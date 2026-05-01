$10 million Toto cascade draw to be held on May 4

The next Toto cascade draw is set to be held on May 4 at 9.30pm, after the previous three straight draws yielded no winners.

The prize pool has also snowballed to an estimated $10 million — from $1.2 million on April 23, to $2.9 million on April 27 and $5.7 million for the recent draw on April 30.

April 30's winning numbers were 2, 6, 7, 31, 35 and 39, with 15 as the additional number.

A ticket requires all six winning numbers to win the Group 1, or highest, prize.

The pool can snowball four times without winners, making this May 4 draw the final one.

If no one wins the Group 1 prize this time, it will be shared among the Group 2 winners.

The previous cascade draw — the first of 2026 — was held on Jan 29, with six winning tickets sharing a total of $13.5 million.

Three of the Group 1 winning tickets were purchased via the Singapore Pools account betting service, with one QuickPick System 7 Entry, one System 7 Entry and one Ordinary Entry.

The others were purchased at Lee Eng Trading Store in Tampines, a 7-Eleven store at Owen Road and Sheng Siong along Sengkang West Avenue.

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drimac@asiaone.com