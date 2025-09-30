$12.2m Toto jackpot split between 2 winning tickets

Two winnings tickets will be sharing the $12.2 million Toto prize money in Monday’s (Sept 29) draw.

One of the two tickets was a System 12 ticket costing $924. The other winning ticket was a $44 System Roll ticket.

The System 12 ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven store at Block 1A Eunos Crescent, while the other winning ticket was purchased at Singapore Pools’ People's Park Centre outlet.

The winning numbers were 15, 16, 22, 34, 35 and 43.

According to Singapore Pools, the total prize money is the 20th highest since October 2014.

Monday’s draw is the 10th Toto draw of this year that had a jackpot of over $10 million, with the most recent one on Aug 28, where three winning tickets won the $12.5m prize.

The next draw will be held on Oct 2, with a prize money of about $1 million.

