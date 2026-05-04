14 people to be charged for providing fraudulently registered SIM cards for money

Fourteen suspects, aged between 17 and 28, will be charged in court between May 4 (Monday) and May 8 for allegedly providing fraudulently registered SIM cards in return for cash.

The nine men and five women purportedly received between $10 and $20 per registered SIM card.

Police said the suspects handed over between 29 and 80 SIM cards, registered under their names, to a criminal syndicate.

They were allegedly instructed to buy SIM cards in bulk across different retailers before handing them over to couriers.

Those convicted of knowingly providing a registered SIM card to another person to facilitate a crime for any gain will face a fine of up to $10,000 and/or a jail term of up to three years.

Scam mules will face discretionary caning

Scammers and members or recruiters of scam syndicates also face mandatory caning of at least six strokes if convicted. Those who enable scammers by laundering scam proceeds face discretionary caning.

Those involved in mule-related offences may also face restrictions on banking services and mobile line subscriptions.

Members of the public who have information on anyone involved in the fraudulent registration of SIM cards can call the police hotline on 1800-255-000. They may also submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

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editor@asiaone.com