15-year-old among 342 being investigated for scams totalling over $6 million

A 15-year-old was among 324 people who are assisting in investigations for their suspected involvement in scams as scammers or money mules.

Officers from the Commercial Affairs Department and the seven police land divisions conducted a two-week operation between Oct 24 and Nov 6, said the Singapore Police Force in a statement today (Nov 7).

A total of 114 women and 228 men, between the ages of 15 and 74, are believed to be involved in more than 870 cases of scams, comprising mainly friend impersonation scams, investment scams, government official impersonation scams and rental scams, where victims reportedly lost over $6.57 million.

They are being investigated for the alleged offences of cheating, money laundering or providing payment services without a licence.

Under Section 420 of the Penal Code 1871, the offence of cheating carries a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

Under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act 1992, the offence of money laundering carries an imprisonment of up to 10 years, a fine of up to $500,000, or both.

Under Section 5 of the Payment Services Act 2019, the offence of carrying on a business to provide any type of payment service in Singapore without a licence carries a fine of up to $125,000, a jail term of up to three years, or both.

Scammers, syndicate members face mandatory caning

Parliament passed amendments to Singapore's criminal law on Tuesday (Nov 4), one that will see scammers subjected to mandatory caning.

Under the Criminal Law (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill, scammers and those who recruit or participate in scam syndicates face between six and 24 strokes of the cane.

For more information on scams, members of the public can visit www.scamshield.gov.sg or call the ScamShield Helpline at 1799.

Anyone with information on such scams may call the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

