$12 million Toto Hong Bao Draw prize split between 3 winning tickets

When it comes to winning big, the Toto Hong Bao Draw doesn't horse around.

This year's $12 million Group 1 jackpot was split between three winning tickets, it was announced on Friday (Feb 27) night, with each getting a $4 million share.

The lucky numbers are 5, 9, 20, 23, 45 and 46. The additional number is 7.

One winning ticket was purchased with a Quickpick System 8 entry at Cold Storage at Compass One, and another at Wanrise at Block 47 Sims Place with a QuickPick System 7 entry.

The third was an iToto System 12 entry, where a ticket comprises 12 numbers and is split into 28 shares, purchased at various locations.

Thirty-two Group 2 winners will get $77,132 each as well.

Singapore Pools extended their operating hours until 9pm during Chinese New Year to accommodate the surge of punters, and last-minute crowds descended upon retailers before the 9.30pm draw.

At Nex, a long queue snaked around the corridors leading to a FairPrice supermarket, which is a Singapore Pools retailer.

The next Toto draw will be held on March 2, with an estimated jackpot of $1 million.

