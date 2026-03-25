SPC first to raise pump price on March 25, diesel up by 10 cents

SPC, a subsidiary of Chinese state-owned company PetroChina, kept up the third consecutive day of fuel hike in Singapore, raising its posted price for diesel by 10 cents to $3.66.

This is also the 13th consecutive weekday that fuel companies here have raised pump prices.

Since last Wednesday (March 18), Caltex, Esso, Shell, Sinopec and SPC, have only raised diesel prices, while keeping their posted prices for petrol unchanged.

On Tuesday (March 24), both Shell and Esso raised their respective diesel price by 20 cents — to $3.93.

A day earlier, Chinese oil and chemical company Sinopec was the only fuel company here to adjust its pump price — for diesel — to $3.72.

Following the latest round of pump price adjustment, the price of diesel ranges from around $2.80 at Union Gas-owned Cnergy to $3.93 at Shell and Esso.

Company / Fuel 92-octane 95-octane 98-octane Premium Diesel Caltex $3.43 $3.47 Not available $4.16 $3.73 Esso $3.43 $3.47 $3.97 Not available $3.93 Shell Not available $3.47 $3.99 $4.21 $3.93 Sinopec Not available $3.47 $3.97 $4.10 $3.72 SPC $3.43 $3.46 $3.97 Not available $3.66* Cnergy** Not available $2.46 $2.80 Not available $2.80 Smart Energy Not available $2.61 $2.99 Not available $2.83 Prices are correct as at 1.30pm on March 25. All prices are before discounts. *Indicates change to posted price on March 25

** Prices correct as on March 20

Why diesel prices are rising faster than petrol

Diesel began to get more expensive than 95-octane petrol on March 12, nearly two weeks after the US and Israel first struck Iran on Feb 28.

That day, both Caltex and Esso raised their respective diesel price by 10 cents — to $3.38, while their respective posted price for the more popular 95-octane petrol was $3.35.

Tom Kloza, chief energy adviser at Gulf Oil, said recently that diesel prices are rising faster than petrol prices, partly because diesel was scarce before the war.

"The world was well supplied with petrol on Feb 28, but it was not well-supplied on these middle distillates like diesel, gasoil, marine fuel, and jet fuel."

He added that price for diesel fuel tends to go up faster than petrol whenever oil prices rise, partly due to the increased demand from China, India and Europe.

"I would expect that diesel will be the product that reflects worldwide supply and worries as we move through this difficult period," he said.

Why rising diesel prices are a concern

According to the Land Transport Authority's (LTA) data, there are 153,278 diesel-only vehicles (or 15.6 per cent) in Singapore as at end-February 2026, out of a total vehicle population of 984,131.

Also, there are 122,255 diesel-only goods vehicles out of a total population of 142,734, or about 85 per cent.

These vehicles are used heavily in logistics — ranging from delivery of parcels to the daily resupply of ingredients at food stalls, to the transportation of materials and supply for construction, manufacturing, and processing.

At some point the higher operating costs for transportation may be passed on by businesses to consumers, driving up the costs of food and goods.

Small and medium enterprises, accounting for 99 per cent of businesses in Singapore and hiring about 70 per cent of the workforce, will also see rising operating costs which will in turn impact their profit margins and sustainability.

Meanwhile, oil prices slipped to US$100 at the time of this article's publication as Iran told the UN Security Council that "non-hostile vessels" may transit the Strait of Hormuz if they coordinate with Iranian authorities.

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editor@asiaone.com