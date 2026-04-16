15 power banks disposed of after two-device rule for passengers flying out of Changi Airport comes into effect

A total of 15 power banks were confiscated from outbound travellers at Changi Airport on the first day that a new rule limiting the number of devices permitted on flights kicked in.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, Changi Airport Group said that the 15 power banks were collected from the 275 flights that departed between midnight and 3pm on Wednesday (April 15).

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) had announced on April 6 that all passengers departing from Changi Airport would only be allowed a maximum of two power banks on board flights as of midnight on April 15.

All passengers carrying excess power banks would be required to dispose of them before their flights, said CAAS.

Power banks also have to adhere to restrictions on power capacity. Only those with capacities of up to 100Wh are allowed, while those between 100Wh and 160Wh require approval from airlines in advance.

The new rules are in line with an addendum by the International Civil Aviation Organization and also require passengers to limit their use of power banks during their flights.

Lithium batteries in power banks can overheat or short-circuit, posing a fire and safety hazard on board flights, and the new limits help to reduce the risk of fire while catering for passengers' travelling needs, CAAS said.

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dana.leong@asiaone.com