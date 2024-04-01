1.5 tonnes of illegally imported Malaysian produce seized from 2 trucks at Woodlands Checkpoint

Two trucks at Woodlands Checkpoint were found to have about 1.5 tonnes of illegally imported Malaysian fresh produce and processed food, which were seized by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

This was during a joint operation on vegetable delivery trucks entering Singapore via the checkpoint conducted by SFA and the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on March 25 and 26.

ICA officers referred the two vehicles to SFA for further checks due to discrepancies in the transported consignment. These trucks typically transport produce for direct distribution to retailers and customers.

SFA found approximately 1.5 tonnes of undeclared and under-declared produce such as bayam, chilli padi, spring onion, brinjal, peeled garlic and cut cabbage imported by three importers in the two trucks.

All the illegally imported produce were seized.

Fruits and vegetables can only be imported into Singapore by licensed importers. Every consignment must be declared and accompanied with a valid import permit.

Illegally imported vegetables of unknown sources can pose a food safety risk, for example, if unregulated or high level of pesticides were used. The long-term ingestion of excessive pesticide residues through the consumption of vegetables subjected to pesticide abuse could lead to adverse health effects.

Offenders who illegally import fresh fruits and vegetables shall be liable on conviction to a maximum fine of $10,000 and/or imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years.

Offenders who illegally import processed fruits and vegetables shall be liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding $1,000 and in the case of a subsequent conviction, to a fine not exceeding $2,000.

