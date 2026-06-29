Shell kicks off new week with fuel price drop

A week after fuel prices in Singapore were adjusted downwards, following the signing of a peace agreement between the US and Iran, Shell on Monday (June 29) posted a further reduction — this time, to its diesel price.

In a price board update published at 1pm, the London-headquartered oil and gas company announced a 10-cent reduction to its posted price for diesel.

Its petrol prices, which were reduced on June 19, remain unchanged.

The last round of diesel price reductions were recorded between June 16 and June 17, while the last round of changes to petrol prices was posted on June 22.

At the time of this article's publication, only Shell has posted a change to its fuel prices.

Meanwhile, Aster-owned Esso on June 26 announced a 25 per cent discount across its fuel offerings, ahead of an overnight closure on June 30, in preparations for the transition of its convenience mart operator to Cold Storage.

Following the latest round of adjustment, the price of diesel now ranges from $2.58 per litre at Smart Energy, to $4.22 at Caltex and Esso.

Shell's diesel price is also the lowest (before discount) among major fuel companies here.

Company / Fuel 92-octane 95-octane 98-octane Premium Diesel Caltex $3.39 $3.42 Not available $4.12 $4.22 Esso $3.39 $3.42 $3.94 Not available $4.22 Shell* Not available $3.42 $3.94 $4.16 $4.12* Sinopec Not available $3.42 $3.93 $4.06 $4.16 SPC $3.39 $3.42 $3.93 Not available $4.17 Cnergy Not available $2.59 $3.00 Not available $3.08 Smart Energy Not available $2.62 $2.99 Not available $2.58 Prices are correct as at 1.30pm on June 29. All prices are before discounts. *Indicates change to posted price(s) made on June 29.

Oil prices stay below pre-war level

Oil prices rose on Monday following days of tit-for-tat strikes by the US and Iran in the Middle East that underscored the fragility of their interim peace deal and again slowed energy shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

However, they have remained at around pre-war levels — recorded at US$72.48 on February 27 — a day before US and Israel struck Iran.

At the time of this article's publication, Brent crude futures climbed by 0.28 per cent to US$72.27, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at US$69.79 a barrel, up 0.56 per cent.

Meanwhile, Iran and the United States have agreed to halt recent hostilities in the Gulf and renew talks regarding their dispute over the Strait of Hormuz.

They reportedly plan to meet on Tuesday in Qatar.

On June 25, a Singapore-registered cargo ship sustained minor damages to its bridge area after it was struck by an unknown projectile.

Two days later, on June 27, a Panama-flagged tanker was attacked by an Iranian drone.

US military forces carried out strikes on Iranian targets following the attacks, with Iran retaliating by launching missiles and drones at US military sites in Kuwait and Bahrain.

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editor@asiaone.com