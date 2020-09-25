14-year-old girl among 162 suspected drug offenders nabbed in CNB raids

SINGAPORE - A 14-year-old Singaporean girl was among 162 suspected drug offenders nabbed by Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers.

The islandwide operation, which included raids in Jurong West, Bukit Panjang, Paya Lebar, Balestier and Tampines, ran from Sept 14 until Friday (Sept 25).

A total of 870g of heroin, 586g of methamphetamine or Ice, 176g of ketamine, 47g of new psychoactive substances, 322 Ecstasy tablets, 203 Erimin-5 tablets and 13 bottles containing GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyrate) were seized. The drugs are worth an estimated $260,500.

No details were given surrounding the arrest of the girl.

CNB officers raided two hotel rooms in Beach Road on Thursday (Sept 24) and arrested five Singaporeans - four men and one woman aged between 34 and 56.

One of those arrested was a 35-year-old man who had his 12-year-old son with him in the room, where drugs were displayed openly.

The boy's 36-year-old mother was also arrested during the raid for suspected drug offences.

The boy was placed in the safe custody of a close family member, the CNB said on Friday.

The drugs seized in the Beach Road raid included 122 packets containing 858g of heroin, 71 packets containing 133g of Ice, 104 Ecstasy tablets and one Erimin-5 tablet.

A karambit knife was also recovered from one of the hotel rooms along with various drug paraphernalia.

A raid was also conducted on Sept 14 in Eng Hoon Street that resulted in the arrest of two Singaporeans - a 38-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman.

CNB officers found 10 Ecstasy tablets and a packet containing about 3g of powdered mixture, believed to contain a mix of Ice and Ecstasy on the man.

More drugs were found after the man was taken to his unit nearby, where officers arrested the woman.

A search of the unit yielded 55 packets containing 322g of Ice, 51 packets with 148g of ketamine, 31 packets containing 185 Ecstasy tablets, 88 Erimin-5 tablets and a packet containing about 11g of powdered mixture, believed to contain a mix of Ice and Ecstasy.

Cash amounting to $20,000 and various drug paraphernalia were also recovered from the unit.

Investigations of all suspects are under way.

