Mask on or mask off? What you need to know about this new Covid-19 measure

Take a breath, we can finally remove our masks outdoors.

Or can we?

On Thursday (March 24), Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced that the wearing of masks outdoors will be optional from March 29 onwards, among a number of easing measures that were announced.

The term 'outdoors', however, had some scratching their heads.

What exactly constitutes as outdoors?

Many, confused about how the terms ‘indoors’ and ‘outdoors’ would be defined, headed to online forums to search for answers.

One user posted on Reddit: "Outdoor part sounds too vague. So go wet market no need mask is it?"

Others questioned whether shopping malls and being onboard public transport would be categorised as outdoors, or indoors.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has since released guidelines on what is considered 'indoors' and 'outdoors' to minimise confusion (see below).

While some of the examples of indoor settings are pretty clear-cut, do take note that you will still need to put on your mask if you are taking public transport, at wet markets or at hawker centres.

However, if you are at a bus stop, HDB void deck or park, do note that masks are optional.

Apart from this change, some of the easing restrictions include the doubling of group size limits from five to 10 persons.

And up to 75 per cent of employees who can work from home will be allowed to return to their workplaces while capacity limits for larger events and settings with more than 1,000 people will be increased to 75 per cent.

