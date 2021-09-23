1 dead, 2 seriously injured after explosion at Tuas incineration plant

An explosion at the Tuas Incineration Plant is believed to have killed one person and seriously injured two others on Thursday (Sept 23) afternoon.

When The Straits Times arrived at the scene at Tuas Avenue 20 at about 4.30pm, several police cars and at least six Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) vehicles were spotted in the compound.

A worker told ST that one person died in the blast.

Another worker said that the bodies of the two injured workers were blackened and their clothes were torn.

The plant is run by the National Environment Agency (NEA).

Other workers wearing helmets and dressed in light blue uniforms were gathered outside the building.

Police officers were seen speaking to some of them.

At about 5pm, four SCDF vehicles, including an ambulance and two fire engines, left the plant.

The Tuas plant is one of two refuse incineration plants in Singapore.

It was constructed at an estimated cost of $200 million and sits on 6.3ha of reclaimed land. It is able to incinerate 1,400 tonnes of refuse with its five units of incinerators.

On Feb 24, an explosion had occurred at an industrial building at 32E Tuas Avenue 11, killing three people.

Before today's incident, the total number of workplace fatalities in 2021 as at September was 27.

In 2020, there were 30 workplace fatalities. There were 39 workplace deaths in 2019 and 41 in 2018.

ST has contacted NEA, the SCDF and the Manpower Ministry about today’s incident.