$13m Toto jackpot: 4 lucky punters each walk away with over $3.2m

Year-end festivities may have gotten grander for several punters after they recently landed a windfall.

Four lucky punters shared the Toto jackpot of $12,979,820 on Monday (Sept 18) night, each walking away with over $3.2 million.

The jackpot had snowballed to nearly $13 million as there were no winners from the last three draws, and drew long queues around the island as many members of the public to try their luck, Lianhe Zaobao reported.

The winning numbers from Monday's draw were: 4, 7, 27, 32, 37, 49 with an additional number of 44.

One of the winning tickets was sold at Singapore Pools Whampoa Dr Branch was a QuickPick Ordinary Entry, according to Singapore Pools.

Two other winners placed their bets at NTUC FairPrice betting outlets at The Woodleigh Mall and Jurong Gateway Road, while the last placed his bet online.

Nine other punters who won the Group 2 prize each took home $173,815.

The next Toto draw will take place on Thursday, with an estimated jackpot of $1 million.

