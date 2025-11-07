singapore

$12.3m Toto jackpot shared among 28 units of 1 iToto number set

There are 28 units in 1 set of iToto bet
The Nov 6 Toto draw was won by 1 set of iToto bet comprising 28 units.
PHOTO: AsiaOne file
Sean LerPUBLISHED ONNovember 07, 2025 12:15 AMBYSean Ler

Punters who bought one or more units of a set of iToto bet were the sole winners of the $12.3 million Toto prize money in Thursday’s (Nov 6) draw. 

An iToto bet comprises 28 units, with each unit costing $33. Punters may buy one or more units of an iToto bet. 

According to Singapore Pools’ website, all 28 units of an iToto bet must be sold before a new set of iToto numbers is generated islandwide. 

For the Nov 6 draw, 18 of the 28 units were purchased through the Singapore Pools account betting service.

The remaining 10 units were purchased from 10 outlets across Singapore:

  • Dawn Florist along Aljunied Avenue 2
  • Fatt Chye Heng Trading along Hougang Avenue 3
  • Nel’s Store along Bedok Reservoir Road
  • NTUC FairPrice Changi Business Park
  • NTUC FairPrice White Sands
  • NTUC FairPrice Jurong Point
  • Seah Geok Eng Agency along Rivervale Drive
  • Papillon Florist along Jalan Bukit Merah
  • Singapore Pools branch along Clementi Avenue 5
  • Livewire Marina Bay Sands

The winning numbers were 3, 20, 24, 29, 32 and 44. The additional number was 46.

Each winning unit will receive about $439,000. 

Thursday's draw is the 12th Toto draw this year that had a jackpot of more than $10 million, with the most recent one on Oct 23, where three winning tickets won the $12.4 million prize

The next draw will be held on Nov 10 (Monday), with a prize money of about $1 million. 

