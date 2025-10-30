14 suspected vape syndicate members to face organised crime charges

Fourteen suspects believed to be part of a vape distribution scheme will be handed an additional charge of being members of a locally linked organised criminal group (OCG), under the Organised Crime Act 2015.

The local syndicate, which allegedly supplied e-vaporisers into Singapore from Malaysia, was busted on Oct 16. Twelve people aged between 25 and 35 were arrested, and more than 64,000 e-vaporisers and its related components were seized.

The police said on Wednesday (Oct 29) that a 'warehouse manager' and 'area distributor', aged 29 and 37, were subsequently arrested between Oct 19 and 23 for their suspected role in the syndicate.

All 14 suspects were previously charged in court after their respective arrests. 10 were charged with engaging in a conspiracy to possess e-vaporisers for sale, and four were charged with one count of abetment.

They are currently in remand for police investigations.

In their statement, the police said that in consultation with the Attorney-General's Chambers, the 14 suspects will each face an additional charge under the Organised Crime Act 2015 when they return to court on Oct 30 and 31.

If convicted, they face a fine of up to $100,000, or jail term of up to five years, or both.

Additionally, three of the suspected members will also be charged for allowing their occupied premises to be used to support the syndicate's e-vaporiser distribution operations.

The offence carries a fine of up to $250,000 or jail term of up to five years, or both.

