$1.5m condo parking saga: Resident given stern warning for verbally abusing security guard

SINGAPORE - Mr Erramalli Ramesh, the man who was caught on a widely shared video verbally abusing a condominium security guard last October, has been issued a stern warning by the police for intentionally causing harassment.

Four other men were in turn also given warnings for harassing Mr Erramalli, including threatening him and his family with death, violence and rape.

The police said on Friday (Jan 17) that it reached the decision in consultation with the Attorney-General's Chambers.

Despite Mr Erramalli saying that he did not wish to pursue the matter against those who harassed him, the police said they nevertheless carried out investigations.

Two men, aged 41 and 47, were issued stern warnings for causing intentional harassment to Mr Erramalli. Two other men, aged 19 and 56, were given 12-month conditional warnings for threatening him and his family with death and violence.

The spat between Mr Erramalli and the security guard happened at Eight Riversuites condominium in Whampoa during the Deepavali weekend last year.

The incident was caught on video, which shows him swearing at the guard after being told by the security officer that he needed to pay a $10 fee for guests parking at the condo after 11pm.

He is heard telling security officers that he bought his apartment for $1.5 million, and that it was not a Housing Board block.

After the video was uploaded online, netizens dug up his personal details, including his educational credentials and the company he works for, and posted these online, with many accompanying their posts with threatening or racist remarks.