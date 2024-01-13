1 dead, 4 injured: Bus travelling from Singapore to KL crashes, bursts into flames

A tour bus on its way from Singapore to Kuala Lumpur along the North-South Expressway (NSE) in Malaysia had a collision with a motorcycle at 3.50am on Saturday (Jan 13).

Following the accident, the bus, which was carrying 28 people, caught fire, reported The Star.

A tourist from India has died, while two other passengers sustained serious injuries, and another two had minor injuries.

Alor Gajah District Police Headquarters Superintendent Arshad Abu identified the person who died as Yafarah Taj Fakrudin Hussaini, 17.

The tourist had been trapped in the burning bus.

Superintendent Arshad said the seriously injured passengers were Peer Mohamed Kannudeen, 69, from Kalakad municipality in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, and Anissa Begum Fakrudin Hussaini, 45, from the Indian city of Chennai.

Anissa had sustained third-degree burns.

The 21-year-old motorcyclist, Haziq Hilmi Razali, escaped unharmed.

"The deceased and the injured passengers are family members," Arshad said.

