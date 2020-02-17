Using your parents' OA to pay for your university or polytechnic fees

University and polytechnic fees in Singapore are not cheap. The good news is that if your parents are unable to fork out cash for your school fees, you have the option of using the savings in their CPF Ordinary Account to pay for your tertiary education.

Of course, this is not "free money", and you will have to pay the money back when you graduate. But using your parents' OA savings is better than taking out a loan from a bank for several reasons.

First, the interest rates are lower, which basically means that you end up having to pay less in total. Next, repaying CPF Education Scheme loans is generally more flexible than repaying bank loans.

Here's what you need to know.

WHAT IS THE CPF EDUCATION SCHEME?

The CPF Education Scheme enables full-time diploma and degree students at local polytechnics and universities to pay for their studies using their own or their parents' CPF Ordinary Account savings.

Tertiary schools eligible for the CPF Education scheme:

National University of Singapore

Nanyang Technological University

Singapore Management University

Singapore Institute of Technology

Singapore University of Technology and Design

Singapore University of Social Sciences

Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts

LASALLE College of the Arts

Nanyang Polytechnic

Ngee Ann Polytechnic

Republic Polytechnic

Singapore Polytechnic

Temasek Polytechnic

Full-time students paying subsidised fees for degree or diploma courses awarded by the above-mentioned schools are eligible for the CPF Education Scheme.How do you apply for the CPF Education Scheme?

Before you do anything, check when you can apply for your CPF Education Scheme loan. The application windows for each school are different, and listed here.

To apply, first log in with your SingPass and go to the "My Requests" section. Then, fill out the online application form and submit it.

Your parent will then receive a notification email, and must log into his or her SingPass account within 14 days to approve the application.

HOW DO I GET THE CPF EDUCATION SCHEME WAIVER FOR EDUCATION LOAN REPAYMENT?