15-year-old among 5 people caught for possessing e-vaporisers in HSA, NEA crackdown

Five people, aged between 15 and 37, were caught for possessing e-vaporisers and other related components during joint enforcement operations by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) and the National Environment Agency (NEA) from Oct 8 to 10.

A total of six e-vaporisers and related components were seized, including one e-vaporiser suspected to contain etomidate, a sedative-hypnotic drug.

The seized pod has been sent for further testing, said HSA.

The operations targeted areas including Khatib, Yishun, and Punggol.

In a statement released on Monday (Oct 13), HSA said that all five individuals were fined the maximum of $2,000 on the spot.

"Following public feedback received from our reporting platforms, we identified vaping hotspots and conducted enforcement operations in these areas," said HSA.

In a separate enforcement action in Punggol, a person under the age of 21 was also caught for smoking.

From Sept 8 to 29, HSA enforcement officers, together with security personnel from Institutes of Higher Learning, conducted enforcement operations during which a 24-year-old man was caught and found in possession of e-vaporisers and related components.

He was issued a notice of composition and fined on the spot.

Under the enhanced framework, those found possessing, using or buying vapes face higher penalties than before.

First-time etomidate abusers aged 18 and above will face a fine of $700, and are required to attend rehabilitation for up to six months.

Repeat offenders will be subject to investigations, drug tests, and mandatory monitoring for six months, which includes rehabilitation.

Need support around vaping or addiction? To report vaping offences: Contact Health Sciences Authority's Tobacco Regulation Branch at 6684-2036 / 6684-2037 (9am to 9pm daily) or go.gov.sg/reportvape To quit vaping: Contact Health Promotion Board's I Quit programme at 1800-438-2000 (8am to 6pm, Monday to Friday) or healthhub.sg/programmes/iquit/e-cig/. For more support to quit vaping: Institute of Mental Health's National Addictions Management Service: 6389-2200

WE CARE Community Services: 3165-8017 or 8391-3023 (WhatsApp)

Singapore Anti-Narcotics Association: 6732-1122

Thye Hua Kwan Moral Charities: thkmc.org.sg

Fei Yue Community Services: 6485-8749

