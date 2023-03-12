1 taken to hospital after e-bike catches fire in Punggol

One person was taken to the hospital after a fire caused by an e-bike broke out in Punggol last night (March 11).

According to The Straits Times, the e-bike caught fire on a pavement along Punggol Place. It was subsequently put out with a fire extinguisher.

When The Straits Times visited the scene on Saturday at around 10pm, a charred bike could be seen on the pavement.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told AsiaOne that it was alerted to a fire at 9.35pm on Saturday, adding that a person was taken to Sengkang General Hospital following the incident.

Preliminary investigations also showed that a power-assisted bicycle (PAB) was the likely source of the fire.

PHOTO: The Straits Times

According to SCDF, users are reminded not to overcharge their devices' batteries, and to always check for damage or deformities before using them.

It also advised PAB and personal mobility device (PMD) users to avoid charging immediately after using their devices to allow the heat to dissipate, and to always keep and store their batteries in proper areas.

SCDF also discourages the modification and tampering of PMDs, and that non-original batteries should not be used.

The agency also reported that the amount of fires involving active mobility devices have been on the decline, with 42 tin 2022 as opposed to 61 in 2021, registering a 33.3 per cent decrease.

ALSO READ: 'I have never seen flames that big in my life': 3 unconscious people rescued from flat in Bedok after PMD fire

wongdaoen@asiaone.com