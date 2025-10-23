$12.4m Toto jackpot shared between 3 winning tickets

Three winning tickets will be sharing the $12.4 million Toto prize money in Thursday's (Oct 23) draw.

All the tickets were purchased through the Singapore Pools account betting service.

One of the winning tickets was a $44 System Roll ticket, while the other two winning tickets were $7 System 7 tickets.

The winning numbers were 7, 14, 17, 18, 31 and 38.

According to Singapore Pools, the total prize money is the 18th highest since October 2014.

Thursday's draw is the 11th Toto draw this year that had a jackpot of more than $10 million, with the most recent one on Sept 29, where two winning tickets won the $12.3 million prize.

The next draw will be held on Oct 27, with a prize money of about $1 million.

[[nid:724197]]

editor@asiaone.com