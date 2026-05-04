1 lucky ticket wins $12.8m Toto jackpot

A lucky punter turned a $1 lottery ticket into a $12.8 million windfall after striking the Toto cascade draw on Monday (May 4) night.

The winner had purchased a QuickPick ordinary entry ticket online through Singapore Pools, according to its website.

The winning numbers were: 7, 18, 19, 30, 36 and 48, with an additional number of 11.

With no winners from the past draws, the jackpot had snowballed to an estimated $10 million and ultimately grew to over $12.8 million.

A total of 15 winning shares split the Group 2 prize sum of $87,564.

The next draw will be held on May 7, with an estimated top prize of $1 million.

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com