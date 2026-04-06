Only 2 power banks per passenger allowed on flights departing Singapore from April 15

Passengers departing from Singapore will be allowed to carry only a maximum of two power banks per person on board flights.

In a media release on Monday (April 6), the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) said the new restrictions will be implemented from April 15.

Passengers carrying more than two power banks will be required to dispose of the excess ones before the flight, the statement said.

Following the new restrictions, they must not be charged on board the aircraft and are strictly not permitted in checked-in baggage.

Instead, power banks must be carried only in hand-carry baggage.

This is to allow for any incident involving power banks during flight to be handled without delay.

Power banks, also known as power packs or mobile batteries, are portable devices primarily designed to supply power to other equipment.

From April 15, power banks with Watt-hour rating of not more than 100 Watt‑hour (Wh)/mAh, or approximately 27,000 mAh, are allowed whereas those with more than 100 Wh, but not exceeding 160 Wh, are subject to airline's approval.

They must also be individually protected against short circuits by either taping over exposed terminals or placing each unit in a separate plastic bag or protective pouch.

The authority has advised passengers to check with their respective airlines for the appropriate stowage locations of power banks in the aircraft cabin, as stowage policies may differ between airlines.

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helmy.saat@asiaone.com

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