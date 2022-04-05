10 paediatric Covid-19 vaccination centres to close, 2 to remain in operation

SINGAPORE - Two paediatric vaccination centres at Hougang Community Club and Senja-Cashew Community Club will remain in operation after 10 such centres cease operations on April 30.

The move comes as most children aged five to 11 have completed their primary vaccination programme, said the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Education and Early Childhood Development Agency in a joint statement on Tuesday (April 5).

MOH will prepare selected Public Health Preparedness Clinics and polyclinics to provide paediatric vaccine doses to children who have yet to receive their primary vaccination series, the authorities added.

Further details will be announced later.

As at Sunday, 79 per cent of children aged between five and 11 have either booked an appointment for or received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 66 per cent have received their second dose.

The 10 centres that will be closed are:

Arena@Our Tampines Hub

Clementi Community Centre

Former Hong Kah Secondary School

Jalan Besar Community Club

Marine Parade Community Club

Nee Soon East Community Club

Pasir Ris Elias Community Club

The Serangoon Community Club

Toa Payoh West Community Club

Woodlands Galaxy Community Club

