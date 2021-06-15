Which HDB BTO launch in August 2021 should you apply for?

A typical Singaporean journey consists of a few big financial milestones .
And one of the most expensive milestones would be getting our own apartment.
Most of us would probably be eyeing an HDB BTO flat for a start.
Given how crazy the previous BTO application went, you might be planning to bank your chances on the next BTO launch instead.
For the upcoming BTO launch in August, there will be seven projects available and offering 4,930 new flats .
This includes locations such as Hougang, Jurong East, Kallang/Whampoa, Queenstown, and Tampines.
Would there be any that you should apply for?
Let’s find out!
HDB BTO launch August 2021 (non-mature estates)
|HDB BTO August 2021 (Non-Mature)
|Hougang (Along Avenue 3)
|Hougang (Between Upper Serangoon Road & Tampines Road)
|Jurong East
|Estate Type
|Non-Mature
|Flats Available
|740
|580
|560
|Flat Types Available
|Two-Room Flexi
Three-Room
Four-Room
Five-Room
|Two-Room Flexi
Three-Room
Four-Room
|Two-Room Flexi
Three-Room
Four-Room
|Estimated 4-Room Flat Price (excluding grants)
|~$270,000
|~$300,000
|~$320,000
|Nearest Expressways
|Kallang Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE)
|Kallang Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE)
|Pan-Island Expressway (PIE)
Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE)
|Nearest Malls
|Hougang Mall
The Midtown
|JCube
JEM
IMM
Westgate
|Nearest MRT Stations
|Bartley MRT
Kovan MRT
Serangoon MRT
|Kovan MRT
Defu MRT
Hougang MRT
|Toh Guan MRT [2027]
Bukit Batok West MRT [2027]
Jurong East MRT
|Primary Schools Within 1km
|Paya Lebar Methodist Girls' Primary School
|Xinghua Primary School
|Yuhua Primary School
Fuhua Primary School
|Primary Schools Within 1 to 2km
|-
|Holy Innocents’ Primary School
Xinmin Primary School
|-
|Nearest Schools (Others)
|Maris Stella High School (Primary and Secondary)
Xinghua Primary School
Yuying Secondary School
|Bowen Secondary School
CHIJ Our Lady Of The Nativity Primary School
Holy Innocents' High School
Paya Lebar Methodist Girls' School (Primary and Secondary)
Xinmin Secondary School
Yuying Secondary School
|Crest Secondary School
HDB BTO launch August 2021 (mature estates)
|HDB BTO August 2021 (Mature)
|Kallang/Whampoa
|Queenstown
|Tampines (Tampines Street 96)
|Tampines (Between Tampines Street 94, 95 & 96)
|Estate Type
|Mature
|Flats Available
|310
|610
|540
|1,600
|Flat Types Available
|Three-Room
Four-Room
|Three-Room
Four-Room
|Four-Room
Five-Room
|Two-Room Flexi
Three-Room
Four-Room
Five-Room
|Estimated 4-Room Flat Price (excluding grants)
|~$510,000
|~$550,000
|~$355,000
|Nearest Expressways
|Central Expressway (CTE)
Pan-Island Expressway (PIE)
|Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE)
|Pan-Island Expressway (PIE)
|Nearest Malls
|Bendemeer Shopping Mall
City Square Mall
Kitchener Complex
Mustafa Centre
Bendemeer Shopping Centre
|Anchorpoint Shopping Centre
Dawson Place
IKEA
Queensway Shopping Centre
|Century Square
Our Tampines Hub
Tampines Mall
Tampines 1
|Nearest MRT Stations
|Boon Keng MRT
Farrer Park MRT
Bendemeer MRT
|Queenstown MRT
|Tampines West MRT
Bedok Reservoir MRT
|Primary Schools Within 1km
|Hong Wen School
Bendemeer Primary School
|Junyuan Primary School
St. Anthony's Canossian Primary School
|Primary Schools Within 1 to 2km
|-
|New Town Primary School
Queenstown Primary
|Changkat Primary School
Poi Ching School
Yumin Primary School
Chongzheng Primary School
St Hilda’s Primary School
|Nearest Schools (Others)
|Bendemeer Secondary School
NorthLight School
|Queensway Secondary School
Queenstown Secondary School
Crescent Girls’ School
|Changkat Changi Secondary School
Gongshang Primary School
ITE College East
Junyuan Secondary School
Pasir Ris Secondary School
Pathlight School
St Hilda’s Secondary School
St. Anthony's Canossian Secondary School
Springfield Secondary School
Temasek Polytechnic
United World College (East Campus)
HDB BTO launch August 2021 (non-mature estates)
There will be three projects for non-mature estates for the August launch: two in the North-East region at Hougang, and one in the West at Jurong East.
Hougang (Along Avenue 3 & between Upper Serangoon Road & Tampines road)
There are two projects offered at Hougang, one of which will be along Hougang Avenue 3.
This project will see 740 units of two-Room Flexi, three-Room, four-Room, and five-Room flats up for grabs.
Another would be between Upper Serangoon Road & Tampines Road , which is essentially just located beside Kovan MRT station.
This project will consist of 580 units of two-Room Flexi, three-Room, four-Room units to choose from.
How much will Hougang HDB BTO flats cost?
As compared to the second project, the project along Hougang Ave 3 will be slightly less convenient due to its proximity to MRT stations.
Nevertheless, Hougang is a location filled with amenities that are easily accessible by residents, with healthcare institutions, schools and neighbour parks in the area.
The last Hougang BTO project (Hougang Rivercourt) was in 2016, where a 4-room flat had a starting price of $255,000.
Considering factors such as inflation and location, an estimated starting price for a 4-room flat for the Hougang Ave 3 project would be $270,000 .
Given the convenience of the second project (upper Serangoon road), a starting 4-room flat price of $300,000 wouldn’t be surprising.
Even though Hougang is considered a non-mature estate, there seems to be potential in the resale prices in the vicinity.
Resale prices can reach $590,000 for a 4-Room flat based on past transactions.
What are the nearest shopping malls?
Residents can access Hougang Mall and The Midtown, which is a mixed-development building with amenities such as eateries and salons.
What are the nearest MRT stations?
There is a slight difference in the nearest MRT stations for the two projects.
Hougang (Along Ave 3)
- Bartley MRT
- Kovan MRT
- Serangoon MRT
Hougang (Between Upper Serangoon Road & Tampines Road)
- Kovan MRT
- Defu MRT
- Hougang MRT
What are the nearest schools?
Primary schools within 1km
Hougang (Along Ave 3)
- Paya Lebar Methodist Girls’ Primary School
Hougang (Between Upper Serangoon Road & Tampines Road)
- Xinghua Primary School
Primary schools within one to 2km
Hougang (Along Ave 3)
- –
Hougang (Between Upper Serangoon Road & Tampines Road)
- Holy Innocents’ Primary School
- Xinmin Primary School
Other schools
- Bowen Secondary School
- CHIJ Our Lady Of The Nativity Primary School
- Holy Innocents’ High School
- Maris Stella High School (Primary and Secondary)
- Paya Lebar Methodist Girls’ School (Primary and Secondary)
- Xinghua Primary School
- Xinmin Secondary School
- Yuying Secondary School
Jurong East
This is an exciting project given the last Jurong East HDB BTO launch was ten years ago.
Jurong East will have 560 units of 2-Room Flexi, 3-Room, and 4-Room flats for individuals to choose from.
How much will Jurong East HDB BTO flats cost?
Jurong East is often touted as the up-and-coming second Central Business District (CBD) with the development of Jurong Lake District.
With the potential of this district, the sale prices of Jurong East would definitely come with a premium.
The last BTO launch in the area was back in 2011, where prices of a 4-room flat began at $271,000.
Given that this project would be located just a stone’s throw away from the future Toh Guan MRT station, it wouldn’t be surprising for a 4-room flat to cost at least $320,000 this time round.
This is given that the price for a 4-room resale flat in the vicinity costs between $480,000 to $650,000 today.
What are the nearest shopping malls?
Get to enjoy several malls just a short distance away, such as:
- JCube
- JEM
- IMM
- Westgate
In short, you don’t really have to travel out of the West to get anything anymore.
What are the nearest MRT stations?
The upcoming Toh Guan MRT station will be just a stone’s throw away for future residents.
Besides that, the Jurong East MRT station is also just a distance away.
Another MRT would be the Bukit Batok West MRT station, which will be completed in 2027.
What are the nearest schools?
Primary schools within 1km
- Yuhua Primary School
- Fuhua Primary School
Other schools
- Crest Secondary School
HDB BTO launch August 2021 (mature estates)
Prefer staying in a mature estate because of its established amenities and convenience?
There will be four upcoming projects located at Kallang/Whampoa, Queenstown, and Tampines.
Kallang / Whampoa
We recently saw a Kallang/Whampoa BTO launch in February 2021 .
This time round, there will be 310 units available for 3-Room and 4-Room flats.
How much will Kallang/Whampoa HDB BTO flats cost?
With just 310 flats available for this project, we can expect competition to be fierce with an intense subscription rate (as usual).
Future residents would be located right beside the Central Expressway (CTE), and can easily access malls like Mustafa Centre and City Square Mall for their daily needs.
As compared to the previous BTO launch, this plot is slightly further away from Boon Keng MRT station.
With a 4-Room flat going between $532,000 – $672,000 for the Feb BTO launch , an estimation for the starting price could be from $510,000 .
What are the nearest shopping malls?
Residents can take a short bus ride to Mustafa Centre or City Square Mall.
Both of which offer a variety of shops suitable for daily needs.
There is also Bendemeer Shopping Centre along with a food centre where residents can grab a bite or two.
What are the nearest MRT stations?
- Boon Keng MRT
- Farrer Park MRT
- Bendemeer MRT
What are the nearest schools?
Primary schools within 1km
- Hong Wen School
- Bendemeer Primary School
Other schools
- Bendemeer Secondary School
- NorthLight School
Queenstown
Oh, Queenstown.
Just the name of it is enough to set some hearts racing.
Some of you might be really excited for yet another BTO launch at one of the most popular locations in Singapore.
For this BTO exercise, get to choose from 610 units of 3-Room or 4-Room flats.
How much will Queenstown HDB BTO flats cost?
Queenstown is one of the most popular mature estates around, and they are plans to release more than 5,000 new HDB flats in that district by 2027.
With just 610 units released this time, we will definitely see some intense competition and crazy subscription rates.
Doesn’t help that it is going to be right next to Queensway Shopping Centre and Ikea.
The last Queenstown BTO launch (Ghim Moh Edge) was back in 2012, where prices began at $450,000 for a 4-Room flat.
Including factors such as inflation and location, I won’t be surprised if the starting price were to begin at $550,000 this time round, given its city-fringe location and nearby amenities despite being a distance away from the MRT stations.
What are the nearest shopping malls?
Residents can get to enjoy various retail developments such as Queensway Shopping Centre, IKEA and Anchorpoint Shopping Centre which are just a short distance away.
Get to feast on meatballs and hotdog buns at any time of the day.
What are the nearest MRT stations?
- Queenstown MRT
What are the nearest schools?
Primary schools within 1 to 2km
- New Town Primary School
- Queenstown Primary
Other schools
- Queensway Secondary School
- Queenstown Secondary School
- Crescent Girls’ School
Tampines (Tampines St 96 & between Tampines St 94, 95 & 96)
Similar to Hougang’s BTO, Tampines will be releasing two projects for the August BTO exercise.
If you’re an “East Side, Best Side!” kinda person, you’ll be elated to know that there will be a total of 2,140 units available this time.
Both projects are located near each other, with one located beside Tampines Street 96 and the Bedok Canal.
For this project, there will be 540 units of 4-Room and 5-Room flats available.
Another one would be adjacent to it, sandwiched between Tampines St 94, 95 and 96.
This project is a much bigger one, offering 1,600 units of 2-Room Flexi, 3-Room, 4-Room, and 5-Room flats up for grabs.
How much will Tampines HDB BTO flats cost?
Both projects will be within walking distance to Tampines West MRT station.
Residents would get to enjoy the convenience of various retail establishments, including Tampines Mall, Tampines 1 and Century Square.
There is also a wide range of schools within the vicinity for parents to choose from, which makes it a great choice for families.
Based on the last BTO exercise in November last year , the starting price of a 4-Room flat was $334,000.
Given that the project back then was slightly further away from Tampines Central, we can expect the upcoming projects to be more expensive.
Perhaps a rough gauge of the starting price for a 4-Room flat could be from $355,000 onwards.
What are the nearest shopping malls?
Residents can reach these malls with just a short bus ride (or a long walk):
- Century Square
- Our Tampines Hub
- Tampines Mall
- Tampines 1
If you’re a fan of Ikea, Ikea Tampines is around the corner as well.
What are the nearest schools?
Parents will be spoilt with choices based on the number of schools that are available in the neighbourhood.
Primary schools within 1km
- Junyuan Primary School
- St. Anthony’s Canossian Primary SchoolPrimary Schools Within 1 to 2km
Primary schools within 1 to 2km
- Changkat Primary School
- Poi Ching School
- Yumin Primary School
- Chongzheng Primary School
- St Hilda’s Primary School
Other schools
- Changkat Changi Secondary School
- Gongshang Primary School
- ITE College East
- Junyuan Secondary School
- Pasir Ris Secondary School
- Pathlight School
- St Hilda’s Secondary School
- St. Anthony’s Canossian Secondary School
- Springfield Secondary School
- Temasek Polytechnic
- United World College (East Campus)
