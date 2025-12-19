Caning for scams and related offences to come into force on Dec 30

Caning for scams and scams-related offences — which were among amendments to the law passed on Nov 30 — will come into effect on Dec 30.

During the introduction of the amendments in October, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said judicial caning serves the function of deterrence and proportionate punishment.

"Fighting scams continues to be a top national priority. The number of scam cases and scam losses remain concerning. MHA will introduce caning for scams and scams-related offences for stronger deterrence," said the ministry then.

In just the first half of 2025, $456.4 million was lost to scammers.

Even though this presents a 12.6 per cent drop from the same period last year, the police said in its mid-year scam and cybercrime statistics report that the scam situation "remains of concern".

Once the amendments come into effect on Dec 30, scammers and members/recruiters of scam syndicates will face mandatory caning of at least six strokes, up to a maximum of 24 strokes.

Meanwhile, mules who enable scammers by laundering their proceeds, providing SIM cards or providing Singpass credentials will face discretionary caning of up to 12 strokes.

Discretionary caning means that the courts will have discretion on whether to impose caning on an offender.

Under the amendments, discretionary caning will apply if the offender intended or knew that the enabler — such as SIM cards or Singpass credentials — would be used to commit or facilitate the commission of a scam.

Discretionary caning would also apply if the enabler was used in a scam, or if the offender knew or had reasonable grounds to believe that the enabler would be used for a crime.

Failing to take reasonable steps to ensure that the enabler would not be used to commit or facilitate the commission of a scam would also attract discretionary caning.

MHA said it will continue to review the "adequacy and effectiveness" of the penalties for scams and scams-related offences.

