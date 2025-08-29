singapore

$12.5m Toto jackpot split between 3 winning tickets

Thursday’s cascade draw is the ninth time the Toto prize snowballed past $10m.
Sean Ler August 29, 2025

Three winning tickets will be sharing the $12.5 million Toto prize money in Thursday’s (Aug 28) draw.

Two of the three tickets were System 7 tickets, each costing $7. The third winning ticket was an $84 System 9 ticket. 

Of the three winning tickets, two were purchased online. One of the System 7 tickets was purchased at Singapore Pools’ Sim Lim Square outlet. 

The winning numbers were 10, 11, 16, 24, 34, and 35. 

According to Singapore Pools, the total prize money is the 16th highest since October 2014. 

Thursday’s draw is the ninth Toto draw of 2025 that had a jackpot of over $10 million, with the most recent one on July 31, where a sole winner won the $12.8 million prize. 

The next draw will be held on Sept 1, with a prize money of about $1 million. 

