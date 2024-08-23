16 being investigated after gambling raids across Singapore; over $48k seized

A total of 16 individuals aged between 30 and 67 are being investigated for their suspected involvement in illegal online gambling activities, the police said in a press release on Thursday (Aug 22).

The suspects, consisting 11 men and five women, were arrested in a joint operation by the Criminal Investigation Department, Ang Mo Kio Police Division and Police Intelligence Department conducted from Aug 21 to Aug 22.

During the operation, simultaneous raids were conducted in the vicinity of Serangoon North Avenue 4 and several other locations across Singapore.

In video footage shared with media, officers in plainclothes can be seen staging in a corridor before using a battering ram to force entry through a doorway.

Officers then enter the property before the video ends.

Over $48,000 in cash as well as computers and other items related to gambling were seized by police as case exhibits.

Of the individuals, four men aged between 30 and 63 as well as one 61-year-old woman will be charged in court on Friday with offences under the Gambling Control Act 2022, the police stated.

Under the Gambling Control Act 2022, anyone who finances any step taken in conducting the illegal gambling place can be fined up to $500,000 and jailed for up to seven years.

Organising, managing or assisting with the organisation or management of the entity could result in a fine of no more than $200,000, and jail time of up to five years.

Anyone who occupies a place and allows it to be utilised for illegal gambling could be faced with a fine of up to $500,000 and jail up to seven years.

Those who gamble with illegal gambling sites or spaces could be fined up to $10,000 or jail up to six months, or both.

"The police take a serious view against all forms of illegal gambling activities and will continue to take tough enforcement action and prosecute those involved to the fullest extent of the law," the police said.

"Members of public are advised to steer clear of all forms of illegal gambling."

Investigations are ongoing.

