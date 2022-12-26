11 people rescued after boat capsizes near Sentosa Cove on Christmas Day

Two people were sent to the hospital after a boat carrying 11 people capsized in the waters near Sentosa Cove on Christmas afternoon.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, the incident occurred at around 2pm with 11 people on board, all of whom were rescued by a passing boat. They were then brought ashore to One°15 Marina Sentosa Cove.

The Chinese daily also confirmed that the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to the incident at around 2.20pm and dispatched personnel down to 11 Cove Drive.

The two passengers with minor injuries were conveyed to Singapore General Hospital.

ALSO READ: Close call: 2 rescued after kayak capsizes off Sentosa Cove

wongdaoen@asiaone.com