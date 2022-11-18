11-year-old boy injured in Sengkang car accident

An 11-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a car at Compassvale Drive on Wednesday (Nov 16) afternoon, reported Shin Min Daily News.

An eyewitness, surnamed Lin, told the Chinese daily that he was passing by the area when he saw the boy fall onto the road.

Shin Min also spoke to a resident, surnamed Xu, who said he heard a boy whimpering outside his home. Looking out of his window, Xu saw the boy lying on the road with blood on his face.

Xu also recalled seeing a red car parked near the site of the accident and a male driver subsequently alighted from the vehicle to check on the boy. There were reportedly no other passengers in his car.

"Five to 10 minutes later, an ambulance arrived and the boy was taken to the hospital," recounted Xu. He added that the boy appeared to be conscious while he was carried on a stretcher.

According to Shin Min, the boy was reportedly crossing the road to get to a nearby bus stop when he was hit by the red car.



Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police said they were alerted to an accident involving a car and a pedestrian at 2.38pm on Wednesday.

An 11-year-old boy was taken to the hospital, while a 61-year-old male driver is assisting with police investigations.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force told AsiaOne that the boy was taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

