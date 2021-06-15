Which HDB BTO launch in August 2021 should you apply for?

A typical Singaporean journey consists of a few big financial milestones .

And one of the most expensive milestones would be getting our own apartment.

Most of us would probably be eyeing an HDB BTO flat for a start.

Given how crazy the previous BTO application went, you might be planning to bank your chances on the next BTO launch instead.

For the upcoming BTO launch in August, there will be seven projects available and offering 4,930 new flats .

This includes locations such as Hougang, Jurong East, Kallang/Whampoa, Queenstown, and Tampines.

Would there be any that you should apply for?

Let’s find out!

HDB BTO launch August 2021 (non-mature estates)

HDB BTO August 2021 (Non-Mature) Hougang (Along Avenue 3) Hougang (Between Upper Serangoon Road & Tampines Road) Jurong East Estate Type Non-Mature Flats Available 740 580 560 Flat Types Available Two-Room Flexi

Three-Room

Four-Room

Five-Room Two-Room Flexi

Three-Room

Four-Room Two-Room Flexi

Three-Room

Four-Room Estimated 4-Room Flat Price (excluding grants) ~$270,000 ~$300,000 ~$320,000 Nearest Expressways Kallang Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) Kallang Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) Pan-Island Expressway (PIE)



Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) Nearest Malls Hougang Mall



The Midtown JCube



JEM



IMM



Westgate Nearest MRT Stations Bartley MRT



Kovan MRT



Serangoon MRT Kovan MRT



Defu MRT



Hougang MRT Toh Guan MRT [2027]



Bukit Batok West MRT [2027]



Jurong East MRT Primary Schools Within 1km Paya Lebar Methodist Girls' Primary School Xinghua Primary School Yuhua Primary School



Fuhua Primary School Primary Schools Within 1 to 2km - Holy Innocents’ Primary School



Xinmin Primary School - Nearest Schools (Others) Maris Stella High School (Primary and Secondary)



Xinghua Primary School



Yuying Secondary School Bowen Secondary School



CHIJ Our Lady Of The Nativity Primary School



Holy Innocents' High School



Paya Lebar Methodist Girls' School (Primary and Secondary)



Xinmin Secondary School



Yuying Secondary School Crest Secondary School

HDB BTO launch August 2021 (mature estates)

HDB BTO August 2021 (Mature) Kallang/Whampoa Queenstown Tampines (Tampines Street 96) Tampines (Between Tampines Street 94, 95 & 96) Estate Type Mature Flats Available 310 610 540 1,600 Flat Types Available Three-Room

Four-Room Three-Room

Four-Room Four-Room

Five-Room Two-Room Flexi

Three-Room

Four-Room

Five-Room Estimated 4-Room Flat Price (excluding grants) ~$510,000 ~$550,000 ~$355,000 Nearest Expressways Central Expressway (CTE)



Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) Nearest Malls Bendemeer Shopping Mall



City Square Mall



Kitchener Complex



Mustafa Centre



Bendemeer Shopping Centre Anchorpoint Shopping Centre



Dawson Place



IKEA



Queensway Shopping Centre Century Square



Our Tampines Hub



Tampines Mall



Tampines 1 Nearest MRT Stations Boon Keng MRT



Farrer Park MRT



Bendemeer MRT Queenstown MRT Tampines West MRT



Bedok Reservoir MRT Primary Schools Within 1km Hong Wen School



Bendemeer Primary School Junyuan Primary School



St. Anthony's Canossian Primary School Primary Schools Within 1 to 2km - New Town Primary School



Queenstown Primary

Changkat Primary School



Poi Ching School



Yumin Primary School



Chongzheng Primary School



St Hilda’s Primary School Nearest Schools (Others) Bendemeer Secondary School



NorthLight School Queensway Secondary School



Queenstown Secondary School



Crescent Girls’ School Changkat Changi Secondary School



Gongshang Primary School



ITE College East



Junyuan Secondary School



Pasir Ris Secondary School



Pathlight School



St Hilda’s Secondary School



St. Anthony's Canossian Secondary School



Springfield Secondary School



Temasek Polytechnic



United World College (East Campus)

There will be three projects for non-mature estates for the August launch: two in the North-East region at Hougang, and one in the West at Jurong East.

Hougang (Along Avenue 3 & between Upper Serangoon Road & Tampines road)

There are two projects offered at Hougang, one of which will be along Hougang Avenue 3.

This project will see 740 units of two-Room Flexi, three-Room, four-Room, and five-Room flats up for grabs.

Another would be between Upper Serangoon Road & Tampines Road , which is essentially just located beside Kovan MRT station.

This project will consist of 580 units of two-Room Flexi, three-Room, four-Room units to choose from.

How much will Hougang HDB BTO flats cost?

As compared to the second project, the project along Hougang Ave 3 will be slightly less convenient due to its proximity to MRT stations.

Nevertheless, Hougang is a location filled with amenities that are easily accessible by residents, with healthcare institutions, schools and neighbour parks in the area.

The last Hougang BTO project (Hougang Rivercourt) was in 2016, where a 4-room flat had a starting price of $255,000.

Considering factors such as inflation and location, an estimated starting price for a 4-room flat for the Hougang Ave 3 project would be $270,000 .

Given the convenience of the second project (upper Serangoon road), a starting 4-room flat price of $300,000 wouldn’t be surprising.

Even though Hougang is considered a non-mature estate, there seems to be potential in the resale prices in the vicinity.

Resale prices can reach $590,000 for a 4-Room flat based on past transactions.

What are the nearest shopping malls?

Residents can access Hougang Mall and The Midtown, which is a mixed-development building with amenities such as eateries and salons.

What are the nearest MRT stations?

There is a slight difference in the nearest MRT stations for the two projects.

Hougang (Along Ave 3)

Bartley MRT

Kovan MRT

Serangoon MRT

Hougang (Between Upper Serangoon Road & Tampines Road)

Kovan MRT

Defu MRT

Hougang MRT

What are the nearest schools?

Primary schools within 1km

Hougang (Along Ave 3)

Paya Lebar Methodist Girls’ Primary School

Hougang (Between Upper Serangoon Road & Tampines Road)

Xinghua Primary School

Primary schools within one to 2km

Hougang (Along Ave 3)

–

Hougang (Between Upper Serangoon Road & Tampines Road)

Holy Innocents’ Primary School

Xinmin Primary School

Other schools

Bowen Secondary School

CHIJ Our Lady Of The Nativity Primary School

Holy Innocents’ High School

Maris Stella High School (Primary and Secondary)

Paya Lebar Methodist Girls’ School (Primary and Secondary)

Xinghua Primary School

Xinmin Secondary School

Yuying Secondary School

Jurong East

This is an exciting project given the last Jurong East HDB BTO launch was ten years ago.

Jurong East will have 560 units of 2-Room Flexi, 3-Room, and 4-Room flats for individuals to choose from.

How much will Jurong East HDB BTO flats cost?

Jurong East is often touted as the up-and-coming second Central Business District (CBD) with the development of Jurong Lake District.

With the potential of this district, the sale prices of Jurong East would definitely come with a premium.

The last BTO launch in the area was back in 2011, where prices of a 4-room flat began at $271,000.

Given that this project would be located just a stone’s throw away from the future Toh Guan MRT station, it wouldn’t be surprising for a 4-room flat to cost at least $320,000 this time round.

This is given that the price for a 4-room resale flat in the vicinity costs between $480,000 to $650,000 today.

What are the nearest shopping malls?

Get to enjoy several malls just a short distance away, such as:

JCube

JEM

IMM

Westgate

In short, you don’t really have to travel out of the West to get anything anymore.

What are the nearest MRT stations?

The upcoming Toh Guan MRT station will be just a stone’s throw away for future residents.

Besides that, the Jurong East MRT station is also just a distance away.

Another MRT would be the Bukit Batok West MRT station, which will be completed in 2027.

What are the nearest schools?

Primary schools within 1km

Yuhua Primary School

Fuhua Primary School

Other schools

Crest Secondary School

HDB BTO launch August 2021 (mature estates)

Prefer staying in a mature estate because of its established amenities and convenience?

There will be four upcoming projects located at Kallang/Whampoa, Queenstown, and Tampines.

Kallang / Whampoa

We recently saw a Kallang/Whampoa BTO launch in February 2021 .

This time round, there will be 310 units available for 3-Room and 4-Room flats.

How much will Kallang/Whampoa HDB BTO flats cost?

With just 310 flats available for this project, we can expect competition to be fierce with an intense subscription rate (as usual).

Future residents would be located right beside the Central Expressway (CTE), and can easily access malls like Mustafa Centre and City Square Mall for their daily needs.

As compared to the previous BTO launch, this plot is slightly further away from Boon Keng MRT station.

With a 4-Room flat going between $532,000 – $672,000 for the Feb BTO launch , an estimation for the starting price could be from $510,000 .

What are the nearest shopping malls?

Residents can take a short bus ride to Mustafa Centre or City Square Mall.

Both of which offer a variety of shops suitable for daily needs.

There is also Bendemeer Shopping Centre along with a food centre where residents can grab a bite or two.

What are the nearest MRT stations?

Boon Keng MRT

Farrer Park MRT

Bendemeer MRT

What are the nearest schools?

Primary schools within 1km

Hong Wen School

Bendemeer Primary School

Other schools

Bendemeer Secondary School

NorthLight School

Queenstown

Oh, Queenstown.

Just the name of it is enough to set some hearts racing.

Some of you might be really excited for yet another BTO launch at one of the most popular locations in Singapore.

For this BTO exercise, get to choose from 610 units of 3-Room or 4-Room flats.

How much will Queenstown HDB BTO flats cost?

Queenstown is one of the most popular mature estates around, and they are plans to release more than 5,000 new HDB flats in that district by 2027.

With just 610 units released this time, we will definitely see some intense competition and crazy subscription rates.

Doesn’t help that it is going to be right next to Queensway Shopping Centre and Ikea.

The last Queenstown BTO launch (Ghim Moh Edge) was back in 2012, where prices began at $450,000 for a 4-Room flat.

Including factors such as inflation and location, I won’t be surprised if the starting price were to begin at $550,000 this time round, given its city-fringe location and nearby amenities despite being a distance away from the MRT stations.

What are the nearest shopping malls?

Residents can get to enjoy various retail developments such as Queensway Shopping Centre, IKEA and Anchorpoint Shopping Centre which are just a short distance away.

Get to feast on meatballs and hotdog buns at any time of the day.

What are the nearest MRT stations?

Queenstown MRT

What are the nearest schools?

Primary schools within 1 to 2km

New Town Primary School

Queenstown Primary

Other schools

Queensway Secondary School

Queenstown Secondary School

Crescent Girls’ School

Tampines (Tampines St 96 & between Tampines St 94, 95 & 96)

Similar to Hougang’s BTO, Tampines will be releasing two projects for the August BTO exercise.

If you’re an “East Side, Best Side!” kinda person, you’ll be elated to know that there will be a total of 2,140 units available this time.

Both projects are located near each other, with one located beside Tampines Street 96 and the Bedok Canal.

For this project, there will be 540 units of 4-Room and 5-Room flats available.

Another one would be adjacent to it, sandwiched between Tampines St 94, 95 and 96.

This project is a much bigger one, offering 1,600 units of 2-Room Flexi, 3-Room, 4-Room, and 5-Room flats up for grabs.

How much will Tampines HDB BTO flats cost?

Both projects will be within walking distance to Tampines West MRT station.

Residents would get to enjoy the convenience of various retail establishments, including Tampines Mall, Tampines 1 and Century Square.

There is also a wide range of schools within the vicinity for parents to choose from, which makes it a great choice for families.

Based on the last BTO exercise in November last year , the starting price of a 4-Room flat was $334,000.

Given that the project back then was slightly further away from Tampines Central, we can expect the upcoming projects to be more expensive.

Perhaps a rough gauge of the starting price for a 4-Room flat could be from $355,000 onwards.

What are the nearest shopping malls?

Residents can reach these malls with just a short bus ride (or a long walk):

Century Square

Our Tampines Hub

Tampines Mall

Tampines 1

If you’re a fan of Ikea, Ikea Tampines is around the corner as well.

What are the nearest schools?

Parents will be spoilt with choices based on the number of schools that are available in the neighbourhood.

Primary schools within 1km

Junyuan Primary School

St. Anthony’s Canossian Primary SchoolPrimary Schools Within 1 to 2km

Primary schools within 1 to 2km

Changkat Primary School

Poi Ching School

Yumin Primary School

Chongzheng Primary School

St Hilda’s Primary School

Other schools

Changkat Changi Secondary School

Gongshang Primary School

ITE College East

Junyuan Secondary School

Pasir Ris Secondary School

Pathlight School

St Hilda’s Secondary School

St. Anthony’s Canossian Secondary School

Springfield Secondary School

Temasek Polytechnic

United World College (East Campus)

