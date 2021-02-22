10-vehicle chain collision on ECP

SINGAPORE - A 10-vehicle pile-up along East Coast Parkway (ECP) during Monday morning's (Feb 22) rush hour has left at least three people with injuries.

The mass accident happened at 9.25am along ECP in the direction of Changi Airport before the Marine Vista exit.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to the incident and sent one person to Raffles Hospital.

Two others had minor injuries but said they did not need further help.

According to an eyewitness interviewed by Lianhe Zaobao, the damage to most of the vehicles were not too serious, although one or two were more severely mangled.

Some 15 people tried to help those affected by the crash. A crowd also gathered on the pedestrian overhead bridge overlooking the scene.

Because the accident happened on the rightmost lane of the expressway, traffic was not too badly affected.

