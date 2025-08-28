121 summonses issued to commercial vehicle drivers after 3-day enforcement operation

A three-day island-wide enforcement blitz from Aug 18 to 12 led to 121 summonses issued to errant commercial vehicle drivers for a wide range of traffic offences.

In a joint media statement with the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Thursday (Aug 28), Traffic Police (TP) said checks were carried out on a total of 166 commercial vehicles.

The summonses issued by TP were for offences ranging from speeding and using a mobile communication device while driving, to failing to keep left, failing to properly secure load on vehicle and failing to display speed limiter label visibly at the top right portion of the front windscreen.

During the three-day operation, LTA detected 93 violations, which included seven overloaded vehicles, and 19 excluded vehicles found travelling on expressways without a permit. Mobile concrete pumps, mobile cranes and ready-mix concrete vehicles are some examples of excluded vehicles.

TP also detected 17 heavy vehicles which failed to display a speed limiter label during the three-day operation.

Heavy vehicles with maximum laden weight (MLW) exceeding 12,000 kg must be fitted with speed limiters — used to restrict the vehicle's maximum speed — which significantly reduce the risk and severity of speed-related accidents.

From January 1, 2026, lorries with a MLW of between 3,501 and 12,000 kg must also be fitted with speed limiters. TP have urged companies which utilise lorries to install speed limiters early to avoid delays due to limited workshop capacity.

TP said in June that out of 2,600 heavy vehicles that are required to install speed limiters by January 2026, only 231 had done so.

In a separate update on Aug 7, TP said that lorries fitted with speed limiters have recorded near-zero speeding violations in the first half of 2025.

Comparatively, lorries without speed limiters recorded 641 violations within the same period — a 13.5 per cent increase compared to 2024.

"TP strongly encourages companies to expedite their installation to prevent costly penalties, avoid installation delays due to limited workshop capacity, and contribute to road safety," said a Traffic Police spokesperson.

The list of authorised agents can be found on the Singapore Police Force's website at https://www.police.gov.sg/Advisories/Traffic/Traffic-Matters/Speed-Limiter-Authorised-Agents.

