14 arrested in crackdown on illegal cross-border transport services, vehicles impounded: LTA

14 people have been arrested for providing illegal cross-border ride-hailing services, said Senior Minister of State for Transport Sun Xueling in a Facebook post uploaded on Monday (May 25).

Additionally, the LTA and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) also conducted a joint enforcement operation on Monday at both land checkpoints into Johor Bahru, at Woodlands and Tuas.

Sun noted that these operations come after recent enhancements to cross-border taxi services, which have allowed licensed cross-border taxis to drop off passengers anywhere in Singapore, and in several parts of Johor, since May 4.

She said that this operation was part of "continued efforts to safeguard commuter safety and protect the livelihoods of our local point-to-point drivers from illegal cross-border transport services."

"We will continue to work closely with our Malaysian counterparts to improve cross-border travel arrangements," she added.

With the June school holidays approaching, Sun also advised the public to "travel safe" by engaging with licensed cross-border transport service providers.

She added that since July 2025, over 3,900 vehicles have been checked, and 199 vehicles have been impounded.

In a separate post uploaded by LTA, the organisation said that the operations were acted on regular tip-offs from the National Private Hire Vehicles Association and National Taxi Association.

All 14 drivers had their vehicles impounded, it added.

The LTA also warned that drivers caught providing unauthorised ride-hailing services may face fines of up to $3,000, or jailed for six months, or both. Drivers may also have to forfeit their vehicles if caught, it said.

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daoen.wong@asiaone.com