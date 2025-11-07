$12.3m Toto jackpot shared among 28 units of 1 iToto number set

Punters who bought one or more units of a set of iToto bet were the sole winners of the $12.3 million Toto prize money in Thursday’s (Nov 6) draw.

An iToto bet comprises 28 units, with each unit costing $33. Punters may buy one or more units of an iToto bet.

According to Singapore Pools’ website, all 28 units of an iToto bet must be sold before a new set of iToto numbers is generated islandwide.

For the Nov 6 draw, 18 of the 28 units were purchased through the Singapore Pools account betting service.

The remaining 10 units were purchased from 10 outlets across Singapore:

Dawn Florist along Aljunied Avenue 2

Fatt Chye Heng Trading along Hougang Avenue 3

Nel’s Store along Bedok Reservoir Road

NTUC FairPrice Changi Business Park

NTUC FairPrice White Sands

NTUC FairPrice Jurong Point

Seah Geok Eng Agency along Rivervale Drive

Papillon Florist along Jalan Bukit Merah

Singapore Pools branch along Clementi Avenue 5

Livewire Marina Bay Sands

The winning numbers were 3, 20, 24, 29, 32 and 44. The additional number was 46.

Each winning unit will receive about $439,000.

Thursday's draw is the 12th Toto draw this year that had a jackpot of more than $10 million, with the most recent one on Oct 23, where three winning tickets won the $12.4 million prize.

The next draw will be held on Nov 10 (Monday), with a prize money of about $1 million.

