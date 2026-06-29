Esso offers 25% fuel discount before June 30 overnight closure as Cold Storage replaces FairPrice

Motorists in Singapore can look forward to a 25 per cent discount off Esso's fuel offerings till June 30.

In a statement posted on its social media on June 26, Esso said the discount is intended to thank its customers as its stations "are undergoing changes soon".

Though Esso did not elaborate on what these changes are, Aster Mobility Solutions 1, which acquired ExxonMobil's network of 60 petrol kiosks in Singapore late in 2025, had announced on March 5 that it will partner Cold Storage to roll out a refreshed convenience retail concept at its stations.

Aster, a subsidiary of Indonesia's Chandra Asri Group, said in its statement then that the new concept will offer "a thoughtfully curated range of everyday essentials, fresh and ready-to-eat options tailored for customers on the move."

Over the past three weeks, AsiaOne observed that convenience marts at Esso's petrol stations in Bukit Gombak, Hougang, Kovan, Marsiling, Pasir Panjang, Upper Thomson and Yew Tee have been emptying out.

A pump attendant from an outlet in the north-east told AsiaOne on Friday (June 26) night that this is in preparation for the transition to Cold Storage.

"We've stopped taking in new supplies and will return any excess goods that cannot be sold by the end of June, then, it's Cold Storage," said the Malaysian who did not wish to be named.

He added that their uniforms will also be changed to reflect the new partnership.

According to Esso, the 25 per cent discount will end at 6pm on June 30.

All Esso petrol stations in Singapore will then close from 10pm onwards and progressively reopen from 7am on July 1.

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editor@asiaone.com