‬b 15, ‬‬‬‬2‬‬‬‬0‬‬‬‬2‬‬‬‬2‬‬‬‬ F‬‬‬‬e‬‬‬‬b 12, ‬‬‬‬2‬‬‬‬0‬‬‬‬2‬‬‬‬2‬‬‬‬ Credit card + other promotions HSBC, OCBC, Standard Chartered

+

Automobile Association, NTUC Plus!, SAFRA Citi, DBS, OCBC Citi, HSBC, UOB OCBC

+

Home TeamNS AMEX, DBS/POSB, UOB

Source: Fuel Kaki

How are petrol prices at petrol stations determined in Singapore?

1. Singapore petrol tax

There is a fuel excise tax for motor petrol (92 and 95 Octane) and for premium motor petrol (98 Octane) in Singapore. But diesel vehicles aren’t spared either because LTA levies a Special Tax on such vehicles. In addition, the seven per cent GST also applies to all fuels (which will be higher very shortly).

2. Handling costs

Storage

Transportation

Marketing

Operations

Retailer profit margin

The cost of the fuel itself is but one of many petrol components, which is why we don’t necessarily see a significant drop in petrol prices even when crude oil prices decrease.

For your convenience, these are the best credit cards in Singapore when it comes to petrol perks and discounts at different fuel companies:

P.S. You’re welcome!

Caltex petrol price + best Caltex petrol credit card discounts and other discounts

PHOTO: Pixabay

Here are the latest Caltex petrol prices (per litre):

Diesel: $2.36

92-Octane: $2.72

95-Octane: $2.78

98-Octane: NA

Premium (Platinum 98): $3.44.

Also, here are the latest Caltex credit card petrol discounts.

HSBC Caltex credit card discounts

HSBC cards Payment type Fuel type Upfront discount Additional cash rebate All HSBC credit or debit cards CaltexGO app payment All grades of petrol and diesel 16 per cent NA Indoor payment and outdoor payment Platinum 98 16 per cent NA All other grades of petrol and diesel: Regular 92

Premium 95

Caltex diesel 14 per cent HSBC Premier MasterCard credit card

and

HSBC Visa Platinum credit card CaltexGO app payment All grades of petrol and diesel 17 per cent Up to 5 per cent All payment options All grades of petrol and diesel 17 per cent Up to 5 per cent

Promotions terms and conditions:

All promotions are valid till June 30, 2022.

*To be eligible for the HSBC card rebates of five per cent, HSBC Premier MasterCard cardholders will need to charge a minimum of $600 (including but not limited to purchases at Caltex service stations) to their participating card account per calendar month.

To be eligible for the HSBC card rebates of five per cent, HSBC VISA Platinum cardholders will need to charge a minimum of $600 (including but not limited to purchases at Caltex service stations) to their participating card account every month in a calendar quarter.

OCBC Caltex credit card discounts

OCBC cards Fuel type Upfront discount Additional cash rebate or LinkPoints All OCBC credit or debit cards with CaltexGO app All grades of petrol and diesel 25 per cent

(first CaltexGO payment)



18 per cent for subsequent CaltexGO payments NA All OCBC credit or debit cards Platinum 98 16 per cent All other grades of petrol and diesel: Regular 92

Premium 95

Caltex Diesel 14 per cent OCBC 365 All grades of petrol and diesel 18 per cent 5 per cent cashback on nett fuel spend OCBC NTUC Plus! Visa card All grades of petrol and diesel 18 per cent 0.2 per cent LinkPoints rebate for every $1 charged and earn two LinkPoints for every litre of fuel purchased OCBC Plus! Visa credit card OCBC Voyage card All grades of petrol and diesel 19 per cent NA OCBC Premier Visa Infinite credit card

Promotions terms and conditions:

All promotions are valid till June 30, 2022.

With a minimum of $800 total spend charged to OCBC 365 credit card in a calendar month. For full terms and conditions of OCBC 365 credit card.

*0.2 per cent LinkPoints rebate will be credited by OCBC bank based on nett fuel purchases for every $1 charged to his NTUC/OCBC Plus! Visa card. Other terms and conditions apply.

Terms and conditions for LinkPoints issuance at Caltex apply

Terms and conditions for the OCBC New to CaltexGO 25 per cent fuel discount offer apply.

PHOTO: Pixabay

Standard Chartered Caltex credit card discounts

Standard Chartered cards Fuel type Upfront discount Additional rebates For all Standard Chartered credit or debit cards with CaltexGO app All grades of petrol and diesel 16 per cent NA For all Standard Chartered credit or debit cards Platinum 98 16 per cent 5 per cent For all Standard Chartered credit or debit cards All other grades of petrol and diesel: Regular 92

Premium 95

Caltex diesel 14 per cent 5 per cent Standard Chartered Visa Infinite card All grades of petrol and diesel 17 per cent $3 instant rebate with minimum spend of $80 Standard Chartered Unlimited card All grades of petrol and diesel 17 per cent $3 instant rebate with minimum spend of $80

Promotion terms and conditions:

All promotions are valid till June 30, 2022.

20.11 per cent fuel savings with Standard Chartered Visa Infinite credit cards is derived from $3 instant rebate and is based on the nett amount after applying the 17 per cent upfront discount on Techron fuels, based on $80 gross spend

21.3 per cent fuel savings with Standard Chartered Unlimited credit cards is derived from $3 instant rebate and is based on the nett amount after applying the 17 per cent upfront discount on Techron fuels, based on $80 gross spend

To be eligible for the $3 instant rebate, Standard Chartered Unlimited and Visa Infinite credit cardholders (eligible cards) must spend a minimum of $80 gross fuel spend for each transaction via indoor or CaltexGO payment. Eligible cards or applicable program discounts shall be applied after deduction of the $3 instant rebate

17 per cent instant discount promotion applies to standard valid users with Caltex fuel payment of any amount made with any Standard Chartered Unlimited or Visa Infinite credit cards on the app during the promotion period

16 per cent instant discount promotion applies to standard valid users with Caltex fuel payment of any amount made with any other Standard Chartered credit/debit cards on the app during the promotion period.

Standard Chartered and Caltex 2021 promotion terms and conditions apply.

Caltex Automobile Association card promotion

Automobile Association (AA) of Singapore members will enjoy the following discounts when they present their AA card:

16 per cent instant discount on Caltex Platinum 98

14 per cent instant discount on Caltex Regular 92, 95 and Diesel.

As well as the other Caltex promotions.

Caltex Riders promotion

Motorbike riders get to enjoy 15 per cent off (minimum $10 petrol purchase) by simply showing the cashier their motorbike and presenting their NTUC Plus! card during payment.

In addition, NTUC Plus! members get to enjoy more savings as they will earn LinkPoints from fuel purchases.

These LinkPoints can be used to offset your future purchases, as well as at Plus! Partners’ stores or online reward redemption. Note that 150 LinkPoints = ~$1.

PHOTO: Pixabay

Caltex Safra card promotion

Also, Singapore Armed Forces Reservist Association (Safra) members will enjoy the following discounts when they present their Safra card:

14 per cent fuel discount for Caltex Ron 92, 95 Fuel and diesel

16 per cent fuel discount for Caltex Platinum 98 Fuel only.

Esso petrol price + best Esso petrol credit card discounts

Here are the latest Esso petrol prices (per litre):

Diesel: $2.35

92-Octane: $2.76

95-Octane: $2.80

98-Octane: $3.27

Premium: NA

Citibank Esso credit card discounts

Citibank cards Esso station discount Esso Smiles card discount Citi card discount Citi cashback Total savings Citi Cash Back card 5 per cent 5 per cent 4 per cent 8 per cent 20.88 per cent For other Citi credit cards 5 per cent 5 per cent 4 per cent NA 14 per cent

Promotion terms and conditions:

Promotion is valid until further notice.

To enjoy the five per cent Esso Smiles card discount, payment at Esso stations must be made together with a Smiles card.

Four per cent Citi card discount refers to any Citibank credit/debit card issued by Citibank Singapore Limited.

To qualify for eight per cent cashback, Citi Cash Back cardholders need to fulfil a total minimum retail spend of $800 per statement month.

Card discount is not applicable for:

• Payments made via Samsung Pay (Magstripe) indoor terminal.

• Payments made via Apple Pay on Pay-at-the-Pump outdoors.

• Payments made at Pay-at-Pump outdoors for other mWallet such as SamsungPay and AndroidPay.

DBS Esso credit card discounts

DBS cards Upfront discount Additional fuel savings Smiles savings Additional $7 fuel savings DBS Esso card 18 per cent 3.2 per cent Up to 2.4 per cent $7 fuel savings with minimum $180 nett fuel spend at Esso per calendar month from:

Jan 1 to March 31, 2022

Terms and conditions:

Promotion is valid until further notice.

18 per cent instant fuel discount is not applicable for mobile wallet payments such as Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, and Google Pay.

To qualify for additional fuel savings, cardmembers must spend a minimum of $180 nett fuel spend per calendar month at any Esso service stations in Singapore.

Smiles members will be awarded Smiles Points equivalent to 1.7 per cent (normal tier) or 2.4 per cent (bonus tier) fuel savings when 250 litres of Synergy fuel is purchased within a calendar month.

PHOTO: Pixabay

OCBC Esso credit card discounts

OCBC cards Upfront discount Additional rebates after discount LinkPoints rebate Esso Smile Points Total savings Other OCBC credit or debit cards 14 per cent NA Up to 2.3 per cent Smiles Savings 14 per cent OCBC NTUC Plus! Visa credit card or debit card 16 per cent 5 per cent

(minimum $300 nett spend at Esso in a month; $15 rebate will be awarded) 0.2 per cent 20.3 per cent OCBC Plus! Visa credit card or debit card OCBC 365 credit card 16 per cent 5 per cent

(minimum $800 total spend in a month) NA 20.2 per cent

Terms and conditions:

Promotion is valid until further notice.

Smiles Points equivalent to 2.3 per cent fuel savings will be awarded when 250 litres of Synergy Extra fuel are purchased on the same Smiles card within a calendar month.

Instant fuel discount consists of the following: Five per cent Esso service station discount, Five per cent Esso Smiles Card discount, and OCBC related discount of (a) six per cent discount for NTUC/OCBC Plus! Visa credit/debit cards and OCBC 365 credit card or (b) four per cent discount for all other OCBC credit/debit cards. To enjoy the discount, payment must be made with an OCBC credit/debit card via a Visa/MasterCard transaction, and Esso Smiles card must be presented. Discount can be enjoyed on any grade of petrol or diesel and applied to the prevailing price of fuel purchased. Discount rates may be changed without notice; please check at the service station for prevailing rates.



Esso Smiles card promotion

Sign up for the Esso Smiles card to get an instant discount and earn Esso Smiles Points for reward redemption. Note that one litre of fuel purchase equals one Esso Smiles Point.

Shell petrol price + best Shell petrol credit card discounts

Here are the latest Shell petrol prices (per litre):

Diesel: $2.40

92-Octane: NA

95-Octane: $2.82

98-Octane: $3.31

Premium (Shell V-Power): $3.53.

Citibank Shell credit card discounts

Citibank cards Shell site discount Shell Escape discount Citi card discount Citi Cash Back card cashback (applies after Shell and Citi discount) Total Savings Citi Cash Back card 5 per cent 5 per cent 4 per cent 8 per cent Up to 20.88 per cent For other Citi credit cards 5 per cent 5 per cent 4 per cent Varies Up to 14 per cent

Terms and conditions:

Promotions are valid till further notice.

20.88 per cent savings is calculated based on: Five per cent Shell site discount, five per cent Shell Escape card discount, four per cent Citi card discount and eight per cent cashback (after Shell and Citi discounts) with Citi Cash Back card. 14 per cent savings is calculated based on: Five per cent Shell site discount, five per cent Shell Escape card discount and four per cent Citi card discount.

Citi Cash Back card cardmember’s agreement, fees, interest charges apply. Total minimum retail spend of $800 per statement month required.

Citibank cardholders can also get to redeem their Citi ThankYou Points at Shell stations:

2,100 points or 700 miles for a $5 Shell voucher.

PHOTO: Citibank

HSBC Shell credit card discounts

HSBC cards Fuel types Upfront discount Cash rebate Total savings HSBC Premier MasterCard credit card Shell V-Power and Shell FuelSave 98 only 17 per cent 5 per cent Up to 21.5 per cent Shell FuelSave 95 and Shell FuelSave diesel only 14 per cent 5 per cent Up to 18.3 per cent HSBC Visa Platinum credit card All types of petrol and diesel 14 per cent Up to 5 per cent Up to 18.3 per cent For other HSBC credit cards All types of petrol and diesel 14 per cent - Up to 14 per cent

Promotions are valid till further notice.

Up to 21.15 per cent savings for HSBC Premier MasterCard credit card is calculated based on five per cent upfront Shell station discount, five per cent upfront Shell Escape discount, seven per cent HSBC Premier MasterCard credit card instant discount (only applicable for Shell V-Power and Shell FuelSave 98 only), and, if applicable, five per cent HSBC Premier MasterCard credit card rebate. Valid Shell Escape card must be presented to the cashier to enjoy the bank upfront discounts.

Up to 18.30 per cent savings for HSBC Premier MasterCard credit card is calculated based on five per cent upfront Shell site discount, five per cent upfront Shell Escape card discount, four per cent HSBC card discount, and, if applicable, five per cent HSBC Premier MasterCard credit card rebate. Valid Shell Escape card must be presented to the cashier to enjoy the bank upfront discounts.

Up to 18.30 per cent savings for HSBC Visa Platinum credit card is calculated based on five per cent upfront Shell site discount, five per cent upfront Shell Escape card discount, four per cent HSBC card discount, and, if applicable, five per cent HSBC Visa Platinum credit card rebate. Valid Shell Escape card must be presented to the cashier to enjoy the bank upfront discounts

Up to 14 per cent fuel savings is calculated based on five per cent Shell site discount, five per cent Shell Escape card discount, four per cent HSBC card discount with other HSBC credit/debit card. Excludes non-Singapore issued HSBC credit/debit cards and HSBC Corporate cards. Valid Shell Escape card must be presented to the cashier to enjoy the bank upfront discounts.

HSBC Shell Escape points

If you charge $2,400 (including $240 at Shell) monthly on your HSBC credit card, you will also earn Shell Escape Points:

Monthly spend amount Shell Escape Points earned HSBC credit card spend of $2,400 480

(every $5 spend = 1 Shell Escape point) Shell spend of $240

(earned on your Shell Escape card) 120*

(1L of Shell V-power = 1.2 points, 1L of Shell FuelSave98/95 and Shell diesel = 1 point) Total 600 (Approximately $20 worth of Shell fuels!)

UOB Shell credit card discounts

UOB cards Upfront discount Cash rebate Total savings Other UOB credit cards 14 per cent NA Up to 14 per cent UOB One credit card 17 per cent 5 per cent Up to 21.15 per cent UOB Reserve card 17 per cent NA Up to 17 per cent

Promotions terms and conditions:

Promotions are valid until further notice.

Up to 21.15 per cent savings for UOB One credit card is calculated based on five per cent upfront Shell station discount, five per cent upfront Shell Escape discount, seven per cent UOB One credit card instant discount, and, if applicable, up to five per cent UOB One credit card cashback.

Instant 17 per cent discount for UOB Reserve card is calculated based on five per cent upfront Shell station discount, five per cent upfront Shell Escape discount and seven per cent instant discount for UOB Reserve Card.

Instant 14 per cent discount for other UOB cards is calculated based on five per cent upfront Shell station discount, five per cent upfront Shell Escape discount, four per cent upfront discount for other UOB cards.

For the UOB One card, enjoy up to a five per cent cash rebate based on a spend of $2,000 monthly for each qualifying quarter with minimum five purchases monthly to earn the quarterly cash rebate of $300.

UOB cash out now available at Shell Tuas South and Shell Jurong West

PHOTO: Pixabay

Exclusively only with UOB cards: Receive a $2 Shell fuel voucher* when you withdraw cash at the cashier counter at Shell Tuas South and Shell Jurong West. Note that vouchers are while stocks last, valid for the next visit.

Sinopec petrol price + best Sinopec petrol credit card discounts

Here are the latest Sinopec petrol prices (per litre):

Diesel: $2.35

92-Octane: NA

95-Octane: $2.80

98-Octane: $3.27

Premium (Sino X Power): $3.40.

HomeTeamNS Sinopec promotion

Bukit Timah Sinopec

You can get 24 per cent instant savings off your fuel purchase (any fuel type) at Bukit Timah station.

Promotion cannot be combined with other promotional offers.

Promotion is valid till Dec 31, 2022.

Promotion is limited to Ordinary, Associate and Family Members only

Members will need to present their HomeTeamNS Membership card (as shown above) and a valid driver’s license at the point of purchase.

Woodlands and Yishun Sinopec

You can get 23 per cent instant savings off your fuel purchase (any fuel type) at the Sinopec Woodlands and Yishun petrol service stations.

Promotion is valid till Dec 31, 2022.

Promotion is limited to Ordinary, Associate and Family Members only

Members will need to present their HomeTeamNS Membership Card (as shown above) and a valid driver’s license at the point of purchase.

OCBC Sinopec credit card discounts

OCBC cards Bukit Timah service station Yishun and Woodlands service station Instant fuel discount OCBC Cashback X card member Savings Instant fuel discount OCBC cashback X card member Savings For other OCBC credit or debit cards 23 per cent NA Up to 1.65 per cent 20 per cent NA Up to 1.65 per cent OCBC 365 credit card 23 per cent 5 per cent

(minimum $800 total spend in a month) Up to 1.65 per cent 20 per cent 5 per cent

(minimum $800 total spend in a month) Up to 1.65 per cent

Promotion terms and conditions:

Promotion is valid until further notice.

Payment must be made with an OCBC credit/debit card via a Visa/MasterCard transaction to enjoy the discount. Fuel savings can be enjoyed on any grade of petrol and diesel and will be applied to prevailing fuel purchase prices.

Up to 26.8 per cent and 24 per cent fuel savings for OCBC 365 credit card at Sinopec comprises of the following: 23 per cent and 20 per cent instant discount on gross fuel spend at Sinopec Bukit Timah and Yishun service stations, respectively; and Additional five per cent rebate on nett fuel spend after discount (equivalent to 3.8 per cent and four per cent savings before discount), provided the cardmember spends at least $800 in total on an OCBC 365 credit card in a month.

Transactions must be posted within a calendar month to qualify. Maximum cashback per month is capped at $80.

X Points equivalent of up to 1.65 per cent fuel savings is computed based on the fuel price of Sino Power 95 as of 27 August 2020. 90 X Points are equal to $3 worth of fuel. No minimum spend based on calendar month is required.

Sinopec X card promotion

To forget to sign up for the Sinopec X card as you get rewarded with X Points each time you purchase petrol. These X Points can be used to redeem cash rewards for your future fuel purchases and are earnt at these rates:

Sino Power98/Sino Power95/diesel = 1 point per litre

Sino X Power = 1.5 point per litre.

Every 90 X Points can be redeemed for $3 off any fuel.

PHOTO: Pixabay

SPC petrol price + best SPC petrol credit card discounts

Here are the latest SPC petrol prices (per litre):

Diesel: $2.31

92-Octane: $2.72

95-Octane: $2.75

98-Octane: $3.23

Premium (Sino X Power): NA

DBS/POSB SPC credit card discounts

DBS/POSB cards SPC & U members discount Non-SPC & U members discount DBS/POSB card discount Card rebate Total discount Other DBS/POSB credit or debit cards 10 per cent 5 per cent 5 per cent NA 15 per cent POSB Everyday card 10 per cent 5 per cent 5 per cent Tier 1: 6 per cent



Tier 2: Additional 2 per cent 20.1 per cent + 2 per cent

Promotion terms and conditions:

Promotions are valid till March 31, 2022.

Five per cent discount when charged to any DBS/POSB credit or debit card (with the exception of DBS Esso MasterCard cards) plus 10 per cent discount with SPC & U card. Non-SPC & U members will receive a five per cent discount.

The discounts mentioned above are only applicable for petrol purchases.

The discounts mentioned above are only applicable for petrol purchases. POSB Everyday cardmembers enjoy a six per cent cash rebate on the final charge amount (after any other applicable discounts) To qualify for additional two per cent cash rebates, card members need to meet the minimum of $800 qualified spend per calendar month.



UOB SPC credit card discounts

UOB cards SPC & U members discount Non-SPC & U members discount UOB card discount

(UOB

Visa/ MasterCard/ UnionPay card) Additional petrol savings Total All UOB credit/debit cards 10 per cent 5 per cent 5 per cent NA 20 per cent UOB One credit card 10 per cent 5 per cent 5 per cent $3 off every $51 nett spend



Up to 5 per cent rebate on nett amount charged

with min. $2,000 per statement

month per qualifying quarter) 24 per cent

Terms and conditions:

Promotions are valid till March 31, 2022.

UOB One card’s $3 off is only applicable with every $51 nett spend after all station discounts and/or coupons are deducted from the gross amount for payment made with UOB Visa, MasterCard or UnionPay credit/debit cards only. Non-SPC & U members are entitled to a five per cent discount.

PHOTO: Pixabay

Enjoy up to five per cent cashback based on a retail spend of $2,000 and minimum five transactions per statement month for each qualifying quarter to earn the quarterly cashback of $300.

Enjoy up to 3.33 per cent cashback based on a retail spend of $1,000 or $500 and minimum five transactions per statement month for each qualifying quarter to earn the quarterly cashback of $100 or $50, respectively. N ote that exclusions apply.

Note: No UNI$ will be issued for all transactions at SPC except for payment made with UOB issued American Express credit cards only.

American Express SPC credit card discounts

American Express (Amex) cards SPC & U members discount Non-SPC & U members discount American Express card savings American Express card rebate Total Registered American Express card 10 per cent 5 per cent 5 per cent 7.1 per cent

(7.1 per cent savings via statement credit on the final charge amount, capped at $120) Up to 21 per cent Non-registered American Express card 10 per cent 5 per cent 5 per cent N/A Up to 15 per cent

Promotion terms and conditions:

Promotions are valid till Dec 31, 2022.

The 7.1 per cent statement credit promotion is open to individuals who hold personal basic and/or supplementary American Express cards issued in Singapore by American Express International Inc. only (eligible cards), excluding American Express Corporate cards and American Express cards issued by Citibank Singapore Limited, DBS Bank Ltd and United Overseas Bank Limited (card members) For The American Express True Cashback card, the offer is limited to the first 5,000 eligible cards which are successfully registered for the offer. For all other cards, the offer is limited to the first 60,000 eligible cards successfully registered for the offer. This offer is only available for your targeted card, and other cards you hold may not be eligible Offer is limited to $120 credit per card for the promotion period to which the offer is registered, and only spending on this card counts towards the offer.



SPC & U card promotion

Don’t forget to register for an SPC & U card to receive instant discounts. You’ll get to enjoy up to 10 per cent discount on 92,95 and 98-octane petrol and up to 15 per cent on diesel.

This article was first published in Seedly.